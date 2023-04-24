Track and Field: A-B-E aims for team growth this season

ASHBY - The snow and rain, mixed with cold temperatures, have caused spring sports teams in the area to get creative with how they conduct their practices. The Ashby-Brandon-Evansville track and field team is one of them.

Nonetheless, A-B-E is finding a way to get work done in practices inside Ashby High School.

"Some of the things that we always preach is every day, is to get better, do your best and be sure you aren't comparing yourself to what you did yesterday," A-B-E co-head coach Robert Bosma said. "I think that our focus has been really solid every day. The distance runners, whenever they get outside, we're like, alright, it's about 40 degrees, it's not raining, you're going outside, just stay out of the mud. And so every time that we give them a little bit of a glimmer of hope, they come back, and a lot more focused."

A-B-E has only practiced outside a few times this spring and has had to practice in the lower gym at Ashby High School.

And in this time in the gym, along with being focused, growing closer as a unit appears to be one of the program's main goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The best way for it to grow starts in our warmup lines alone, in the smaller groups," A-B-E junior Logan Haburn said. "That way, you can start to kind of rub off on everybody in your smaller group, then if all the smaller groups are rubbing off on each other, it just gets to one big group together as a team."

Haburn is one of three co-captains in the program this year, along with junior Ashley Paulson and sophomore Micah Fuller.

A-B-E has competed in three meets so far this season, the Winter That Never Ends Invite at Plainview (BEM), the Pine-to-Prairie Indoor Meet , and the Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoors Meet .

In these early meets this season, A-B-E has liked what they've done so far.

"For the most part, we did a really good job training for each other, which is something that we want to hear and see," A-B-E co-head coach Adam Wagner said.

"We have not only a lot of junior high kids, and they've been very limited in what they've gotten to, but we also have a fair number of upperclassmen that came out for the first time," Bosma said. "Though we have four paid coaches on staff, we probably have about ten more coaches in the athletes, making our job easier. They're just doing what they're supposed to."

This season is Bosma's second season as a co-head coach of the team (8th at the school) and Wagner's first (4th at the school). Shellee Hansen and Dan Johnson are assistant coaches on the team.

Bosma and Wagner's goals this season are to have the student-athletes post their best times near the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to continue to improve our attitude, behavior, and effort every day," Wagner said. "Want to build on what we did last year at sections, subsections, and at state. We definitely want to peak at the end of the season, posts PRs, and for all the kids to be positive with each other to echo that."

Amongst the returners from last season is junior Lucea Wales.

Wales ready to build on standout year

A-B-E junior Lucea Wales runs the stair of the lower gym at Ashby High School during a practice on April 20, 2023. Wales finished in the top-seven in three events at the state meet last season and is striving for more success this season. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

As a sophomore, Lucea Wales finished as one of Class A's best in the triple jump, 200m dash, and 300m hurdles.

She recorded many wins in 2022 and placed in the top eight at the state meet in all three events, including a third-place finish in the 300m hurdles (46.58).

Now, she's hungry for more success in 2023.

"I think that this year is a lot different because last year, I came in as kind of like the underdog; nobody knew who I was," Wales said. "And this year, I have kind of target on my back. So I go to meets, and people know my name. I'm working on keeping the same mentality I had last year and getting on that high again."

Last season, she set a new standard to build on.

And this spring, she has goals to grow and reach that top level again.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I obviously want to get to where I was last year, which is kind of hard because we haven't been able to get outside again, but I have big goals for the season," Wales said. "I not only want to make state in four events, but I want to place [top eight] in four events. I also want to get my times down even more."

Along with the 300m hurdles, 200m dash, and long jump, Wales competed in the triple jump, 4x200m relay, sprint medley relay, and 100m hurdles.

So far this season, Wales has competed in the 200, 400m, 55m hurdles, 4x200, high jump, long jump, and triple jump.

She's earned eight top-two finishes in the first three meets combined, including four wins (55 hurdles, 100m hurdles, 200m, and triple jump).

"She's one who we never questioned her work ethic," Bosma said. "She is constantly giving 100 percent in every practice, every drill, and everything like that. She's always asking what more can we do."

Not only does she want to shine at the state meet, but she wants to bring some of her teammates with her.

"I'm hoping to grow as a team a lot more," Wales said. "I hope that this year, I can bring my teammates with me to stay instead of going just by myself."

"We'd like to bring a lot of girls to the section meet and keep going up," Hansen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Wales and Haburn (110m hurdles, 300m hurdles), Fuller (110 hurdles), senior Nathan Anderson (300m hurdles), senior Dierk Goeden, junior Skylar Bitzan (100m, 200m, 4x100), Paulson (1600m, 800m), and sophomore Taylor Dingwall (4x100) are returning athletes who made the Section 6A meet last season.

Both the boys and girls teams aim to grow together with the returning athletes and new athletes as the spring goes on.

One of those new pieces is a German exchange student Alessio Schott.

Schott fits right in with his surroundings

A-B-E junior Alessio Schott works over the hurdles during a practice on April 20, 2023, at Ashby High School. Schott is a German exchange student who also played football and was a manager on the Brandon-Evansville boys basketball team. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Schott, who is a junior, loves the chance to travel when he can.

This passion led to him taking the chance to be an exchange student and attend Brandon-Evansville for the 2022-23 school year.

"I love traveling, and I love traveling with my family," Schott said. "The United States always seemed like a country that was out of range, but there was a magazine or something like that, and I got the chance from there."

Growing up, Schott played sports a lot, mainly soccer, and when he came to the United States in late August 2022, he wanted to try his hand at different sports.

Specifically, he was interested in playing American football and did so for the Chargers this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've always been interested in football, and coming here, I had to take the opportunity," Schott said. "I absolutely loved it, even though I wasn't obviously not playing all the time. I just loved getting new into a new sport."

Schott was a letter-winner on the B-E football team this year and, in the winter, served as a manager on the boys basketball team.

Schott was originally only set to be in the United States for a semester but was able to extend his stay through the end of this school year.

"I like this very much," Schott said. "There's a lot of things that are different here, the landscape, the houses, cars, how people interact, the society and the community. There's a lot of differences in culture."

Schott has competed in the 100m dash, 200m dash, and long jump in the outdoor season.

In the indoor season, he competed in the 55m dash, 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, 4x100m, and 4x200m relay.

He, Haburn, Justin Ledermann, and Stephen Hamilton recently earned fifth place in the 4x100m relay at the Winter That Never Ends Invite.

"He fits in really with our district," Wagner said. "He's just been awesome. He's a good kid, respectful, and works his tail off."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a while since we've had a kid who's asking as many questions as he does, and when his stay was extended, we were all cheering because it's so great," Bosma said.

Schott has enjoyed his stay in the United States as an exchange student.

"It's a wonderful time, and I can only encourage other people to do it because it's a wonderful experience," he said.