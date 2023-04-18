99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Tennis: Alexandria downs Grand Rapids, Hibbing

Alexandria won two out of three matches on the road Monday ahead of Tuesday's home-opener.

6-Cole-Haabala-DSC_5698.JPG
Alexandria's Cole Haabala swings at the ball in a match at Fergus Falls on May 12, 2022. Haabala earned two wins on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM

The Alexandria boys tennis team hit the road on Monday for a quad in Elk River. Alexandria earned two large wins over Grand Rapids (7-0), and Hibbing (6-1), but Elk River earned a 7-0 win over Alexandria.

Cole Haabala earned a pair of wins at No. 2 singles, while Brett Thornburg won two singles matches as well. Niklas Cook, Owen Godfrey, and Owen Gilbertson won one as well.

The teams of Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek (No. 1 doubles) and Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz (No. 3 doubles) each won two matches on the day.

Leo Kompelien was a part of two doubles wins at No. 2 doubles along with Benjamin Swedberg and Cook.

Alexandria is now 3-1 on the season and has its home-opener on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Sartell.

Alexandria - 7, Grand Rapids - 0

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Luc Dulong, (GR) 10-4;
No. 2 - Cole Haabala (A) def. Dylan Henrichsen, (GR) 10-2;
No. 3 - Brett Thornburg (A) def. Ben Schroeder, (GR) 10-2;
No. 4 - Niklas Cook (A) def. Jack Sonder, (GR) 10-0;

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek (A) def. Joe Sutherland/Elliott Spahn, (GR) 10-2;
No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Benjamin Swedberg (A) def. Ryan Kerr/Matt Olson, (GR) 10-6;
No. 3 - Lucas Fernholz/Charlie Johnston (A) def. Grady Giffen/Cooper Lonson, (GR) 10-3;

Alexandria - 6, Hibbing - 1 

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Drew Anderson (H) def. Owen Gilbertson (A), 10-7;
No. 2 - Cole Haabala (A) def. Jack Gabardi (H) 10-4;
No. 3 - Owen Godfrey (A) def. Isaiah Hildenbrand (H) 10-6;
No. 4 - Brett Thornburg (A) def. Christian Dickson (H) 10-5;

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Ryker Bosek/Blake Svee (A) def. Cooper Hendrickson/Tristan Babich, (H) 10-8;
No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Niklas Cook,(A) def. Keaton Petrick/Tyler Fisher, (H) 10-6;
No. 3 - Charlie Johnston/Lucas Fernholz (A) def. Whitaker Rewertz/Brady Fosso, (H) 10-2;

Elk River - 7, Alexandria - 0 

SINGLES -
No. 1 - Henry Boese, (ER) def. Owen Gilbertson,(A), 6-2, 6-1;
No. 2 - Aaron Zoubek, (ER) def. Cole Haabala,(A), 6-7, 6-2, 6-3;
No. 3 - Carson Haack, (ER) def. Owen Godfrey,(A), 6-0, 6-3;
No. 4 - Jack Gangl, (ER) def. Brett Thornburg,(A), 6-4, 6-2;

DOUBLES -
No. 1 - Cullen Brown/Myles Thompson, (ER)def. Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek,(A), 7-5 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Alex Kaelke/Isaac Sydow, (ER)def. Leonard Kompelien,(A) - Niklas Cook,(A), 6-2 , 6-2;
No. 3 - Carter Fellows/Brandon Hill, (ER)def. Charlie Johnston,(A) - Lucas Fernholz,(A), 6-1, 6-

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
