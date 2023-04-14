Tennis roundup: Alexandria edges out win over Brainerd

The Alexandria boys tennis team found itself deadlocked at 2-2 midway through its season-opening match on the road at Brainerd on Thursday.

With wins at No. 1 doubles from Blake Svee/Chase Thompson and No. 1 singles from Owen Gilbertson, both in straight sets, Alexandria sealed the 4-3 win to begin the season with a 1-0 record.

“Earning a conference win on opening night was a great start for the team but we’ll look to keep improving as the schedule picks up in the coming weeks,” Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said.

Alexandria also had wins in straight sets from Niklas Cook at No. 4 singles and the team of Ryker Bosek/Leo Kompelien at No. 2 doubles.

Alexandria had a couple of close losses as Cole Haabala battled to force a third set in what was a close loss and the team of Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz did the same at No. 3 doubles.

Alexandria is scheduled to host Osakis, Thief River Falls, and Monticello at 11 a.m on Saturday, but that could be postponed due to rain (UPDATE: these matches have been postponed to May 1).

Alexandria - 4; Brainerd - 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Matthew Moraghan, (B), 6-1, 6-4;

No. 2 - Karlton Anderson , (B) def. Cole Haabala, (A) , 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 ;

No. 3 - Will Aadland, (B) def. Brett Thornburg, (A) , 6-7, 6-4, 6-0 ;

No. 4 - Niklas Cook, (A) def. Clark Haglin, (B), 6-2 , 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee/Chase Thompson, (A) def. Brady Johnson/George Campbell, (B), 6-1, 6-2;

No. 2 - Ryker Bosek/ Leonard Kompelien, (A) def. Micah Halbersma/ Brayden Tollefson, (B), 6-0, 6-4;

No. 3 - Owen Robertson/Sawyer Riffle, (B) def. Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz, (A), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Extra: Hunter Bollman/Ben Swedberg def. Brainerd 7-5, 6-4; Erik Reineke def. Brainerd 6-3, 6-1

Minnewaska moves to 2-0

Minnewaska's Ethan Quelle chases down a return shot against Osakis on May 10, 2022. Quelle got a win at No. 3 singles on Thursday, but it was not quite enough as Thief River Falls beat the Lakers in a 5-2 match. Quelle earned one of Minnewaska's six wins over Benson/KMS on April 13, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Minnewaska Lakers moved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 6-1 win over Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Thursday.

Connor Quelle and Noah Palmer earned close wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, while Tenzin Dahl earned a sweep at No. 2 singles.

The Lakers swept all doubles matches on Thursday.

Minnewaska is in Fargo on Friday for matches against Crookston, Moorhead and Thief River Falls.

Minnewaska - 6; Benson//KMS - 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Connor Quelle, (M) def. Hunter LeClair 2-6, 6-3, 6-4;

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl, (M) def. Blake Brehmer 6-1, 6-1;

No. 3 - Noah Palmer, (M) def. Max Young 6-3, 6-1;

No. 4 - Alex Carlson (B) def. Riley Thorfinnson 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, (M) def. Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson 7-5, 6-0;

No. 2 - Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, (M) def. Jonathan Illstrup/Logan Schauer 7-6, 6-2;

No. 3 - Tayle Wasilowski/Tate Hanson, (M) def. Cargen Petrak/Brandon Sonday 6-0, 6-1

Osakis battles tough Foley team

Osakis' Isaac Maddock gets in position to hammer a return against Monticello's Tyler Rousslang during a quadrangular in Alexandria on April 9, 2022. Maddock started the 2023 season with a win over Foley on April 13, 2023. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

The Osakis Silverstreaks faced a tough Foley tough on the road on Thursday.

Foley controlled the match, winning six matches in straight sets that were competive.

Senior Isaac Maddock, who finished as the Class A runner-up last season, got off to a strong start on Thursday with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.

Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock was satisfied with his team’s effort in the match of the season.

“We had good efforts today in our first match of the year,” he said. “Foley has a very strong program, so it was good to see us have good competitive matches.”

Foley - 6; Osakis - 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Jonah Wendt (F), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Gavin Gross (F) def. Bryce Moen (O), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Ryan Storkamp (F) def. Tyler Stier (O), 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 - Aaron Vanderweyst (F) def. Micah Moore (O), 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Max Chimeliewski/Jack Erkens (F) def. Connor Gulbranson/Marcus Wolf (O) 6-2, 7-5;

No. 2 - Isaac Milejczak/Weston Harris (F) def. Fischer Torgerson/Kellen George (O), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Forfeit

EXTRA - Max Vetters/Riley Olson (F) def. Preston Steinert/Trent Redetzke (O), 7-5

