Track and field: Alexandria's Ella Steussy picks the University of Sioux Falls

ALEXANDRIA - Ella Steussy’s hard work and determination have paid off. On Monday, April 17, 2023, at Alexandria High School, Steussy signed her letter of intent to be a part of the University of Sioux Falls track and field program in college.

“I’m super excited,” Steussy said after signing on Monday. “It was really exciting to have a school picked out and to be able to confirm a place to go and excel next year.”

The people that Steussy came into contact with during her two visits to the campus led her to sign with the Cougars. USF is led by sixth-year head coach Doug Petersen.

“The people, culture, and coaches were amazing,” Steussy said. “The campus was just really amazing to go.”

Steussy is a senior who addition to competing in track and field, was a big key in the Alexandria girls basketball team’s run to a conference and section title, along with a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA State Tournament in March. She was one of the key senior leaders on the team, as she shot 50.9 percent from the field, and was named the varsity team’s defensive most valuable player.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the Central Lakes Conference Academic Senior Award and was named to the Senior Academic All-State Team. She also earned the MSHSL Spotlight on Scholarship Academic Achievement gold status.

Steussy said she had been in contact with Sioux Falls about their basketball program but then “fell in love” with their track and field program.

Steussy said being a student-athlete at the collegiate level became a goal of hers as a junior.

“I kind of set out a little late, but I just enjoyed it, and this is so fun and something that I can keep doing,” she said.

Alexandria's Ella Steussy lands a jump during the Cardinals' invite on May 3, 2022. Steussy won the triple jump in 35-feet, 4.25-inches and was fourth in the long jump at 15-07. Steussy is now headed to the University of Sioux Falls. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

Sioux Falls is an NCAA DII program that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Sioux Falls placed fourth in the NSIC Indoor meet in February and last season, placed fifth in the outdoor conference meet.

Steussy had a strong junior season for the Cardinals. She placed second in the Central Lakes Conference meet behind teammate and current UW-La Crosse track and field student-athlete Hailie Kent.

This was one of the multiple top-end finishes Steussy had competing in the triple jump (an event she won twice), long jump, sprint medley relay, 4x100m relay, and the 100m and 200m dash.

She finished her junior year with a third-place finish in the triple jump at the Section 8AA Championship meet with a personal record of 36’05, and one spot away from making the Class AA State meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, Steussy is aiming to end her high school years on a good note.

“Getting to state is for sure a goal for me,” Steussy said. “Things didn’t end the way I wanted them to last year, but this year I’m really hoping to get there.”

Alexandria's Ella Steussy running in a race at a home meet on April 11, 2022. Steussy is now a senior leader in the program. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria won the CLC title, Section 8AA, and the section true team titles last year, and Steussy is ready to help the team do that once again this season.

“We have such a good team this year, and we want to win the conference and section this year,” Steussy said.

Stuessy started her seasons with a fifth-place finish in the long jump (15’1, a personal record) and a win in the triple jump (35’7, a personal record) at the CLC Indoor Championship meet on April 1, 2023.

