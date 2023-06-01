99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Alexandria's Kaija Schneider, Elise Maagard make it to state

The Alexandria girls are in first place after day one of the section meet while the boys are in a tie for fifth.

EP Track & Field
peshkov - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 3:37 PM

The Alexandria Cardinals have completed day one of the Section 8AA meet and have two athletes, Elise Maagard and Kaija Schneider.

On Wednesday in Cold Spring, Maagard qualified for the state tournament after winning the discus throw (127-01.00). Schneider took second in the long jump (16-11.00).

On top of that, Alexandria had top-eight finishers in the girls 3200m with Citori Halbe (third place), Bobbi Nichols (eighth place), in the boys with 3200m Harrison Greathouse (fiftth place), Thomas Wilmesmeier (seventh place), in the girls high jump with Elly Homelvig (sixth place), in the girls discus with Maya Wagner (third place), in the boys pole vault with Sam Williams (seventh place) and in the triple jump with Evan Kludt (fifth place) and Kelly Johnson (seventh place).

Alexandria leads the girls meet with 34 points, while the boys are in a tie-for-fifth with 15 points, as Willmar leads with 33 points.

Day two of the section meet starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listed below are Alexandria athletes who advanced to the finals after day one of the section meet:

100m Hurdles: Addison Gulbrandson, Lydia Oldenkamp

110m Hurdles: Otto Anderson, Sam Williams, Dylan Frusciante

300m Hurdles: Sophia Korynta, Addison Gulbrandson, Otto Anderson, Sam Williams

100m: Elena Fuglestad, Payten Kor, Addison Fettig, Daniel Jackson, Trey Negen, Dane Olson

200m: Kaija Schneider, Payten Kor, Isaiah Brown, Elliott Kent, Kelly Johnson

400m: Alison Krasky, Marisa Rousu, Hunter Mohr, Elliott Kent

800m: Jaelyn Miller, Kasey Soderholm, Evelyn Kuhnau, Riley Wagner, Owen Draper, Throck Lehman

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
golf-Mitch section top 5.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA's Mitch Dewey, Minnewaska's Riley Larson make state; Three Laker girls make state
June 01, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
IMG_2258.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Alexandria captures Section 8AAA crown
June 01, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Tiahna Goeke-DSC_3527.JPG
Prep
Softball: Alexandria, Parkers Prairie eliminated from playoffs
May 31, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Warrant issued for Ohio man charged with felony sex crime
May 31, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Memorial Day 1.jpg
News
Remembering those who served
May 31, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
KohlsPhoto1.png
Breaking News
Business
Kohl's to open in Alexandria's Viking Plaza Mall next April
June 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
FireMiltona060123_3840.JPG
News
Fire damages Miltona garage and home on Thursday morning
June 01, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson