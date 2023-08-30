Swim and dive: Willmar girls squeak by Alexandria

The Willmar girls swimming and diving team pulled out a close win over the Alexandria Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, handing Alexandria its first dual loss of the season.

Alexandria had nine first-place finishes in Tuesday’s home meet.

Alexandria won the 200 medley relay with the team of Chelsey Weigel, Jisella Haskamp, Rayna Holm, and Grace Urke clocking in at 2:01.72.

Holm also won the 200 IM (2:24.40), while Urke won the 200 freestyle (2:11.06) and 100 freestyle (58.89), while Haskamp won the 50 freestyle (25.52) and 500 freestyle (5:46.19).

Erica Johnson won the 1-meter dive with a score of 185-50.

Rounding out the winners for Alexandria, Hannah Hoff won the 100 backstroke (1:07.45), and Izzy Rodriguez won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.07).

Alexandria’s next meet on the road at Fergus Falls on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Willmar 95, Alexandria 90