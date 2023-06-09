Tennis: Osakis' Isaac Maddock advances to Class A individual semis; Alexandria duo alive in AA consolations

Osakis senior Isaac Maddock is off to a hot start in the MSHSL Class A State Tournament in Minneapolis.

In day one of the individual tournament, he defeated Asher Monson of the Schaeffer Academy (6-4, 6-3) and Breck’s John Gorman (6-3, 6-3) to advance to the semifinals.

Maddock got second in the Class A individual tournament last year behind Evan Fraser (Mounds Park Academy). Maddock faces Fraser in this year’s semifinals at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Marjan Veldic of Rochester Lourdes, and Zahir Hassan of St. Paul Academy-Summit is the other Class A individual semifinal match.

Alexandria’s Owen Gilbertson/Cole Haabala alive AA doubles consolation bracket

Alexandria juniors Owen Gilbertson and Cole Haabala earned a couple of points in their match at the MSHSL Class AA Doubles Tournament but fell to Rochester Mayo’s Ben Erickson/Philip Wisniewski 6-3, 6-4.

The Alexandria duo found themselves on the brink of elimination after dropping the first set (6-2) of a consolation match against Eagan’s Owen and Will Heidtke.

Haabala/Gilbertson won the second set 6-0, and the third set 10-5 to keep their seasons alive. They’ll play Sean Oslund/Zach Chaffey (Centennial) in the consolation semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday.

Minneapolis Washburn’s Lou Smith/Samir Stoplman and Becker’s Ryan Bengston/Eli Schneideman are in the other consolation semifinal match.