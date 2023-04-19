Track and field: Alex boys win in Brainerd; Osakis, Minnewaska show out in Glenwood

(UPDATE: The Alexandria track and field results are now official)

The Alexandria track and field programs continued their solid starts to the season with a good showing in Brainerd on Tuesday.

The Alexandria boys earned the team win (180 points) over Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Rock Ridge and Crosby-Ironton, while the girls placed second (117.5 points) behind Brainerd (195 points).

The Alexandria boys had first place finishes from Throck Lehmann (800m), Otto Anderson (300 hurdles), Kelly Johnson (Long jump), Evan Kludt (Triple jump) and from the 4x800 relay team (names in all relays are currently not listed on results sheet).

The Alexandria girls had wins in the 4x800, Alison Krasky in the long jump (16-04.00), Sophia Korynta in the 300m hurdles (49.01) and Maya Wagner in the discus (100-80.50).

Alexandria next competes at a triangular with Brainerd at Sartell on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Daniel Jackson, 3rd, 11.62; Venald Becker, 4th, 11.63; Trey Negen, 5th, 11.84; Dane Olson, 6th, x11.89; 200m - Venald Becker, 2nd, 23.6; Isaiah Brown, 3rd, 23.6; Daniel Jackson, 4th, 23.8; Kelly Johnson, 6th, x24.1; Dane Olson, 6th, x24.1; 400m - Owen Draper, 2nd, 54.20; Jordan Nicholson, 6th, 56.90; 800m - Throck Lehmann, 1st, 2:08.75; Riley Wagner, 2nd, 2:10.60; Hunter Mohr, 3rd, 2:12.77; Nicholae Meyers, 5th, x2:15.31; 1600m - Riley Wagner, 2nd, 4:57.33; Erick Bergerson, 6th, 5:10.92; 3200m - Harrison Greathouse, 2nd, 10:32.0h; Thomas Wilmesmeier, 3rd, 10:36.0h; Landon Runge, 4th, 10:52.0h; 110m hurdles - Samuel Williams, 2nd, 16.63; Otto Anderson, 3rd, 16.90; Dylan Frusciante, 5th, 17.93; 300 hurdles - Otto Anderson, 1st, 42.68; ; 4x100 - 2nd, x46.31; 4x200, 2nd, 1:37.73; 4th, x1:43.34; 6th, x1:47.05; 4x400m - 2nd, 3:46.1, 4x800 - 1st, 9:05.44; High Jump - Jacob Balcome, 2nd, 5-08.00; Otto Anderson, 3rd, J5-08.00; Dylan Frusciante, 3rd, J5-08.00; Pole Vault - Austin Mohr, 5th, 9-00.00; Trey Negen, 6th, J9-00.00; Samuel Williams, 7th, J9-00.00; Long Jump - Kelly Johnson, 1st, 19-08.50; Dane Olson, 3rd, 19-00.00; Macklen Heydt, 5th, 18-05.00; Walker Hennen, 6th, x17-11.50; Triple Jump - Evan Kludt, 1st, 37-07.00; Elliott Kent, 3rd, 36-10.00; Discus - Simon Jahner, 4th, 112-07

ALEXANDRIA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Payten Kor, 2nd, 13.05; Elena Fuglestad, 3rd, 13.33; Kaija Schneider, 4th, 13.34; Addison Fettig, 5th, 13.37; 200m - Payten Kor, 3rd, 27.8; Kaija Schneider, 5th, 28.1; Addison Fettig, 6th, 28.5; 400m - Alison Krasky, 3rd, 1:03.37; Elena Fuglestad, 4th, 1:04.66; Greta Oldenkamp, 5th, 1:04.92; 800m - Jaelyn Miller, 2nd, 2:23.03; Kasey Soderholm, 3rd, 2:27.94; Citori Halbe, 6th, 2:35.19; 1600m - Brynn Cross, 3rd, 5:47.10; Quinn Hills, 4th, 5:49.57; Brynn Kosters, 5th, 5:56.32; Isabella Nei, 6th, x5:58.85; 3200m - Brooklyn Jurchenko, 3rd, 12:20.0; Bobbi Nichols, 4th, 12:21.0; 100m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 4th, 18.30; Lydia Oldenkamp, 5th, 18.78; 300m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 1st, 49.01; Addison Gulbrandson, 6th, 53.42; 4x800, 1st, 9:56.90; 4x100m relay - 2nd, 52.39; High Jump - Jisella Haskamp, 5th, 4-06.00; Pole Vault - Zoie Roemer, 4th, 8-00.00; Long Jump - Alison Krasky, 1st, 16-04.00; Elena Fuglestad, 3rd, 16-05.00; Sophia Korynta, 4th, 15-05.00; Kaija Schneider, 6th, x15-01.50; Shot Put - Elise Maagard, 2nd, 33-09.50; Lydia Oldenkamp, 6th, 29-03.00; Discus - Maya Wagner, 1st, 100-08.50; Elise Maagard, 2nd, 99-06.50; Lydia Oldenkamp, 5th, 91-02

