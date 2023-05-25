99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tennis roundup: Osakis' Isaac Maddock makes it back to the state tournament

Isaac Maddock continued his undefeated campaign this season with a dominant Section 8A tournament, winning the singles section title. In the Section 8AA tournament, Alexandria has two doubles teams that advanced to Thursday's section tournament.

Isaac Maddock Section 8A.jpg
With a first place medal around his neck, Osakis senior Isaac Maddock holds up a bracket after winning the Section 8A singles tournament on May 23-24, 2024, in Crookston.
Contributed photo by Ryan Maddock
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:18 PM

Osakis senior Isaac Maddock, who earned a second-place finish in the 2022 Class A Individual State Tournament, is headed back to the state tournament after a dominant outing at the Section 8A Tournament on May 23-24, 2023, in Crookston.

To begin the tournament, Maaddock, who was the No. 1 seed in the tournament, earned a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) over the No. 16 seed Christian Reed (Fergus Falls), and then took care of the No. 8 seed Thomas McMahon by a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) to advance to the next round.

Maddock earned a sweep in the semifinals over New London-Spicer’s Kenneth Schmiesing (the No. 4 seed) in the semifinals (6-0, 6-1) to set up a championship match against Thief River Falls’ Jett Cornelius, the No. 2 seed.

Maddock made quick work of Cornelius, winning in a sweep (6-0, 6-0).

Maddock has a 22-0 record. He’s ranked No. 2 in the state by the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association poll (May 14).

ADVERTISEMENT

Only senior Evan Fraser (Mounds View), is ranked ahead of Maddock.

Fraser defeated Maddock (6-3, 6-1) in last year’s state championship.

The MSHSL 2023 Class A State Tournament is set for June 6-9, 2023, at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota.

Tyler Stier, also competed in the Section 8A individual tournament. He was the No. 10 seed and lost to Crookston’s Reggie Winjum (6-4, 6-4).

Osakis had a pair of doubles teams in the Section 8A tournament.

The ninth-seeded team of Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson lost to EGF”s Carson Knutson/Trey D’Heilliy, the No. 8 seed, in another close match (6-3, 7-6 (7-5)).

The team of Bryce Moen/Micah Moore competed at the tournament as well and was the No. 13 seed. NLS’ Jack Barney/Ethan Spors (the No. 4 seed) defeated Moen/Moore (6-2, 7-6 (7-1)).

Barney and Sports were eliminated from the tournament by the No. 5 seed Drew Bleick/Carter LeClaire in a sweep (6-4, 6-3).

ADVERTISEMENT

Bleick/LeClaire won a three-set match in the first round and were eliminated in the semifinals by the No. 1 seed JJ Cornelius/Geran Gonsorowski (TRF) in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3).

Minnewaska’s Tenzin Dahl/Conner Quelle were the No. 3 seed and beat the No. 14 seed Tate Steenerson/Jeb Haaven-Farstad (EGF) in a sweep (6-1, 6-0).

The No. 6 seed Brekken Wokasch/Mason Happel (Perham) eliminated Quelle/Dahl with a sweep (7-5, 6-4) in the quarterfinals.

Riley Thorfinnson and Landon Schiffler represented Minnewaska in the singles tournament.

Thorfinnson was the No. 12 seed and got eliminated by Perham’s Jack Birkeland (6-4, 6-2), while Schiffler was the No. 15 seed and was eliminated by Jett Cornelius in a straight sweep.

Alexandria advances two doubles teams to the section tournament

Alex - Owen Gilbertson - DSC_0450.JPG
Alexandria's Owen Gilbertson hits a return shot during a match on May 1, 2023. Gilbertson and Cole Haabala won the 8AA North Subsection and advanced to the Section 8AA tournament on May 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria Cardinals hosted the 8AA North Subsection individual tournament on Tuesday and had two doubles teams advance to Thursday’s section tournament.

The team of Cole Haabala/Owen Gilbertson finished as subsection doubles champions.

Habaala/Gilbertson were the No. 3 seed in the tournament and started their day with a bye and a win over Bemidji’s Aidan Larson/Jacob Fuhrman (6-3, 6-4).

ADVERTISEMENT

They then faced their teammates, Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey. Svee/Godfrey were the No. 2 seed in the tournament and started the day with a bye and wins over Sartell’s Grant Clark/Zak Farley (6-3, 7-6 (6)).

Gilbertson/Haabala defeated Svee/Godfrey in a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) and then defeated the No. 1 seed, Bemidji’s Casey Rupp/Jack McNallan in a sweep (6-4, 6-1) to win the subsection.

Svee/Godfrey defeated Rupp/McNallan (6-3, 6-4) in a true second-place match to advance to the section tournament.

Brett Thornburg and Niklas Cook competed in the singles subsection tournament. Thornburg (the No. 5 seed) had a bye to begin the day, and was eliminated by the No. 4 seed Sartell’s Riley Hengel (6-4, 6-4), while Cook (the No. 6 seed) also had a bye and then was eliminated by the No. 3 seed JD Hasbargen of Bemidji (7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-4).

The Section 8AA Tournament starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Cloud Tech.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Taylin Kramer-DSC_9102.JPG
Prep
Softball roundup: B-E, Osakis eliminated from playoffs; WCA and Parkers Prairie still alive
May 24, 2023 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Jack Holtz Hole No.12-DSC_2382.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Jack Holtz wins individual CLC title; Sartell edges Alexandria by 1 stroke for the team title
May 24, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
CLC champs.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Alexandria teams win conference titles
May 24, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Legacy of the Lakes Museum
Business
Legacy of the Lakes Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria
May 24, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: May 11-17
May 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson