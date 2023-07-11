Track and field: Alexandria recognizes big year as the conference and section's best

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria boys and girls track, and field team had a successful 2023 season and racked up multiple awards as the season went on.

This all culminated in some student-athletes finishing as all-state athletes, and the team has handed out its yearly awards.

Jacob Balcome, who won the boys most valuable field event athlete, was an All-Central Lakers Conference athlete who finished seventh in the high jump at the Class AA State meet in June.

Riley Wagner finished with all-state honors in the 4x400 (3rd) and 4x800 (7th) and was named the team’s most valuable distance runner. He earned two All-CLC honors (4x400 and 4x800), and so did Owen Draper (4x400 and 4x800). Draper also had all-state honors in the 4x400 (3rd) and 4x800 (7th).

Nicolas Wieberdink and Throck Lehmann finished as all-state athletes with the 4x800 and earned an all-CLC honor (4x800).

Otto Anderson earned three all-CLC finishes (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400m) and two all-state finishes (300 hurdles - 5th, 4x400 - 3rd) and was named the team’s most valuable sprinter and hurdler. He also had an all-CLC honorable mention in the high jump.

The Alexandria track and field program takes a group photo after winning the conference titles in Sartell on May 23, 2023. Contributed photo by Meghan Orgeman

Rounding out the all-state athletes are Elliott Kent (4x400 - 3rd) and Evan Kludt (Long Jump - 8th). Kent earned two all-CLC honors (4x400, 400m), while Kludt had one all-CLC honor (Long Jump) and two honorable mentions (4x200 and Triple Jump).

The boys also had state qualifiers in Isaiah Brown (200m), Samuel Williams (110 hurdles), and Daniel Jackson (100m). All three earned all-CLC honors.

Rounding out the boys All-CLC honors are Harrison Greathouse (3200m), Evan Moore (4x800), Khelden Ritter (4x800), Thomas Wilmesmeier (3200m), Mason Gorghuber (Triple Jump), and Trey Negen (100m). Dane Olson (4x200), Macklen Heydt (4x200), Gorghuber (Long Jump), Williams (Pole Vault), Anderson (High Jump), Hunter Mohr (800m), and Nicholae Meyers (1600m) and Dylan Frusciante (110 hurdles and High Jump), along with Kelly Johnson (4x200) were all-CLC honorable mentions.

Johnson won the boys Coaches Award.

For the girls team, Izzy Kent, who broke her own school record in the pole vault a couple of times this season (lastly at 10-03), won the team’s Most Valuable Field athlete, while Jaelyn Miller won the team's Most Valuable Distance runner award and Elena Fuglestad won the Most Valuable Sprinter/Hurdler.

Giselle Jahner won the girls Coaches Award.

On the girls side, Alexandria had all-state finishers in Fulgestad (4x200m, 9th), Jahner (4x800, 2nd), Kaia Emter (4x200m, 9th), Elise Maagard (Discus, 7th), Miller (1600m, 3rd), Greta Oldenkamp (4x800m, 2nd), Alison Krasky (4x200m, 9th), Kaija Schneider (4x200m, 9th, Long Jump - 7th), Kasey Soderholm (4x800m, 2nd; 800m, 7th) and Citori Holbe (4x800m, 2nd).

Other state qualifiers include Sophia Korynta (300m hurdles, 10th) and Alison Krasky (400m, 13th).

Alexandria’s alternates were Addison Fettig (4x200m), Elle Heydt (4x200m), Payten Kor (4x200m), Evelyn Kuhnau (4x800), Quinn Hills (4x800m), and Isabella Nei (4x800m)

Alexandria had a plethora of All-CLC athletes that, include Fuglestad (4x200), Jahner (4x400), Steussy (Triple Jump), Emter (200m, 4x200m), Fettig (4x200m), Madeline Hochhalter (4x800m), Korynta (300m hurdles), Maagard (Discus), Miller (3200m, 4x800m), Oldenkamp (800m, 4x400m), Marisa Rousu (4x400m), Amaria Sowada (Discus), Addison Gulbrandson (100m hurdles), Krasky (400m), Schneider (100m, 4x200m, Long Jump), Soderholm (4x400m, 4x800), Halbe (3200m, 4x800m), and Kor (100m, 200m).

All-CLC honorable mentions include Fuglestad (100m, 4x100), Kent (Pole Vault), Fettig (4x100),

Korynta (Triple Jump), Rousu (400m), Sowada (Shot Put), Gulbrandson (300m hurdles), Krasky (Triple Jump), Kuhnau (800m), Schneider (4x100), Hills (1600m), Eloise Homelvig (High Jump), and Kor (4x100).

The 4x200m relay team of Schnieder, Fuglestad, Emter, and Alison Krasky broke the school record with a time of 1:44.75.

Alexandria girls track and field head coach Meghan Orgeman stands with Alison Krasky (middle left), Elena Fuglestad (middle), Kaia Emter (right), and Kaija Schneider after they broke the school record in the 4x200 (1:44.75) on June 3, 2023, in Detroit Lakes. Those four made the state meet with that time. Contributed photo by Meghan Orgeman

The Alexandria boys and girls teams won the Section 8AAA True Team titles, and the Section 8AA titles, and both CLC titles.

The Alexandria boys finished as an academic GOLD Award winners with a 3.98 GPA.

The Alexandria girls placed eighth at the state meet while the boys placed 22nd.

For the 2024 season, Addison Fettig, Sophia Korynta, Greta Oldenkamp, and Maya Wagner are captains of the girls team, and on the boys side, Draper, Lehmann, Williams, and Walker Hennen will be the team captains.

BOYS LETTERWINNERS - Jacob Balcome, Isaiah Brown, Harrison Greathouse, Kelly Johnson, Jordan Nicholson, Ashton Sayre, Riley Wagner, Nicolas Wieberdink, Venald Becker, Owen Draper, Andrew Flaten, Dylan Frusciante, Payton Gessford, Walker Hennen, Throck Lehmann, Nicholae Meyers, Hunter Mohr, Evan Moore, Khelden Ritter, Landon Runge, Samuel Williams, Thomas Wilmesmeier, Mason Gorghuber, Dylan Gray, Lachlan Halman, Macklen Heydt, Daniel Jackson, Simon Jahner, Eilliott Kent, Evan Kludt, Dean Lempka, Austin Mohr, Trey Negen, Dane Olson

BOYS ACADEMIC ALL-STATE - Mason Gorghuber, Kelly Johnson, Riley Wagner, Nicolas Wieberdink, Owen Draper, Evan Moore, Samuel Williams, Daniel Jackson, Elliott Kent, Evan Kludt, Trey Negen

GIRLS LETTERWINNERS - Elena Fuglestad, Haydn Halverson, Emma Hochhalter, Giselle Jahner, Izzy Kent, Hailey Klimek, Brynn Kosters, Ella Steussy, Sophia Vinje, Brynn Cross, Kaia Emter, Addison Fettig, Jisella Haskamp, Elle Heydt, Madeline Hochhalter, Sophia Korytna, Elise Maagard, Jaelyn Miller, Greta Oldenkamp, Marisa Rousu, Amaria Sowada, Chloe Steele, Maya Wagner, Kiera Christensen, Addison Gulbrandson, Rayna Holm, Alison Krasky, Evelyn Kuhnau, Bobbi Nichols, Lydia Oldenkamp, Zoie Roemer, Kaija Schneider, Kasey Soderholm, Citori Hable, Quinn Hills, Eloise Homelvig, Brooklyn Jurchenko, Payten Kor, Isabella Nei