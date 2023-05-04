Track and field: Minnewaska girls take second at second home meet

For the second time this season, Minnewaska hosted a meet in Glenwood on Tuesday and saw success.

The Minnewaska girls place second (164 points) behind Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area (194) led by five first-place finishes.

Elsey Hagen won the 3200m (13:02.69), McKenzie Luetmer won the 200m (27.79), Lauryn Ankeny won the 300m (49.03), and Jayda Kolstoe won the shot put (35-02.00) and the discus (119-09).

On the boys side, Minnewaska placed fourth with 103 meet points.

“Big thank you to all the workers and volunteers who helped the meet run smoothly again,” Minnewaska boys head coach Zach Traphangen said. “Both the boys and girls laker track and field teams had great performances on the track and in the field events. It's really fun to see kids start to turn the corner because of consistent hard work. We're gearing up for the Section 5A True Team meet next week, so the focus needs to continue to be strong so we can put our best foot forward.”

Jayce Kovarik won the pole vault (35-02.00), while James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, and Maeson Tank won the 4x800 (8:56.53).

West Central Area and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville also competed on Tuesday.

Roman Mihailovschi led the way for the WCA boys with a first-place finish in the high jump (6-00.00) and helped the boys place sixth (40 points).

Kyra Beyer placed second in the girls 1600m run (6:06.93), and Taylor Bennett placed second in the 3200m run (13:35.55) to help the girls place sixth (40 points).

Lucea Wales placed second in the 300m hurdles of A-B-E and helped the team place seventh (23 points).

The highest finish the A-B-E boys had was a third-place finish by Dierk Goeden on the pole vault (10-00.00). A-B-E placed eighth at the meet.

A-B-E competes at Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. while Minnewaska is at New London-Spicer at 4 p.m. and West Central Area is at Pelican Rapids.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 194; 2. Minnewaska, 164; 3. Holdingford, 92.5; 4. Melrose Area, 91; 5. Sauk Centre, 69; 6. West Central Area, 40; 7. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 23.5; 8. Upsala-Swanville, 20

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Sauk Centre, 198; 2. Holdingford, 136; 3. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 116; 4. Minnewaska Area, 103; 5. Upsala-Swanville, 46; 7. West Central Area, 43; 8. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 12

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINSHES - 100m - Dacia Fleury, 2nd, 14.12; Mya Lindemann, 4th, 14.18; 200m - McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 27.79; Mya Lindemann, 3rd, 28.55; 400m - McKenzie Luetmner, 3rd, 1:02.49; Teagan Stark, 6th, 1:05.53; 800m - Brooke Kolstoe, 2nd, 2:41.08; Esryn Dahl, 3rd, 2:41.15; Olivia Danielson, 5th, 2:43.79; 1600m - Kiearra Wilmes, 4th, 6:09.62; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 1st, 13:02.69; Piper Citrowske-Lee, 4th, 13:54.97; Sydney Ankeny, 5th, 13:55.12; 300m - Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 49.03; 4x100 - Dacia Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Payton Andreas, Mya Lindemann, 3rd, 55.34; 4x200 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lyla Stadherr, Lauryn Ankeny, 2nd, 1:55.91; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 4:18.07; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Makena Thoen, Olivia Danielson, Elsey Hagen, 2nd, 10:51.57; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 35-02.00; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 119-09; Pole vault - Phemie Oeltjen, 2nd, 7-06.00; Triple jump - McKenzie Luetmer, 4th, 31-11.00; Dacia Fleury, 5th, 31-08.00;

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Carter Meyer, 6th, 12.69; 200m - Asante Adams, 5th, 25.49; 800m - Maeson Tank, 2nd, 2:02.71; 1600m - Nick Ankeny, 4th, 5:19.29; Zachary Palmer, 5th, 5:21.37; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 3rd, 11:28.67; Ian Mills, 6th, 11:44.25; 110m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 4th, 17.84; Hunter Stadsvold, 5th, 18.39; 300m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 3rd, 46.16; Hunter Stadsvold, 5th, 47.60; 4x100 - Tristan O’Neil, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer, 2nd, 47.98; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Tristan O’Neil, Owen Meulebroeck, Kaiden Harvey, 4th, 1:41.35; 4x400 - James Ward, Blake Andreas, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 3rd, 3:46.77; 4x800 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 1st, 8:56.93; High jump - James Ward, T5th, 5-04.00; Pole Vault - Jayce Kovarik, 1st, 10-00.00; Triple jump - Blake Andreas, 4th, 37-11.00

WCA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 1600m - Kyra Beyer, 2nd, 6:06.93; 3200m - Taylor Bennett, 2nd, 13:35.55; 4x100 - Whitney Westrom, Keyenna Gehrke, Keira Gehrke, Madelyn Westrom, 5th, 58.00; 4x200 - Madelyn Westrom, Kayenna Gehrke, Keira Gehrke, Macy Grosz, 5th, 2:03.79; Shot Put - Maci Robinson, 5th, 29-11.00; High jump - Terina Blascyk, 3rd, 5-00.00; Triple jump - Jayden Styba, 6th, 31-04.00

WCA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x100 - Grant Lindquist, Roman Mihailovschi, Braydon Stark, Anthony Sykora, 4th, 49.60; 4x200 - Carter Dallenbach, Isaac Kreft, Grant Lindquist, Anthony Sykora, 6th, 1:45.78; 4x400 - Eli Bergman, Roman Mihailovschi, Braydon Stark, Anthony Sykora, 6th, 4:03.62; Shot Put - Isaac Kreft, 6th, 38-03.00; Discus - Benjamin Nyreen, 2nd, 132-07; High jump - Roman Mihailovschi, 1st, 6-00.00; Ean Jones, T5, 5-04.00; Triple jump - Grant Lindquist, 6th, 37-06.25

A-B-E GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Skylar Bitzan, 6th, 14.37; 1600m - Ashley Paulson, 3rd, 6:07.06; 100m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 4th, 16.53; 300m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 2nd, 49.14;

A-B-E BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800 - Kaleb Fuglseth, Kenneth Spielman, August Bredberg, Micah Fosselll, 6th, 9:56.95; Pole vault - Dierk Goeden, 3rd, 10-00,00;