Track and field: Alexandria competes with a deep field at Class AAA state true team meet

The true team state meet features the deepest teams in the state, and Alexandria is one of those teams, as both the boys and girls teams competed at the Class AAA true team state meet in Stillwater on Friday.

The Alexandria girls placed ninth in the 12-team field with a score of 806 meet points.

“To be able to compete as a full team, in front of a large crowd at a state meet where we had the opportunity to compete against the largest schools in the state, in the biggest class, was an experience that we will never forget,” Alexandria girls head coach Meghan Orgeman said. “It was one that helped challenge us in ways that will help prepare us as we move into our championship season.”

The Alexandria boys placed 12th with a score of 633.5.

“This track meet measures the depth and the strength of the track and field,” Alexandria boys head coach Mike Empting said. “We recorded 17 personal bests and scored 64 more points at this meet this year than we did in the 2022 season at this meet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elise Maagard had the best finish of any Cardinal as she finished second in the discus (125-02), one spot ahead of teammate Amaria Sowada (122-00).

Sowada earned fourth in the shot put (122-00). Alexandria earned third in the girls 4x800 relay (9:51.29) to round out the Alexandria girls’ top-five finishes.

Otto Anderson had a top-five finish for the Alexandria boys as he placed third in the 300m hurdles (39.95).

Alexandria's Otto Anderson (center) leads the pack in the 300m hurdles along with Sam Williams (right) and Dylan Frusciante (far left) at the Alexandria Relays on May 2, 2023. Anderson placed third in the 300m hurdles at the Class AAA True Team meet on May 19, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria placed sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:32.73), and Alexandria had seventh-place finishes by the 4x400 relay team (3:33.44), Jacob Balcome in the high jump (6-00.00), and Evan Kludt in the triple jump (41-05.00).

Alexandria is now set for the Central Lakes Conference Championships on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Sartell.

2023 CLASS AAA TRUE TEAM STATE MEET -

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnetonka, 1,253; 2. Wayzata, 1,132; 3. Rosemount, 977.5; 4. Lakeville South, 916; 5. St. Michael-Albertville, 891.5; 6. Stillwater, 863; 7. Roseville, 863; 8. Brainerd, 818.5; 9. Alexandria, 806; 10. Eagan, 753.5; 11. Blaine, 669.5; 12. Mounds View, 630.5

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Wayzata, 1,144; 2. Rosemount, 1,137.5; 3. Minnetonka, 998; 4. Stillwater, 953.5; 5. Mounds View, 934.5; 6. Eden Prairie, 874.5; 7. Edina, 833; 8. Owatonna, 820; 9. Blaine, 784; 10. Prior Lake, 748; 11. Anoka, 705.5; 12. Alexandria, 633.5

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA GIRLS - 100m - Payten Kor, 11th, 12.90; Elena Fuglestad, 26th, 13.14; Addison Fettig, 29th, 13.19; 200m - Kaija Schnieder, 20th, 26.94; Elena Fuglestad, 24th, 27.33; Kaia Emter, 31st, 27.90; 400m - Alison Krasky, 16th, 1:01.82; Marisa Rousu, 23rd, 1:02.79; Jisella Haskamp, 24th, 1:03.35; 800m - Kasey Soderholm, 10th, 2:23.07; Giselle Jahner, 19th, 2:27.84; Isabella Nei, 22nd, 2:29.26; 1600m - Jaelyn Miller, 6th, 5:06.79; Citori Halbe, 12th, 5:16.69; Madeline Hochalter, 27th, 5:42.19; 3200m - Bobbi Nichols, 18th, 12:02.84; Brynn Cross, 22nd, 12:25.58; Brynn Kosters, 24th, 12:36.05; 100m hurdles - Addison Gulbrandson, 17th, 16.80; Sophia Korynta, 27th, 17.8;1 Lydia Oldenkamp, 18.06; 300m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 7th, 47.52; Addison Gulbrandson, 27th, 51.50; Lydia Oldenkamp, 33rd, 53.03; 4x100, 9th, 50.99; 4x200 - 11th, 1:49.71; 4x400, 8th, 4:09.42; 4x800, 3rd, 9:51.29; Shot Put - Amaria Sowada, 4th, 37-00.50; Elise Maagard, 10th, 34-05.75; Lydia Oldenkamp, 28th, 30-09.50; Discus - Elise Maagard, 2nd, 125-02; Amaria Sowada, 3rd, 122-00; Maya Wagner, 7th, 109-00; High jump - Eloise Homelvig, 13th, 4-08.00; Alison Krasky, 23rd, 4-06.00; Jisella Haskamp, 28th, 4-06.00; Pole Vault - Izzy Kent, 12th, 9-00.00; Zoie Roemer, 16th, 9-00.00; Addison Fettig, 33rd, 7-00.00; Long jump - Kaija Schneider, 18th, 15-09.00; Alison Krasky, 23rd, 15-05.00; Elena Fuglestad, 30th, 14-06.75; Triple jump - Ella Steussy, 13th, 35-01.00; Sophia Korynta, 27th, 33-05.75; Kaia Emter, 30th, 32-05.00

ALEXANDRIA BOYS - 100m - Trey Negen, 19th, 11.40; Daniel Jackson, 21st, 11.44; Dane Olson, 22nd, 11.46; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 14th, 22.94; Kelly Johnson, 30th, 23.75; Evan Kludt, 35th, 24.04; 400m - Elliott Kent, 12th, 52.39; Nicols Wieberdink, 17th, 52.81; Hunter Mohr, 21st, 53.23; 800m - Owen Draper, 16th, 2:02.08; Nicholae Meyers, 27th, 2:06.69; Evan Moore, 34th, 2:13.20; 1600m - Harrison Greathouse, 21st, 4:36.92; Throck Lehmann, 27th, 4:41.65; Karl Franson, 31st, 4:58.94; 3200m - Thomas Wilmesmeier, 25th, 10:24.73; Landon Runge, 27th, 10:31.40; Peyton Gessford, 31st, 10:50.35; 110m hurdles - Samuel Williams, 10th, 15.76; Otto Anderson, 12th, 16.04; Dylan Frusciante, 21st, 16.50; 300m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 3rd, 39.95; Samuel Williams, 25th, 44.17; Dylan Frusciante, 28th, 44.93; 4x100, 9th, 44.59; 4x200, 6th, 1:32.73; 4x400m, 7th, 3:33.44; 4x800, 10th, 8:31.04; Shot Put - Ashton Sayre, 26th, 43-00.75; Joseph Martinson, 35th, 36-05.00; Discus - Ashton Sayre, 28th, 116-02; Simon Jahner, 30th, 112-01; Dylan Gray, 35th, 102-01; High jump - Jacob Balcome, 7th, 6-00.00; Dylan Frusciante, 8th, 6-00.00; Pole vault - Samuel Williams, 31st, 9-00.00; Austin Mohr, 33rd, 9-00.00; Jasper McDaniels, 34th, 9-00.00; Long jump - Mason Gorghuber, 20th, 20-00.00; Evan Kludt, 30th, 19-02.75; Kelly Johnson, 32nd, 18-10.25; Triple jump - Evan Kludt, 7th, 41-05.00; Mason Gorghuber, 15th, 40-03.00; Macklen Heydt, 22nd, 39-07.00