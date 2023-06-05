Track and field: Alexandria sweeps Section 8AA meet

The Alexandria track and field program controlled day two of the Section 8AA meet, as both the boys and girls won team titles.

The Alexandria boys won with 156.5 points, and the girls won with 168 points in the meet that concluded in Detroit Lakes on Saturday.

“This team has made incredible progress this season and, for most, ended with a bang,” Alexandria girls head coach Meghan Orgeman said. “Throughout our Section meet, the team came away with 20 personal bests and five season bests, which is exactly the type of performances we hope for at the end of each season at championship time! We absolutely brought our best when it mattered most and couldn’t be more proud of our team’s performances.”

Alexandria's Riley Wagner runs in relay race at the Section 8AA meet in Detroit Lakes on June 3, 2023. Wagner had an exceptional day at the meet and helped the boys win the team title. Contributed photo by Meghan Orgeman

“The top eight finishers earn team points, and we recorded 16 individual personal bests or relay season bests and qualified six individuals and two relay teams to the state meet,” Alexandria boys head coach Mike Empting said.

On the girls side, 17 Cardinals will move on to the MSHSL Class AA State Meet on June 9-10, 2023, in St. Michael.

This includes the girls 4x200 team of Kaija Schnieder, Elena Fuglestad, Kaia Emter, and Alison Krasky, who broke the program record in that event with a 1:44.75.

Amy Anderson, Sara Willert, Stacy Senden, and Erin Baustian previously held the record. That record stood at 1:45.56 and was set at the section meet in Detroit Lakes in 2001.

The Alexandria had wins in four events as Jaelyn Miller won the 1600m (5:00.43), Krasky won the 400m (59.79), Elise Maagard won the section title in the discus throw (127-01), and the team of Citori Halbe, Greta Oldenkamp, Giselle Jahner, and Kasey Soderholm won the 4x800 (9:32.41).

Soderholm also qualified for the 800m with a second-place finish (2:16.94).

Sophia Korynta earned second (46.80) in the 300m hurdles to earn a spot in the state meet.

Schneider also qualified for the state meet in the long jump with a second-place finish at the section meet (16-11.00).

Addison Fettig, Payten Kor, and Elle Heydt will serve as alternates in the 4x200m for Alexandria, while Evelyn Kuhnau, Izzy Nei, and Quinn Hills will serve as alternates in the 4x800.

On the boys side, Isaiah Brown won the 200m (22.28), Sam Williams won the 110m hurdles (15.23), and finished just ahead of fellow state qualifier Otto Anderson (15.31). Anderson also qualified for the state meet in the 300m hurdles with a section title win (39.72).

Alexandria's Sam Williams (center) and Dylan Frusciante (white headband) clears the hurdles during the 110m hurdles race at the Section 8AA meet in Detroit Lakes on June 3, 2023. Williams won the event and qualified for the state meet. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Evan Kludt won first place in Section 8AA in the long jump (21-0.75), while Jacob Balcome is also headed to the state meet with a second-place finish in the high jump (6-2).

The Cardinal boys won two relay races, the 4x400 and the 4x800. In the 4x400, Anderson, Elliott Kent, Owen Draper, and Riley Wagner clocked in at 3:29.57 to qualify for the state meet.

Wagner, Draper, Throck Lehmann, and Nicolas Wieberdink won the 4x800 and qualified for the state meet with a time of 8:09.12.

Daniel Jackson qualified for the state meet by meeting the state standard time. He clocked in at 11.19 and placed fourth at the section meet.

At the 2022 State Class AA meet, the Alexandria boys placed 22nd, while the girls placed sixth.

Miller placed sixth in the 800m last year while also winning the state title with Soderholm, Jahner, and current South Dakota State runner Emma Ecker won the state title in the 4x800.

On the boys side, Alexandria took eighth in the 4x400, and Draper and Wagner were a part of that finish.

The MSHSL Class AA State track and field meet begins with preliminaries on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville. The finals are at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

SECTION 8AA TEAM SCORES -

GIRLS TOP-EIGHT - 1. Alexandria, 168; 2. Rocori, 132.5; 3. Detroit Lakes, 95; 4. Willmar, 69; 5. Pequot Lakes, 67; 6. Thief River Falls, 45.5; 7. New London-Spicer, 33; 8. Albany, 32;

BOYS TOP EIGHT - 1. Alexandria, 156.5; 2. Willmar, 92; 3. Rocori, 88; 4. Detroit Lakes, 78.5; 5. Little Falls, 69; 6. Pequot Lakes, 61; 7. Fergus Falls, 53; 8. Albany, 48

OTHER ALEXANDRIA TOP-SIX FINISHES - GIRLS - 100M - Payten Kor, 4th, 12.85; Elena Fuglestad, 5th, 12.91; Addison Fettig, 6th, 12.91; 200m - Kaija Schneider, 3rd, 26.64; Payten Kor, 4th, 26.70; 400m - Marisa Rousu, 5th, 1:01.34; 800m - Jaelyn Miller, 4th, 2:26.07; Evelyn Kuhnau, 5th, 2:26.43; 1600m - Quinn Hills, 6th, 5:28.13; 3200m - Addison Gulbranson, 8th, 50.80; 4x400 - Alison Krasky, Marisa Rousu, Kasey Soderholm, Jaelyn Miller, 4th, 4:06.27; Shot put - Elise Maagard, 4th, 35-06.6; Lydia Oldenkamp, 6th, 34-08.5; Amaria Soward, 8th, 33-05; Maya Wagner, 3rd, 116-05; High jump - Elly Homelvig, 6th, 4-11; Pole vault - Zoey Roemer, 6th, 9-02; Triple jump - Ella Steussy, 4th, 35-05; ALison Krasky, 5th, 34-07.50; Sophia Korytna, 7th, 33-10.25; BOYS - Trey Negen, 6th, 11.25; 200m - Kelly Johnson, 5th, 23.55; 400m - Elliott Kent, 3rd, 51.91; Riley Wagner, 4th, 2:00.74; Throck Lehmann, 5th, 2:05.52; 1600m - Harrison Greathouse, 4th, 4:43.12; Nicholae Meyers, 5th, 4:46.98; 3200m - Harrison Greathouse, 5th, 10:04.00; 300m hurdles - Sam Williams, 4th, 43:02; 4x200 - Isaiah Brown, Dane Olson, Daniel Jackson, Kelly Johnson, 3rd, 1:31.88; High Jump, 4th, 6-0; Triple jump - Evan Kludt, 5th, 41-9.5