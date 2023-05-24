Track and field: Alexandria teams win conference titles

The Alexandria track and field team won the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Championship back in April and added to their collection of championships with wins on Tuesday in Sartell at the Central Lakes Conference Outdoor Championship.

The boys had six first-place finishes and had 194.50 points, while the girls had three first-place finishes and had 190.50 points.

“Both teams had superior performances from start to finish and came home with multiple All-Conference honors,” Alexandria girls track and field Meghan Orgeman said. “We have a lot to celebrate.”

On the boys side, Alexandria had individual wins from Samuel Williams in the 110m hurdles (16.00), Isaiah Brown in the 200m (22.81), Harrison Greathouse in the 3200m run (10:02.80), and Jacob Balcome in the high jump (6-00.00).

Alexandria also won the 4x800m relay with Owen Draper, Throck Lehmann, Evan Moore and Khelden Ritter clocking in at 8:36.40. Alexandria’s other win on the night came in the 4x400 with Otto Anderson, Elliott Kent, Draper, and Riley Wagner clocking in at 3:31.19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alexandria boys won the team title by 110.5 points over runner-up finisher Brainerd.

On the girls side, the Cardinals picked up three wins. Ella Steussy won the triple jump (35-00.50) and Amaria Sowada won the discus (118-05), while the team of Citori Halbe, Madeline Hochhalter, Jaelyn Miller, and Kasey Soderholm won the 4x800m relay (9:32.65).

The girls built on their top team finish at the true team state meet by winning the conference title by 58.5 points over Rocori.

Alexandria now has some time to prepare for the Section 8AA meet. Day one of the meet is on May 31, 2023, in Cold Spring, while day two is on June 3, 2023, in Detroit Lakes.

2023 CLC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP MEET -

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 194.50; 2. Brainerd, 84; 3. Sartell, 81.50; 4. Willmar, 76; 5. Fergus Falls, 72.50; 6. Rocori, 69; 7. St. Cloud Tech, 64; 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 49.50; 9. St. Cloud Apollo, 11

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 190.50; 2. Rocori, 132; 3. Brainerd, 130; 4. Willmar, 84.50; 5. Sartell, 64; 6. Fergus Falls, 49; 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 28; 8. St. Cloud Tech, 21

ALEXANDRIA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800m - Owen Draper, Throck Lehmann, Evan Moore, Khelden Ritter, 1st, 8:36.40; 110m hurdles - Samuel Williams, 1st, 16.00; Otto Anderson, 3rd, 16.04; Dylan Frusciante, 4th, 16.40; 100m - Trey Negen, 2nd, 11.33; Daniel Jackson, 3rd, 11.34; Isaiah Brown, 5th, 11.54; 4x200 - Dane Olson, Macklen Heydt, Evan Kludt, Kelly Johnson, 3rd, 1:32.90; 1600m - Riley Wagner, 2nd, 4:38.69; Nicholae Meyers, 4th, 4:45.57; 400m - Elliott Kent, 3rd, 51.47; Nicolas Wieberdink, 4th, 51.93; Isaiah Brown, 6th, 52.73; 300m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 2nd, 41.38; 800m - Hunter Mohr, 5th, 2:07.20; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 1st, 22.81; Daniel Jackson, 4th, 23.26; 3200m - Harrison Greathouse, 1st, 10:02.80; Thomas Wilmesmeier, 2nd, 10:08.24; 4x400m - Otto Anderson, Elliott Kent, Owen Draper, Riley Wagner, 1st, 3:31.19; Long jump - Evan Kludt, 2nd, 21-03.00; Mason Gorghuber, 6th, 19-07.00; Triple jump - Evan Kludt, 5th, 41-00.00; High jump - Jacob Balcome, 1st, 6-00.00; Dylan Frusciante, T4th, 5-08.00; Otto Anderson, T4th, 5-08.00; Pole vault - Samuel Williams, 6th, 11-03.00

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800m - Citori Halbe, Madeline Hochhalter, Jaelyn Miller, Kasey Soderholm, 1st, 9:32.65; 110m hurdles - Addison Gulbrandson, 3rd, 16.52; 100m - Kaija Schneider, 2nd, 13.34; Payten Kor, 3rd, 13.08; Elena Fuglestad, 4th, 13.21; 4x200m - Kaija Schneider, Kaia Emter, Addison Fettig, Elena Fuglestad, 2nd, 1:47.19; 1600m - Quinn Hills, 5th, 5:30.05; 4x100m - Kaija Schneider, Elena Fuglestad, Addison Fettig, Payten Kor, 3rd, 51.92; 400 - Alison Krasky, 2nd, 1:00.45; Marisa Rousu, 4th, 1:02.02; 300m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 2nd, 46.68; Addison Gulbrandson, 5th, 49.81; 800m - Greta Oldenkamp, 2nd, 2:24.61; Evelyn Kuhnau, 4th, 2:25.32; 200m - Payten Kor, 2nd, 27.49; Kaia Emter, 3rd, 27.55; 3200m - Jaelyn Miller, 2nd, 11:19.56; Citori Hable, 3rd, 11:29.98; 4x400 - Alison Krasky, Marisa Rousu, Giselle Jahner, Kasey Soderholm, 2nd, 4:09.12; Shot put - Amaria Sowada, 5th, 34-05.00; Discus - Amaria Sowada, 1st, 118-05; Elise Maagard, 3rd, 117-00; Long jump - Kaija Schneider, 2nd, 17-05.50; Triple jump - Ella Steussy, 1st, 35-00.50; Alison Krasky, 4th, 34-02.00; Sophia Korynta, 5th, 32-11.00; High jump - Elise Homelvig, 4th, 4-10.00; Pole vault - Izzy Kent, 5th, J9-08.00