Osakis, Minnewaska earn top-end finishes in Glenwood

Osakis' Stewart Jones competes in the long jump during the Silverstreaks' home meet on April 26, 2022. Jones won four events at a meet in Glenwood on April 18, 2023. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

The Minnewaska Lakers and Osakis Silverstreaks were two of the best teams at the Minnewaska Laker Track and Field Invite.

The Minnewaska Lakers placed second (143.5 points) in the girls meet and fourth in the boys meet (95.5 points), while the Osakis boys placed second (112 points) and third in the girls (121 points).

The Perham boys and girls both earned wins.

For the Osakis boys team it had four first-place finishes from Stewart Jones (high jump, long jump, 110 and 300 hurdles), while McCarter Kirksey had one (shot put) and so did the relay team of Duncan Tronicke, Noah Goodwin, Keaton Lien and Brennen Gustafson in the 4x100.

On the girls side, Kiley Kranz continued her strong season with wins in the shot put and discus, while Kiana Kendall earned wins in the 200m and as a part of the 4x100 relay with Kaia Fiskness, Hailey and Kaelyn Walker.

“We just need to get some more meets in,” Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said. “The improvement is noticeable between these early season meets. Stewart had a good day again, winning all four of his events. Our hurdlers are showing some improvement: Addi (Wildman) and Stewart (Jones) have some experience hurdling, but Harlie (Schwope) and Brennen (Gustafson) are showing they have potential in a new event. The sprint relay teams showed good chemistry. Even in the cold, windy weather, both the boys and girls 4x100 and 4x200 made some significant improvements. Kaia (Fiskness) jumped and ran well. Huge improvement over the meet in PEM last week. It's not very often you have an 8th grade boy (Keaton Lien) be one of the top sprinters in the area. He's already very talented, and obviously has a lot of room for improvement as he matures.”

The Minnewaska boys had wins from Maeson Tank in the 400 and had a heavy dose of top-end finishes.

On the girls side, the Lakers also had a winner in the 400, McKenzie Luetmer. This was one of many high-end finishes the Lakers had on their home track.

Parkers Prairie also competed at the meet. On the boys side, Ross Kortenbusch won the discus. On the girls side, Sarah Toyli place second in the long jump.

Osakis is scheduled to compete at Holdingford on Friday at 4 p.m., then host a meet on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

OSAKIS BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Keaton Lien, 3rd, 11.99; 800m - Zackery Bruder, 4th, 2:18.95; 110 hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 16.57; 300m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 43.90; Brennen Gustafson, 5th, 47.85; 4x100 - Duncan Tronicke, Noah Goodwin, Keaton Lien, Brennen Gustafson, 1st, 46.28; 4x200 - Brennan Gustafson, Trenton VanNyhuis, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, 2nd, 1:39.47; 4x800 - Jaxon Christner, Chase Johanson, Diego Navarrete-Ruiz, Noah Schultz, 6th, 11:04.17; Shot Put - McCarter Kirksey, 1st, 45’125; Discus - McCarter Kirksey, 2nd, 123’1; Logan Karnes, 5th, 101’2; High Jump - Stewart Jones, 1st, 6’0; Noah Goodwin, 4th, 5’6; Long Jump - Stewart Jones, 1st, 19’5.75

OSAKIS GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Kiana Kendall, 3rd, 13.56; 200m - Kiana Kendall, 1st, 28.39; 400m - Addison Roering, 4th, 1:06.01; 800m - Kaia Fiskness, 3rd, 2:32.59; Bella Weisser, 6th, 2:39.62; 100m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 2nd, 18.41; Harlie Schwope, 5th, 19.93; 300m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 3rd, 54.70; 4x100 - Kaia Fiskness, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 1st, 54.08; 4x200 - Addison Wildman, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Addison Roering, 2nd, 1:57.80; 4x400 - Kaelyn Walker, Bella Weisser, Ally Boyer, Kaia Fiskness, 3rd, 4:33.48; 4x800 - Ally Boyer, Abbi Helwig, Anne Marie Ruegemer, Olivia Christians, 4th, 11:37.51; Shot Put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 38’1; Madison Douvier, 2nd, 35’2.25; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 114’6; Madison Douvier, 3rd, 88’9; High Jump - Kaia Fisknes, 3rd, 4’8; Long Jump - Kiana Kendall, 5th, 15’0;

