Track and field: Alexandria takes team titles at B Lohrman Alumni Invitational

ALEXANDRIA - Tuesday was a special day for the Alexandria track and field program. Tuesday marked the 1st Annual B Lohrman Alumni Invitational. The invite is named for the late Beverly ‘B’ Lohrman-Grossman, and she was honored at the invite.

Some of her original athletes and other Alexandria alumni were there for the meet and were also honored .

Lohrman-Grossman played a pivotal role in advancing girls sports in Alexandria, and she fought for Title IX. She was the first head coach of the Alexandria girls track and field program when the program started in 1973.

At the invite, the record board was dedicated to Lohrman-Grossman.

As for the competition, Alexandria finished better than the field, winning both the girls and boys titles by scoring 106 team points.

“It was really special for us to see so many alumni return for our first alumni invitational,” Alexandria girls head coach Meghan Orgeman said. “It was fun reconnecting with those alumni and hearing about where they are currently in life. Seeing so many different generations present at our meet was also really powerful. There was a moment during the youth 100m dash where we had future athletes running while current athletes, recent alumni, and athletes from the 1970s cheering them on. It was a representation of our past, present, and future. It made it even more spectacular that our current athletes performed so well. We had personal bests and almost every performance on the track and in the field.”

“This meet had a “homecoming” feel as we welcomed back many Cardinal track alumni, dedicated our record board while honoring and recognizing the Cardinal girls track and field trailblazers from the 1970s who were coached by a track and field pioneer for girls high school athletics Bev Lohrman-Grossman,” Alexandria boys head coach Mike Empting said.

On the girls side, first-place finishes by Jaelyn Miller in the 400m (1:00.95), Alison Krasky in the high jump (4’8), and Izzy Kent in the pole vault (10’3) led the way for the Cardinals.

The girls had a total of 15 top-three finishes.

On the boys side, Nicolas Wieberdink won the 400m (52.68), Otto Anderson won the 110m hurdles (15.91) and 300m hurdles (40.78), Evan Kludt won the long jump (20’6.75), and Mason Gorghuber won the triple jump (41’8.5). The boys also had 15 top-three finishes.

Alexandria will compete at the True Team State Meet on Friday in Stillwater at 3:10 p.m.

“With how outstanding our athletes competed, we are going into the meet more confident,” Orgeman said. “Competing against the largest schools in the state is a great opportunity for our kids to compete against some of the best.”

Alexandria's Walker Hennen lands in the pit after a long jump attempt at the 1st Annual B Lohrman Invitational on May 16, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

1ST ANNUAL B LOHRMAN ALUMNI INVITATIONAL -

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 106; 2. Moorhead, 84; 3. Rocori, 67; 4. Willmar, 59; 5. Bemidji, 40; 6. Rosemount, 16

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 106; 2. Moorhead, 79; 3. Bemidji, 63; 4. Willmar, 57; 5. Rocori, 46; 6. Rosemount, 23

ALEXANDRIA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Payten Kor, 2nd, 12.70; Addison Fettig, 3rd, 12.86; Elena Fuglestad, 5th, 12.97; 200m - Kaija Schneider, 2nd, 26.99; Kaia Emter, 3rd, 27.30; 400m - Jaelyn Miller, 1st, 1:00.95; Marisa Rousu, 2nd, 1:02.30; Kasey Soderholm, 4th, 1:02.68; 800m - Citori Halbe, 5th, 2:25.51; 1600m - Giselle Jahner, 4th, 5:33.80; 110m hurdles - Addison Gulbrandson, 2nd, 16.94; Lydia Oldenkamp, 4th, 18.03; 300m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 2nd, 46.69; 4x100- Kaden Zimmerman, Sydney Kalina, Kelsey Krohnfeldt, Grace Crowser, 4th, 56.24; Ella Steussy, Kaija Schneider, Elle Heydt, Jisella Haskamp, 6th, 58.34; 4x200m - Hadyn Halverson, Alison Krasky, Kaia Emter, Payten Kor, 2nd, 1:49.58; Abbey Walz, Maia Fuglestad, Emma Walson, MaKena Sayre, 5th, 2:00.08; 4x400 - Elena Fuglestad, Marisa Rousu, Jisella Haskamp, Haydn Halverson, 3rd, 4:21.76; Shot Put - Amaria Sowada, 3rd, 36’7.5; Lydia Oldenkamp, 5th, 35’7.5; Elise Maagard, 6th, 35’5.25; Discus - Elise Maagard, 2nd, 121’0; Maya Wagner, 4th, 115’0; Amaria Sowada, 6th, 108’7; High jump - Alison Krasky, 1st, 4’8; Eloise Homelvig, 4th, 4’8; Jisella Haskakmp, 5th, 4’8; Pole Vault - Izzy Kent, 1st, 10’3; Zoie Roemer, 4th, 9’6; Long Jump - Kaija Schneider, 3rd, 16’0.5; Alison Krasky, 5th, 16’0.5; Elena Fuglestad, 6th, 33’10; Triple Jump - Ella Steussy, 4th, 34’4; Sophia Korynta, 6th, 33’4.5

ALEXANDRIA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Trey Negen, 3rd, 11.24; Daniel Jackson, 4th, 11.33; Isaiah Brown, 5th, 11.33; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 3rd, 22.69; Daniel Jackson, 5th, 23.24; 400m - Nicolas Wieberdink, 1st, 52.68; Khelden Ritter, 4th, 54.59; 800m - Throck Lehmann, 4th, 2:04.36; Nicholae Meyers, 6th, 2:08.59; 1600m - Riley Wagner, 2nd, 4:39.28; Owen Draper, 3rd, 4:45.47; 110m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 1st, 15.91; Dylan Frusciante, 3rd, 16.82; Samuel Williams, 5th, 17.46; 300m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 1st, 40.78; Samuel Williams, 4th, 43.78; 4x100 - Isaiah Brown, Kelly Johnson, Elliott Kent, Evan Kludt, 2nd, 44.22; 4x200 - Andrew Flaten, Walker Hennen, Macklen Heydt, Mason Gorghuber, 3rd, 1:37.30; 4x800 - Evan Moore, Landon Runge, Khelden Ritter, Auden Zeiler, 3rd, 9:15.48; High Jump - Jacob Balcome, 2nd, 6’0; Otto Anderson, 3rd, 5’8; Dylan Frusciante, 4th, 5’8; Pole Vault - Samuel Williams, 4th, 11’6; Long Jump - Evan Kludt, 1st, 20’6.75; Kelly Johnson, 4th, 19’3.5; Triple Jump - Mason Gorghuber, 1st, 41’8.5; Lachlan Halman, 4th, 39’4.25; Macklen Heydt, 5th, 38’8.5