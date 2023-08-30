Swim and dive: Willmar girls squeak by Alexandria
Willmar edged out a close win over Alexandria on Tuesday.
The Willmar girls swimming and diving team pulled out a close win over the Alexandria Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, handing Alexandria its first dual loss of the season.
Alexandria had nine first-place finishes in Tuesday’s home meet.
Alexandria won the 200 medley relay with the team of Chelsey Weigel, Jisella Haskamp, Rayna Holm, and Grace Urke clocking in at 2:01.72.
Holm also won the 200 IM (2:24.40), while Urke won the 200 freestyle (2:11.06) and 100 freestyle (58.89), while Haskamp won the 50 freestyle (25.52) and 500 freestyle (5:46.19).
Erica Johnson won the 1-meter dive with a score of 185-50.
Rounding out the winners for Alexandria, Hannah Hoff won the 100 backstroke (1:07.45), and Izzy Rodriguez won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.07).
Alexandria’s next meet on the road at Fergus Falls on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Willmar 95, Alexandria 90
ALEXANDRIA TOP-FIVE FINISHES - 200 MEDLEY RELAY - Chelsey Weigel, Jisella Haskamp, Rayna Holm, Grace Urke, 1st, 2:01.72; 200 FREESTYLE - Grace Urke, 1st, 2:11.06; Hannah Hoff, 3rd, 2:26.96; 200 IM - Rayna Holm, 1st, 2:24.40; Regan Tatge, 5th, 3:04.55; 50 FREESTYLE - Jisella Haskamp, 1st, 25.52; Chelsey Weigel, 3rd, 27.97; 1-METER DIVE - Erica Johnson, 1st, 185-50; Abby Scheller, 3rd, 133.25; Hayden Underwood, 4th, 114.15; 100 BUTTERFLY - Rayna Holm, 2nd, 1:06.89; Cora Baumgartner, 4th, 1:14.40; Chelsey Weigel, 5th, 1:15.36; 100 FREESTYLE - Grace Urke, 1st, 58.89; Izzy Rodriguez, 4th, 1:08.77; 500 FREESTYLE - Jisella Haskamp, 1st, 5:46.19; Addy Erickson, 5th, 6:46.57; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY - Rayna Holm, Chelsey Weigel, Ning Zhang, Grace Urke, 2nd, 1:52.24; Izzy Rodriguez, Allison Boe, Selby Olson, Madeline Boe, 4th, 2:08.48; 100 BACKSTROKE - Hannah Hoff, 1st, 1:07.45; Cora Baumgartner, 5th, 1:17.53; 100 BREASTSTROKE - Izzy Rodriguez, 1st, 1:24.07; Ning Zhang, 5th, 1:30.77; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY - Cora Baumgartner, Hannah Hoff, Elise Maagard, Jisella Haskamp, 2nd, 4:14.05; Danika Klug, Maddy Knutson, Elaine Mergens, Selby Olson, 4th, 4:52.05
