Track and Field: Alex girls take strong culture into 2023

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria girls track and field team finished as one of the state's best last season and have plenty of ammunition back this season.

Alexandria placed sixth last season at the Class AA State Meet and was led by state title wins in the 1600m by then-senior Aleah Miller and in the 4x800m relay with the team of Kasey Soderholm, Jaelyn Miller, Giselle Jahner, and Emma Ecker.

Ecker are off and running at the collegiate level for South Dakota State while Aleah Miller is at North Dakota State, but Soderholm, Jaelyn Miller, and Jahner headline a big group of returners for the team this season.

The Cardinals athletes with varsity experience include Elena Fuglestad (Sprints/Jumps), Izzy Kent (Pole Vault), Brynn Kosters (Distance), Sophia Vinje (Throws), Ella Steussy (Jumps), Kaia Emter (Sprints, Jumps), Addison Fettig (Sprints, Pole Vault), Elle Heydt (Sprints, Jumps), Sophia Korynta (Hurdles, Jumps), Elise Magaard (Throws), Greta Oldenkamp (Distance, Jumps), Marisa Rousu (Hurdles, Jumps), Amaria Sowada (Throws), Alison Krasky (Sprints, Jumps), Lydia Oldenkamp (Hurdles, Throws), and Kaija Schneider (Sprints, Jumps).

Alexandria's Elena Fuglestad, right, races to the finish line right behind Detroit Lakes' Annie Paulson in the 800 sprint medley on May 3, 2022. Fuglestad is one of the seniors on the 2023 team. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

"We will need to rely on every event group to work hard and improve to be as strong as we have been in the past," Alexandria head coach Meghan Orgeman said. "Our last year's seniors brought in a lot of team points, which we won't have this year, but the potential of this team is exciting because of how well-rounded we are. I can't wait to see how our team comes together this season."

Along with Jaelyn Miller, Jahner, and Soderholm, Alexandria has returning state qualifiers in Krasky (long jump), Sowada (discus), Rousu (300m hurdles), Sophia Korynta (300m hurdles), Schneider (100m), Vinje (discus).

Alexandria freshman Alison Krasky made a big impact at the 2022 MSHSL Class AA State Track and Field Meet on June 10, 2022. Krasky is looking to build on that in the 2023 season as a sophomore. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria girls have won 11 straight section 8AA titles and won the conference title last season .

"Our strength is our culture. We work hard, support each other, and are able to develop our athletes exceptionally well throughout the season," Orgeman said. "We also are a very well-rounded team that has strong athletes and experienced coaches in every event group. We will miss the seniors who graduated last season (both their talent and their leadership); however, we look forward to how this year's seniors will carry on their tradition of excellence and add to it in their own unique way."

Alexandria is already off to a great start, as the team won the CLC Indoor Meet on April 1, 2023 .

"As always, I hope the girls in our program become stronger, more confident young people," Orgeman said. "As athletes, my expectation is that they will work hard, buy into our culture and training, and develop into stronger athletes. As a tea, m, we always work hard to win championships, but we feel as though our team's success is more of a byproduct of our culture and hard work."

Orgeman listed Brainerd, Rocori, and Willmar as some of the top teams in the CLC, and in the section, she labeled Rocori, Willmar, and Detroit Lakes as some of the top teams.

2023 ALEXANDRIA GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD -

HEAD COACH - Meghan Orgeman, 10th season

ASSISTANT COACHES - Mike Empting (Boys Head Coach), Nikki Paradis (Distance), Travis Hochhalter (Distance), Jerry Amundson (Hurdles), Ty Granning (Throws), Rey Fuglestad (Pole Vault)

ROSTER - SENIORS - Elena Fuglestad, Hadyn Halverson, Emma Hochhalter, Giselle Jahner, Izzy Kent, Hailey Klimek, Brynn Kosters, Kira Lindley, Ella Steussy, Sophia Vinje; JUNIORS - Malen Arrasate Olano, Rylee Bundermann, Brynn Cross, Kaia Emter, Addison Fettig, Bianca Grace, Anna Hanson, Jisella Haskamp, Elle Heydt, Madeline Hochhalter, Sophia Korynta, Elise Maagard, Jaelyn Miller, Mylee Montag, Greta Oldenkamp, Anna Revering, Marisa Rousu, Amaria Sowada, Julia Sprengler, Chloe Steele, Maya Wagner; SOPHOMORES - Tatiana Cantwell, Kiera Christensen, Autumn Ehlert, Maia Fuglestad, Addison Gulbrandson, Rayna Holm, Aubrie Johnson, Makenna Kleven, Alison Krasky, Kelsey Krohnfeldt, Evelyn Kuhnau, Bobbi Nichols, Faith Odland, Lydia Oldenkamp, Emma Paulson, Zoie Roemer, Kaija Schneider, Kasey Soderholm, Regan Tatge, Ashlyn Violette; FRESHMEN - Cora Bumgarner, Grace Crowser, Katelyn Dahlseng, Citori Halbe, Kate Hennessy, Quinn Hills, Kennedy Hodgson, Eloise Homelvig, McKenzie Huwe, Brooklyn Jurchenko, Sydney Kalina, Payten Kor, Ainsleigh Lehmann, Victoria Meyers, Isabella Nei, Briana Olson, Emma Poepping, MaKena Sayre, Quinn Sayre, Lacey Siira, Abbey Walz, Micaela Wilke, Ning Zhang, Kaden Zimmerman

SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE) -

April 14 - At Brainerd quad, 4 p.m.

April 21- At Sartell triangular, 4 p.m.

April 25 - At Monticello Invite, 4 p.m.

May 2 - Home Meet, 3:30 p.m.

May 9 - Section True Team meet at Brainerd, 3 p.m.

May 16 - Home Invite, 3:30 p.m.

May 23 - Central Lakes Conference Meet, 3 p.m.

May 31 - Section 8AA prelims at Rocori, TBD

June 3 - Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes, TBD

June 8-9 - Class AA State Meet in St. Michael, TBD

