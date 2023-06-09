Track and field: Kiley Kranz of Osakis takes second in discus at Class A State Meet

Osakis, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, West Central Area, and Minnewaska all competed in the MSHSL Class A State Tournament prelims on Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School and a solid chunk of area athletes advanced to Friday’s finals.

The top nine finishers in the prelim round of the track events make it to the finals at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Osakis senior Stewart Jones made it to the finals in the 300m hurdles by posting a personal record of 40.65 and placing eighth. He had a personal record in the 110m hurdles (15.50) but missed out on the finals by one spot, finishing 10th.

In addition to the track prelims, the finals for some field events were held Thursday. In the boys shot put, senior McCarter Kirksey took 15th (45-07.00).

In the girls discus, senior Kiley Kranz earned second in the discus throw and posted a new personal record of 122-10. She competes in the girls shot put finals on Friday and Jones will compete in the boys long jump.

In the boys discus finals, West Central Area’s Benjamin Nyreen took 16th (124-07) and in the boys high jump finals Roman Mihailovschi took 17th (6-02.00).

For Minnewaska, the girls 4x400m relay team of Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, and McKenzie Luetmer, took second with a time of 4:05.16.

Ankeny also qualified for the 300m hurdles finals with a time of 46.37, and Luetmer qualified in the girls 400m with a time of 58.27.

In the girls discus finals, Jayda Kolstoe earned 13th with a throw of 101-04. She’ll also compete in the shot put finals on Friday, while Luetmer will compete in the triple jump finals.

For the Minnewaska boys, Maeson Tank took fourth in the 400m dash (51.03) to advance to Friday’s finals in St. Michael.

Class A prelims -

OSAKIS - BOYS - 400m - Zackery Bruder, 52.48, 13th; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 10th, 15.50; 300m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 8th, 40.65; Shot put - McCarter Kirksey, 15th, 45-07.00; GIRLS - 4x100 - Ally Boyer, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 12th, 51.55; 4x200 - Kaia Fiskness, Kaelyn Walker, Addison Roering, Kiana Kendall, 12th, 1:48.47; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 2nd, 122-10

ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - GIRLS - 200m - Lucea Wales, 18th, 26.77; 300m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 16th, 51.24

WEST CENTRAL AREA - BOYS - Discus - Benjamin Nyreem 16th, 124-07; High jump - Roman MIhailovschi, 17th, 6-02.00

MINNEWASKA - BOYS - 400m - Maeson Tank, 4th, 51.03; 800m - Maeson Tank, 11th, 1:59.89; GIRLS - 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 2nd, 46.37; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 5th, 58.27; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 4:05.16; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 13th, 101-04