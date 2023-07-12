Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Track and field: A-B-E ends 2023 with optimism

A-B-E had some success this year and is looking forward to the future.

A-B-E team awards.jpg
Members of the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville track and field program hold up awards they won from the 2023 season. Pictured: front row (L to R): Lauren Thoennes, Ashley Paulson, Lucea Wales, and Hope Rovang. Back Row (L to R): Alessio Schott, Kenneth Spielman, Benjamin Myron, and Stephen Hamilton.
Contributed photo by Robert Bosma
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:44 AM

ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - The Ashby-Brandon-Evansville track and field program is excited about the future after completing its 2023 season.

“All year, we preach about doing our best and improving every day,” A-B-E co-head coach Robert Bosma said. “Most of the team set PRs during their last few races, and that is a sign that we are peaking at the right time.”

At the end of June, the team voted on award winners.

The A-B-E Award went out to juniors Ashley Paulson (girls) and Stephen Hamilton (boys). The A-B-E Award is meant to honor a student-athlete who has the best attitude, behavior and effort.

The Most Outstanding Athlete Award went out to junior Lucea Wales and freshman Kenneth Spielman (boys).

8th-graders Hope Rovang (girls) and Benjamin Myron (boys) were named the Most Improved athletes in the program, while 7th-grader Lauren Thoennes (girls) and junior Alessio Schott (boys) won the team’s Newcomer of the Year award.

A-B-E had three athletes win a conference title this spring, Schott in the boys 100m hurdles, Skylar Bitzan in the girls 200m dash and Wales in the girls long jump, 100m hurdles, and the 300m hurdles.

Wales competed at the Class A State Meet in the 200m dash and 300m hurdles and set the school record, along with the Section 6A record, in the 300m hurdles this season with a time of 45.66.

A-B-E graduates three seniors this spring, Nathan Anderson, Dierk Goeden, and Spencer Olson, while Schott will head back to Germany after spending a year in the Brandon-Evansville school district as a foreign exchange student.

“They will be missed next year as they are all fine young men; we have high hopes for what this team can do in the future,” Bosma said. “Lastly, the coaching staff would like to thank the families, school, and community for the support throughout the season.”

ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE LETTER WINNERS - Nathan Anderson, Dierk Goeden, Spencer Olson, Skylar Bitzan, Naomi Fournier, Ashley Paulson, Josephine Walberg, Lucea Wales, Micah Fossell, Logan Haburn, Stephen Hamilton, Cohen Reiland, Alessio Schott, Courtney Brethorst, Vy Bui, Taylor Dingwall, Kaitlyn Evjen, August Bredberg, Micah Fuller, Darius Grussing, Logan Haseman, Justin Lederman, Donell Lee, Mary Fossell, Will Englund, Kaleb Fuglseth, Jacob Sorenson, Kenneth Spielman, Hope Rovang, Olivia Topel, Benjamin Myron, Lauren Thoemmes

