Track and Field: Alexandria sweeps Monticello Invite

The Alexandria boys and girls track and field program finished atop an 8-team field and won the meet on both sides on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The girls team won the meet with 167 points, while the boys team won with 158.

The girls team had wins from Ella Steussy in the triple jump (34’3) and Giselle Jahner in the 800m (2:30.51).

Alexandria had four second-place finishes on Tuesday, with Alison Krasky taking second place in the 400m (1:03.69), Citori Holbe doing the same in the 3200m (12:07.92), Elise Maagard doing so in the discus (115’7.5) and Zoie Roemer earned second in the Pole Vault (9’0).

Alexandria sophomore Zoie Roemer attempting and clearing a new Personal Record of 9'0 and taking 2nd overall.<br/> Photo contributed by Zoie Roemer

The Cardinals showed out in field events, earning multiple top-five finishes in each field event and finishing with multiple season and personal bests across the board.

“The word that describes our efforts at this meet was grit and persistence,” Alexandria girls head coach Meghan Orgeman said. “Our athletes were challenged on Tuesday to take risks and do something that scared them to test their limits. After the first third of the meet, we were sitting in 4th place (behind by a large margin), but we kept focused and slowly, with each event that passed, worked our way back up to the top. We were impressed by the growth demonstrated from our first meet in Brainerd to our second meet in Monticello, and we can’t wait to see the continued growth at our home opener, the Alex Relays, next Tuesday.”

The Cardinal boys also took home championship cake in Monticello with many top finishes.

“We competed hard on a cold night and managed to record 28 personal bests on our way to winning the meet,” Alexandria boys head coach Mike Empting said.

Alexandria earned wins in the hurdles, with Otto Anderson winning the 300 hurdles (41.99) and Samuel Williams winning the 110 hurdles (15.80).

Alexandria had runner-up finishes from Venald Becker in the 100m dash (11.43), Throck Lehmann in the 1600m (4:44.18), Anderson in the high jump (5’10), and Trey Negen in the pole vault (11’0).

The Cardinal boys took second in the three relays.

Becker, Dane Olson, Daniel Jackson, and Negen did so in the 4x100 (45.26), Isaiah Brown, Becker, Jackson, and Olson did in the 4x200 (1:34.73) and Jackson, Elliott Kent, Throck Lehmann and Riley Wagner in the 4x400 (3:42.08).

Alexandria hosts the Alex Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

MONTICELLO INVITE -

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 167; 2. Monticello, 142; 3. Rogers, 133.3; 4. Osseo, 96.67; 5. Becker, 95; 6. Big Lake, 19; 7. St. Cloud Tech, 17; 8. St. Cloud Apollo, 8

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 158; 2. Becker, 119; 3. Monticello, 102.5; 4. Osseo, 88.5; 5. St. Cloud Tech, 74.5; 6. Rogers, 68; 7. Big Lake, 62; 8. St. Cloud Apollo, 11.5

ALEXANDRIA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m dash - Payten Kor, 5th, 13.09; 200m - Payten Kor, 5th, 27.62; 400m - Alison Krasky, 2nd, 1:03.69; Elena Fuglestad, 6th, 1:04.98; 800m - Giselle Jahner, 1st, 2:30.51; Greta Oldenkamp, 3rd, 2:32.88; Isabella Nei, 4th, 2:35.19; 1600m - Kasey Soderholm, 4th, 5:25.72; 3200m - Citori Holbe, 2nd, 12:07.92; Madeline Hochhalter, 6th, 12:58.40; 100m hurdles - Lydia Oldenkamp, 4th, 17.90; 300m hurdles - Addison Gulbrandson, 5th, 53.10; 4x100 - Payten Kor, Kaija Schneider, Kaia Emter, Addison Fettig, 4th, 52.94; 4x200 - Kaija Schneider, Addison Fettig, Kaia Emter, Elena Fuglestad, 3rd, 1:52.42; 4x400 - Giselle Jahner, Quinn Hills, Isabella Nei, Kasey Soderholm, 3rd, 4:26.72; 4x800 - Greta Oldenkamp, Quinn Hills, Ainsleigh Lehmann, Evelyn Kuhnau, 3rd, 10:29.78; Shot Put - Elise Maagard, 5th, 31’7.5; Amaria Sowada, 6th, 31’4; Discus - Elise Maagard, 2nd, 115’7.5; Maya Wagner, 3rd, 107’10.5; Amaria Sowada, 4th, 102’10; Pole Vault - Zoie Roemer, 2nd, 9’0; Chloe Steele, 3rd, 7’6; Addison Fettig, 5th, 7’0; Long Jump - Ella Steussy, 4th, 15’3.5; Elena Fuglestad, 5th, 15’0.75; Triple Jump - Ella Steussy, 1st, 34’3; Alison Krasky, 5th, 31’0.5;

ALEXANDRIA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m dash - Venald Becker, 2nd, 11.43; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 23.07; 400m - Elliott Kent, 3rd, 53.93; Evan Kludt, 4th, 55.01; 800m - Riley Wagner, 3rd, 2:06.55; Hunter Mohr, 5th, 2:10.05; 1600m - Throck Lehmann, 2nd, 4:44.18; Harrison Greathouse, 4th, 4:46.43; 3200m - Thomas Wilmesmeier, 4th, 10:25.27; 110m hurdles - Samuel Williams, 1st, 15.80; Otto Anderson, 4th, 16.38; Dylan Frusciante, 6th, 17.18; 300m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 1st, 41.99; 4x100 - Venald Becker, Dane Olson, Daniel Jackson, Trey Negen, 2nd, 45.26; 4x200 - Isaiah Brown, Venald Becker, Daniel Jackson, Dane Olson, 2nd, 1:34.73; 4x400 - Daniel Jackson, Elliott Kent, Throck Lehmann, Riley Wagner, 2nd, 3:42.08; 4x800 - Nicolas Wieberdink, Karl Franson, Erick Bergerson, Khelden Ritter, 5th, 9:10.77; Shot Put - Ashton Sayre, 5th, 43’6; Discus - Ashton Sayre, 6th, 118’7.5; High Jump - Otto Anderson, 2nd, 5’10; Jacob Balcome, T5th, 5’6; Pole Vault - Trey Negen, T2nd, 11’0; Samuel Williams, 5th, 10’0; Long Jump - Evan Kludt, 4th, 19’7; Macklen Heydt, 6th, 18’10.5; Triple Jump - Evan Kludt, 4th, 39’6.5

