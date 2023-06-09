Track and field: Alex's Kaija Schneider, Elise Maagard shine in field events; many Cardinals make finals

The Alexandria Cardinals had a good chunk of athletes competing at the MSHSL Class AA State Meet prelims at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9, 2023.

In addition to this, some finals events were held, including the girls discus and long jump.

Alexandria junior Elise Maagard earned seventh in the discus (114-11), and sophomore Kaija Schneider earned seventh in the long jump (16-02.50).

Alexandria's Elise Maagard competes in the Class AA girls' discuss during the Minnesota Track & Field Meet on Thursday in St. Michael. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Schnieder was also on the 4x200m relay team, along with Elena Fuglestad, Kaia Emter and Alison Krasky, that earned fifth in the prelims with a time of 1:45.26, which secured their spot in Saturday morning’s finals.

Sophomore Kasey Soderholm qualified for the finals in the 800m run with a time of 2:17.36, finishing sixth in the prelims.

On the boys side, Otto Anderson qualified for the finals with a sixth-place finish in the 300m hurdles (39.77).

Alexandria also qualified for the finals in the boys 4x400m relay as Elliott Kent, Anderson, Owen Draper and Riley Wagner finished seventh, clocking in at a time of 3:27.81.

The Alexandria boys will also compete in the 4x400m relay and 4x800m relay and the girls compete in the 4x800m relay in Saturday’s finals.

Also competing in the finals Saturday morning will be junior Jaelyn Miller in the girls 1600m run, Evan Kludt in the boys long jump, and Jacob Balcome in the boys high jump.

The finals begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael.

ALEXANDRIA PRELIMS RESULTS - BOYS -100m - Daniel Jackson, 11.42, 20th; 110m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 16th, 15.96; Samuel Williams, 15th, 15.74; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 11th, 22.73; Otto Anderson, 6th, 39.77; 4x400m - Elliott Kent, Otto Anderson, Owen Draper, Riley Wagner, 7th, 3:27.81; GIRLS - Sophia Korynta, 10th, 47.11; 400m - Alison Krasky, 13th, 1:00.55; 800m - Kasey Soderholm, 6th, 2:17.36; Discus - Elise Maagard, 7th, 114-11; Long jump - Kaija Schneider, 7th, 16-02.50; 4x200m - Kaija Schneider, Elena Fuglestad, Kaia Emter, Alison Krasky, 5th, 1:45.26