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Carter Meyer, 5th, 12.15; 200m - Carter Meyer, 5th, 25.84; 400m - Maeson Tank, 1st, 53.67; 800m - Maeason Tank, 2nd, 2:07.37; 1600m - Nick Ankeny, 5th, 5:15.45; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 3rd, 11:24.49; Ian Mills, 4th, 11:50.97; 110m hurdles - Hunter Stadsvold, 4th, 18.65; 300m hurdles - Hunter Stadsvold, 4th, 47.14; Owen Meulebroeck, 6th, 48.21; 4x100 - Conner Stein, Kolton Rogers, Josh Hippe, Tristan O’Neil, 2nd, 48.96; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Tristan O’Neil, Owen Meulebroeck, Kaiden Harvey, 3rd, 1:41.04; 4x400 - Nick Ankeny, Jayce Kovarik, Hunter Stadsvold, James Ward, 2nd, 3:59.91; 4x800 - James Ward, Zachary Palmer, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 2nd, 9:01.04; Pole Vault - Jayce Kovarik, 3rd, 10’0

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Dacia Fleury, 2nd, 13.52; Mya Lindemann, 4th, 13.80; 200m - Mya Lindemann, 2nd, 28.65; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 1:02.80; Teagan Stark, 3rd, 1:05.71; 800m - Lauryn Ankeny, 2nd, 2:31.37; 1600m - Elsey Hagen, 3rd, 6:06.62; Piper Citrowske-Lee, 6th, 6:19.23; 3200m - Kierra Wilmes, 2nd, 12:54.73; Elsey Hagen, 3rd, 13:00.29; Sydney Ankeny, 5th, 13:55.39; 300m hurdles - Dacia Fleury, 5th, 55.31; 4x100 - Dacia Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Lyla Stadherr, Mya Lindemann, 2nd, 54.41; 4x200 - Alannah Christensen, Sydney Perry, Payton Andreas, Alia Randt, 5th, 2:05.83; 4x400 - Tegan Stark, Makena Thoen, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 4:19.72; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Teagan Stark, McKenzie Luetmer, Lauryn Ankeny; Shot Put - Jayda Kolstoe, 3rd, 34’6.5; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 2nd, 110’4; Olivia Danielson, 5th, 86’5; High Jump - Brooke Kolstoe, 6th, 4’4; Pole Vault - Phemie Oeltjen, 5th, 7’6;

PARKERS PRAIRIE BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - Ross Kortenbusch, 2nd, 11.99; Ross Kortenbusch, 3rd, 25.11; Tyler Carstensen, 5th, 2:19.36; 1600m - James Suchy, 4th, 5;14.16; 110m hurdles - Ryder Ashbaugh, 3rd, 18.05; 4x200 - Brody Lenzen, Ben Harrington, Caden Deboer, Brady Blackstone, 6th, 1:52.12; 4x400 - Dominic Reiman, Nathan Mohrman, Tyler Carstensen, James Suchy, 3rd, 4:03.21; 4x800 - James Suchy, Tyler Carstensen, Sam Krueger, Justin Koehn, 3rd, 9:43.36; Shot Put - Ross Kortenbusch, 3rd, 41’5; Ross Kortenbusch, 1st, 132’1; Caden Deboer, 4th, 107’9; High Jump - Mason Arens, 2nd, 5’10; Ryder Asbaugh, 3rd, 5’8; Long Jump - Dominic Reiman, 2nd, 18’11; Ryder Ashbaugh, 5th, 17’11.25; Mason Arens, 6th, 17’11.75; Triple Jump - Dominic Reiman, 2nd, 38’7.5; Ryder Ashbaugh, 5th, 36’6;

PARKERS PRAIRIE GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x200 - Alexa Lego, Jada Lego, Audrey Ruckheim, Anna Simonson, 6th, 2:12.96; 4x400 - Jada Lego, Alexa Lego, Aili Toyli, Elektra Blumer, 6th, 5:15.21; Long Jump - Sarah Toyli, 2nd, 15’6.5; Triple Jump - Sarah Toyli, 6th, 31’5

