Track and field: Alexandria's Kaija Schneider, Elise Maagard make it to state

The Alexandria Cardinals have completed day one of the Section 8AA meet and have two athletes, Elise Maagard and Kaija Schneider.

On Wednesday in Cold Spring, Maagard qualified for the state tournament after winning the discus throw (127-01.00). Schneider took second in the long jump (16-11.00).

On top of that, Alexandria had top-eight finishers in the girls 3200m with Citori Halbe (third place), Bobbi Nichols (eighth place), in the boys with 3200m Harrison Greathouse (fiftth place), Thomas Wilmesmeier (seventh place), in the girls high jump with Elly Homelvig (sixth place), in the girls discus with Maya Wagner (third place), in the boys pole vault with Sam Williams (seventh place) and in the triple jump with Evan Kludt (fifth place) and Kelly Johnson (seventh place).

Alexandria leads the girls meet with 34 points, while the boys are in a tie-for-fifth with 15 points, as Willmar leads with 33 points.

Day two of the section meet starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in Detroit Lakes.

Listed below are Alexandria athletes who advanced to the finals after day one of the section meet:

100m Hurdles: Addison Gulbrandson, Lydia Oldenkamp

110m Hurdles: Otto Anderson, Sam Williams, Dylan Frusciante

300m Hurdles: Sophia Korynta, Addison Gulbrandson, Otto Anderson, Sam Williams

100m: Elena Fuglestad, Payten Kor, Addison Fettig, Daniel Jackson, Trey Negen, Dane Olson

200m: Kaija Schneider, Payten Kor, Isaiah Brown, Elliott Kent, Kelly Johnson

400m: Alison Krasky, Marisa Rousu, Hunter Mohr, Elliott Kent

800m: Jaelyn Miller, Kasey Soderholm, Evelyn Kuhnau, Riley Wagner, Owen Draper, Throck Lehman

