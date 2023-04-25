Track and field: Lakers show out at home meet; WCA teams take third

GLENWOOD - The Minnewaska track and field teams have made some big strides this spring, and Monday's home meet was the biggest so far.

In a 6-team meet, the Lakers defended their home track well as the girls won first place (206 points) and the boys finished second (140.5 points).

The Laker girls won the meet by 74 points over Sauk Centre.

"For the most part, I thought we competed very well," Minnewaska girls head coach Jen Johnsrud said. "We had some PRs with our girls in the two-mile, and I'm pretty happy with the results."

Minnewaska's McKenzie Luetmer crosses the finish line to win a relay for Minnewaska on April 24, 2023. Minnewaska won the team meet and Luetmer was a part of many wins. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Laker girls had eight first-place finishes on Monday, led by senior McKenzie Luetmer, who placed second in the 400m dash at the 2022 Class A State Meet.

Luetmer won the 400 on Monday (1:02.98) and was on two first-place relay teams, the 4x400 with Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, and Lauryn Ankeny (4:24.94) and the 4x800 with Brooke Kolstoe, Stark, and Ankeny (10:27.30).

The Lakers also had a relay win from Dacia Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Lyla Stadtherr, and Mya Lindemann in the 4x100 (54.78).

Brooke Kolstoe and Elsey Hagen wrapped up the wins for Minnewaska in the track events, with Kolstoe winning the 800m (2:38.97) and Hagen winning the 3200m (12:53.98).

Minnewaska picked up a pair of wins in the field, with Jayda Kolstoe winning the shot put (34-09.00) and Phemie Oeltjen winning the pole vault (7-06.00).

Luetmer is one of a few pieces that the girls team has back from the Class A meet last season, including Ankeny, Makenna Thoen, Danielson, Stark, and Mya Lindemann.

The Lakers are happy with how they started the season.

Minnewaska's Dacia Fleury (center) jumps over a hurdle during a home race on April 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"With the cold weather that we've had, we actually have had quite a few kids already set some PRs for the season or for their career PRs," Johnsrud said. "So that's very promising since we're kind of behind on the meets that we've had so far."

The next goal for the girls team is to perform well at the Section 5A meet in two weeks.

"We're hoping to make a run and be able to advance out of there," Johnsrud said. "We're still trying to work on filling a few holes; we have a few areas that we need to maybe move some kids around to fill that. We had some sprinters last year that graduated that were strong for us."

Maeson Tank led the way on the boys' side with two first-place finishes on Monday.

Tank won the 400m (52.72) and the 4x800 with James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, and Nick Ankeny (8:53.82).

Minnewaska's Maeson Tank crosses the finish line to win the 400m dash in Glenwood on April 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

These wins, along with Kovarik's winning the pole vault (9-06.00), were just so of many top-end finishes by the Laker boys.

"I like the tradition of Minnewaska track and field, and I know the team has gone lean over the last couple of years, but this team has some young, promising athletes in our freshman and sophomore class, along with a few very good leaders in our junior and senior class," Minnewaska boys head coach Zach Traphagen said. "I see the future continuing to get better with the group of kids that we have this year. They might not be ready to start claiming their crown at the state meet this year. I see in the coming years here, a lot more chances for these kids to get to those competitive meets, the section on to the state meet, and everything."

Traphagen is in his first season as the head coach of the Minnewaska boys program after being a co-head coach of the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville track and field team along with the girls basketball head coach at B-E.

"It's been great; It's been everything that that I kind of thought it would be," he said. "I'm just getting to know the staff, the students, the athletes and getting to coach with a really good group here on track and field program. I'm learning a lot. So it's been a lot of fun, and I'm happy that I decided to move in this direction."

Sauk Centre won the boys meet with 224 points on Monday.

This meet was the second that Minnewaska hosted in a 7-day period.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, the Minnewaska track and field program ran three miles in honor of the officers that were shot at on April 15, 2023, in Cyrus.

Minnewaska competes at Sauk Centre on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

WCA teams take third

WCA's Kyra Beyer (front) edges out Minnewaska's Elsey Hagen (back) in the 1600m run at Minnewaska High School on April 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The West Central Area Knights had a strong day in Glenwood, and both the boys and girls teams took third.

The Knights boys team scored 85.5 points and was paced by first-place finishes from Anthony Sykora in the 100m dash (12.15), Benjamin Nyreen in the discus throw (121-02), and in the 4x100m relay (Grant Lindquist, Roman Mihailovschi, Braydon Stark and Sykora; 49.65).

The girls team had three first-place finishes as well.

Kyra Beyer won the 1600m run (6:02.66), while Sydney Ulrich won the long jump (14-08.00), and Jayden Styba won the triple jump (31-11.75). The WCA girls team scored 73 points in the meet.

WCA competes at Park Rapids on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Minnewaska Invite

BOYS TEAM RESULTS - 1. Sauk Centre, 224; 2. Minnewaska, 140.5; 3. West Central Area, 85.5; 4. Upsala-Swanville, 41; 5. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 28; 6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 20

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS - 1. Minnewaska, 206; 2. Sauk Centre, 132; 3. West Central Area, 73; 4. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 68; 5. Upsala-Swanville Area, 50; 6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 17

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-FOUR FINISHES - 100m - Carter Mayer, 2nd, 12.23; Kaiden Harvey, 3rd, 12.34; 200m - Carter Mayer, 2nd, 25.67; Kaiden Harvey, 3rd, 25.89; Josh Hippe, 4th, 26.63; 400m - Maeson Tank, 1st, 52.72; 800m - Maeson Tank, 3rd, 2:15.83; 1600m - Zachary Palmer, 4th, 5:19.18; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 2nd, 11:22.44; 110m - Owen Meulebroeck, 3rd, 19.09; 300m hurdles - Owen Meuelebrock, 3rd, 46.57; 4x200 - Tristan O’Neil, Josh Hippe, Kolton Rogers, Conner Stein, 2nd, 49.66; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Tristan O’Neil, Owen Meulebroeck, Kaiden Harvey, 2nd, 1:39.57; 4x400 - Nick Ankeny Jaden Anderson, Jayce Kovarik, James Ward, 3rd, 3:55.30; 4x800 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 1st, 8:53.82; High Jump - Blake Andreas, 4th, 5-02.00; Pole Vault - Jayce Kovarik, 1st, 9-06.00; Conner Stein, 3rd, 8-06.00; Triple Jump - Owen Meulebroeck, 4th, 35-07.50;

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-FOUR FINISHES - 100m - Dacia Fleury, 3rd, 13.99; Mya Lindemann, 4th, 14.03; 200m - Mya Lindemann, 29.24; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 1:02.98; Lauryn Ankeny, 2nd, 1:03.50; Teagan Stark, 3rd, 1:05.32; 800m - Brooke Kolstoe, 1st, 2:38.97; Esryn Dahl, 2nd, 2:41.10; 1600m - Elsey Hagen, 2nd, 6:04.36; Kierra Wilmers, 3rd, 6:12.28; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 1st, 12:53.98; Kierra Wilmes, 2nd, 13:09.39; Sydney Ankeny, 3rd, 13:48.18; 100m hurdles - Brooklyn Meyer, 3rd, 20.36; 300m hurdles - Dacia Fleury, 2nd, 54.26; 4x100 - Dacia Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Lyla Stadtherr, Mya Lindemann, 1st, 54.78; 4x200 - Emma Hellerman, Payton Andreas, Lyla Stadtherr, Alia Randt, 4th, 2:03.52; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenize Luetmer, 1st, 4:24.94; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Teagan Stark, McKenzie Luetmer, Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 10:27.30; Shot Put - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 34-09.00; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 2nd, 89-07; Olivia Danielson, 3rd, 82-00; Pole Vault - Phemie Oeltjen, 1st, 7-06.00; Lexi Bosek, 4th, 6-06.00; Triple Jump - Dacia Fleury, 2nd, 31-01.00

WCA BOYS TOP-FOUR FINISHES - 100m - Anthony Sykora, 1st, 12.15; Braydon Stark, 4th, 12.35; 800m - Roman Mihailovschi, 34th, 2:17.24; 3200m - Eli Bergman, 3rd, 11:25.39; 4x100m - Grant Lindquist, Roman Mihailovschi, Braydon Stark, Anthony Sykora, 1st, 49.65; 4x400 - Eli Bergman, Roman Mihailovschi, Isaac Kreft, Anthony Sykora, 2nd, 3:46.98; Shot Put - Benjamin Nyreen, 2nd, 39-04.00; Discus - Benjamin Nyreen, 1st, 121-02; High Jump - Roman Mihailovschi, 2nd, 6-00.00; Braydon Stark, 3rd, 5-08.00; Triple Jump - Grant Lindquist, 3rd, 36-08.50

WCA GIRLS TOP-FOUR FINISHES - 1600m - Kyra Beyer, 1st, 6:02.66; 4x100m - Keira Gehrke, Keyenna Gehrke, Madelyn Westrom, Whitney Westrom, 2nd, 57.98; 4x200m - Macy Grosz, Keyenna Gehrke, Keira Gehrke, Madelyn Westrom, 3rd, 2:02.53; 4x400m - Kyra Beyer, Sydney Ulrich, Ava Lohse, Terina Blascyk, 3rd, 4:54.66; Shot Put - Maci Robinson, 3rd, 29-10.00; High Jump - Terina Blascyk, 2nd, 4-06.00; Long Jump - Sydney Ulrich, 1st, 14-08.00; Triple Jump - Jayden Styba, 1st, 31-11.75; Sydney Ulrich, 4th, 29-06.50