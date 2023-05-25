Tennis roundup: Osakis' Isaac Maddock makes it back to the state tournament

Osakis senior Isaac Maddock, who earned a second-place finish in the 2022 Class A Individual State Tournament, is headed back to the state tournament after a dominant outing at the Section 8A Tournament on May 23-24, 2023, in Crookston.

To begin the tournament, Maaddock, who was the No. 1 seed in the tournament, earned a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) over the No. 16 seed Christian Reed (Fergus Falls), and then took care of the No. 8 seed Thomas McMahon by a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) to advance to the next round.

Maddock earned a sweep in the semifinals over New London-Spicer’s Kenneth Schmiesing (the No. 4 seed) in the semifinals (6-0, 6-1) to set up a championship match against Thief River Falls’ Jett Cornelius, the No. 2 seed.

Maddock made quick work of Cornelius, winning in a sweep (6-0, 6-0).

Maddock has a 22-0 record. He’s ranked No. 2 in the state by the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association poll (May 14).

Only senior Evan Fraser (Mounds View), is ranked ahead of Maddock.

Fraser defeated Maddock (6-3, 6-1) in last year’s state championship.

The MSHSL 2023 Class A State Tournament is set for June 6-9, 2023, at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota.

Tyler Stier, also competed in the Section 8A individual tournament. He was the No. 10 seed and lost to Crookston’s Reggie Winjum (6-4, 6-4).

Osakis had a pair of doubles teams in the Section 8A tournament.

The ninth-seeded team of Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson lost to EGF”s Carson Knutson/Trey D’Heilliy, the No. 8 seed, in another close match (6-3, 7-6 (7-5)).

The team of Bryce Moen/Micah Moore competed at the tournament as well and was the No. 13 seed. NLS’ Jack Barney/Ethan Spors (the No. 4 seed) defeated Moen/Moore (6-2, 7-6 (7-1)).

Barney and Sports were eliminated from the tournament by the No. 5 seed Drew Bleick/Carter LeClaire in a sweep (6-4, 6-3).

Bleick/LeClaire won a three-set match in the first round and were eliminated in the semifinals by the No. 1 seed JJ Cornelius/Geran Gonsorowski (TRF) in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3).

Minnewaska’s Tenzin Dahl/Conner Quelle were the No. 3 seed and beat the No. 14 seed Tate Steenerson/Jeb Haaven-Farstad (EGF) in a sweep (6-1, 6-0).

The No. 6 seed Brekken Wokasch/Mason Happel (Perham) eliminated Quelle/Dahl with a sweep (7-5, 6-4) in the quarterfinals.

Riley Thorfinnson and Landon Schiffler represented Minnewaska in the singles tournament.

Thorfinnson was the No. 12 seed and got eliminated by Perham’s Jack Birkeland (6-4, 6-2), while Schiffler was the No. 15 seed and was eliminated by Jett Cornelius in a straight sweep.

Alexandria advances two doubles teams to the section tournament

Alexandria's Owen Gilbertson hits a return shot during a match on May 1, 2023. Gilbertson and Cole Haabala won the 8AA North Subsection and advanced to the Section 8AA tournament on May 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria Cardinals hosted the 8AA North Subsection individual tournament on Tuesday and had two doubles teams advance to Thursday’s section tournament.

The team of Cole Haabala/Owen Gilbertson finished as subsection doubles champions.

Habaala/Gilbertson were the No. 3 seed in the tournament and started their day with a bye and a win over Bemidji’s Aidan Larson/Jacob Fuhrman (6-3, 6-4).

They then faced their teammates, Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey. Svee/Godfrey were the No. 2 seed in the tournament and started the day with a bye and wins over Sartell’s Grant Clark/Zak Farley (6-3, 7-6 (6)).

Gilbertson/Haabala defeated Svee/Godfrey in a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) and then defeated the No. 1 seed, Bemidji’s Casey Rupp/Jack McNallan in a sweep (6-4, 6-1) to win the subsection.

Svee/Godfrey defeated Rupp/McNallan (6-3, 6-4) in a true second-place match to advance to the section tournament.

Brett Thornburg and Niklas Cook competed in the singles subsection tournament. Thornburg (the No. 5 seed) had a bye to begin the day, and was eliminated by the No. 4 seed Sartell’s Riley Hengel (6-4, 6-4), while Cook (the No. 6 seed) also had a bye and then was eliminated by the No. 3 seed JD Hasbargen of Bemidji (7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-4).

The Section 8AA Tournament starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Cloud Tech.

