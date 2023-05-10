Track and field: Alexandria teams capture Section 8AAA True Team titles

BRAINERD - The Alexandria track and field program finished atop the Section 8AAA True Team meet on Tuesday in Brainerd, as both the boys and girls teams earned wins and now advance to the true team state meet.

“Competition was tight the entire meet and consistent with how the spirit of True Team usually unfolds, and it came down to the last event, the 4x400m. With grit and perseverance, both the boys and girls teams captured the True Team Championship title,” Alexandria boys head coach Mike Empting said.

The Alexandria boys earned second in the 4x400 (names not yet released), and the girls won the 4x400 (4:11.21).

The Cardinal boys earned 900 meet points and beat out Moorhead (856.5) for the true team section title.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal girls earned 950 meet points and edged out Brainerd by seven and a half points.

The Alexandria boys earned four first-place finishes and five second-place finishes.

The boys earned a win in the 4x800 (8:20.05), while Sam Williams won the 110m hurdles (16.25), Otto Anderson won the 300m hurdles (42.00), and Jacob Balcome won the high jump (6-00.00).

Anderson finished second in the 110m hurdles (16.39), while Alexandria finished second in the 4x100 (44.18), Evan Kludt placed second in the long jump (20-09.50), and Ashton Sayre earned second in the shot put (46-06.50).

On the girls side, Jaelyn Miller won the 800m (2:18.52), Elise Maagard won the discus (120-07.50), and the girls won the 4x800 (9:50.47) in addition to the 4x400 (4:11.21).

Alexandria's Jaelyn Miller (left) takes the baton from Evelyn Kuhnau (right) during a relay race at the Alexandria Relays on May 2, 2023. Miller won the 800m run in the Section 8AAA True Team meet on May 9, 2023, and helped Alexandria win the meet. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Amaria Sowada finished just behind Maagard in second place in the discus throw with a throw of 116.05, and she also placed second in the shot put (36-00.00).

Ella Steussy rounds out the top two finishes for Alexandria as she placed second in the triple jump (34-04.25).

Alexandria also won both section true team titles last season .

The Minnesota True Team State Track and Field Championships take place at Stillwater High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. The field events begin at 3:45 p.m., while the running events begin at 4 p.m.

The Alexandria girls finished 11th at last year’s True Team state meet, while the boys placed 12th.

Before the true team state meet, Alexandria hosts the B Lohrman Invitational on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The field events start at 3:30 p.m., while the running events begin at 4 p.m.

2023 SECTION 8AAA TRUE TEAM MEET

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 900; 2. Moorhead, 856.5; 3. Monticello, 764; 4. Brainerd, 724.5; 5. Buffalo, 656; 6. St. Cloud Tech, 590; 7. Sartell, 559.5; 8. Bemidji, 489.5; 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 442

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 950; 2. Brainerd: 942.5; 3. Moorhead, 910; 4. Monticello, 773; 5. Sartell, 639; 6. Buffalo, 548.5; 7. Bemidji, 488.5; 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 415.5; 9. St. Cloud Tech, 308

BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800, 1st, 8:20.05; 110m hurdles - Sam Williams, 1st, 16.25; Otto Anderson, 2nd, 16.39; Dylan Frusciante, 3rd, 16:49; 100m - Daniel Jackson, 5th, 11.64; 4x200, 4th, 1:33.85; 4x100, 2nd, 44.18; 300m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 1st, 42.00; Sam Williams, 3rd, 42.85; 800m - Owen Draper, 3rd, 2:03.69; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 4th, 23.36; 3200m - Harrison Greathouse, 6th, 10:07.69; 4x400 - 2nd, 3:31.62; Long Jump - Evan Kludt, 2nd, 20-09.50; Triple Jump - Evan Kludt, 3rd, 40-04.50; High Jump - Jacob Balcome, 1st, 6-00.00; Otto Anderson, 4th, 5-10.00; Pole vault - Sam Williams, 3rd, 11-00.00; Shot put - Ashton Sayre, 2nd, 46-05.50; Discus - Ashton Sayre, 6th, 134-05

GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800 - 1st, 9:50.47; 100m - Payten Kor, 4th, 13.14; 4x200 - 3rd, 1:49.62; 4x100 - 3rd, 50.92; 400m - Alison Krasky, 6th, 1:01.63; 300m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 4th, 48.15; 800m - Jaelyn Miller, 1st, 2:18.52; 3200m - Citori Halbe, 3rd, 11:38.91; 4x400 - 1st, 4:11.21; Triple Jump - Ella Steussy, 2nd, 34-04.25; Alison Krasky, 5th, 33.03-50; High Jump - Jisella Haskamp, 5th, 4-10.00; Pole vault - Izzy Kent, 6th, 8-06.00; Shot Put - Amaria Sowada, 2nd, 36-00.00; Elise Maagard, 3rd, 34-08.00; Discus - Elise Maagard, 1st, 120-07.50; Amaria Sowada, 2nd, 116.05;