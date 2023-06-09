99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock advances to Class A individual semis; Alexandria duo alive in AA consolations

Osakis' Isaac Maddock earned a pair of sweeps to advance to Class A Individual Semifinals, while Alexandria's Cole Haabala/Owen Gilbertson are alive in Class AA doubles consolation bracket.

EP Tennis
WK Stock Photo - stock.adobe.co
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:09 PM

Osakis senior Isaac Maddock is off to a hot start in the MSHSL Class A State Tournament in Minneapolis.

In day one of the individual tournament, he defeated Asher Monson of the Schaeffer Academy (6-4, 6-3) and Breck’s John Gorman (6-3, 6-3) to advance to the semifinals.

Maddock got second in the Class A individual tournament last year behind Evan Fraser (Mounds Park Academy). Maddock faces Fraser in this year’s semifinals at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Marjan Veldic of Rochester Lourdes, and Zahir Hassan of St. Paul Academy-Summit is the other Class A individual semifinal match.

Alexandria’s Owen Gilbertson/Cole Haabala alive AA doubles consolation bracket

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria juniors Owen Gilbertson and Cole Haabala earned a couple of points in their match at the MSHSL Class AA Doubles Tournament but fell to Rochester Mayo’s Ben Erickson/Philip Wisniewski 6-3, 6-4.

The Alexandria duo found themselves on the brink of elimination after dropping the first set (6-2) of a consolation match against Eagan’s Owen and Will Heidtke.

Haabala/Gilbertson won the second set 6-0, and the third set 10-5 to keep their seasons alive. They’ll play Sean Oslund/Zach Chaffey (Centennial) in the consolation semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday.

Minneapolis Washburn’s Lou Smith/Samir Stoplman and Becker’s Ryan Bengston/Eli Schneideman are in the other consolation semifinal match.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Track & Field
Prep
Track and field: Kiley Kranz of Osakis takes second in discus at Class A State Meet
June 08, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
BoraasHannah 2393.jpg
Prep
Girls golf: Alexandria's Hannah Boraas named a finalist for the 2023 Ms. Minnesota Golf award
June 08, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alex Red- Lucas Sprenger - DSC_3607.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior Legion Black team splits season-opening series
June 07, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Road Construction
Local
There's more work going on in Alexandria than roundabouts
June 08, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
IMG_5103 (2).JPG
Lifestyle
Farming in Minnesota lake country off to a good start in 2023
June 05, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
IMG_0141.JPG
Local
Photo slideshow: Kalon Prep Academy Class of 2023
June 08, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
DSC_9268.JPG
Local
Photo slideshows: Alexandria Area High School Class of 2023
June 08, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff