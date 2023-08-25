Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Sports Prep

Swim and Dive: Alexandria girls start season with win over Little Falls

The Cardinals hosted Little Falls in the season-opening meet and earned a win.

Alexandria swimmers watch as Jisella Haskamp dives into the pool during a meet on Aug. 24, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
August 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria girls swim and dive team opened the 2023 season with a 103-78 win over Little Falls on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The squad has only been able to practice for a week since the pool was out of commission all summer, but picking up an early win is a great way to start the season, even if everything isn't all ironed out and the conditioning isn't fully up to scratch.

"At the start of the season, it's always interesting because you don't know what you need to work on," Alexandria head coach Crysta Krause said. "The first time out is really just a big learning experience. "

Even for some of Krause's veteran athletes, this meet was a bit different.

Senior Jisella Haskamp chose to compete in the 100-yard butterfly, an event she only swam in a couple of times in 2022. And despite winning Thursday's race with a time of 1:03.29, Haskamp says she has some work to do if she is going to reach her goal of breaking the school record for the event.

"I will need to work on my technique and my endurance; I was definitely lacking some endurance," Haskamp said.

Haskamp also picked up victories in the 200-yard IM (2:23.63) and in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:51.04) with teammates Rayna Holm, Elise Magaard, and Ning Zhang.

Senior Erica Johnson, who won the 1-meter dive (201.15), was actually surprised by how well the first meet of the year went.

Erica Johnson-DSC_1454.JPG
Erica Johnson gets up after completing a dive in a meet against Little Falls on Aug. 24, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

"Last year, I had to fight to get over 200, and here I got a 201 - to get that in the first meet is really good," Johnson said. "I had some dives that I wasn't too comfortable with, so I'm looking forward to doing those better and seeing what scores I can get."

Both Haskamp and Johnson placed eighth in their respective events (100 freestyle, 1-meter dive) at the 2022 Class AA state meet, and their influence and example will be key for the program as it tries to develop its younger swimmers who make up the majority of the team.

"We had a lot of freshmen come out this year, and seeing the positive atmosphere and cheering within the team was special," Krause said.

"But we will be looking at a lot of event changes after this first meet, searching for some untapped strengths," Krause added. "All the athletes are figuring out their pacing and what events they want to try or don't like. Some of these events, we haven't seen them race in for nine months, so we will try some different things next time out."

The Cardinals will get to make those changes at their next meet, which is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Discovery Middle School pool in Alexandria, where they will host Willmar.

Alexandria 103, Little Falls 78

ALEXANDRIA TOP-FIVE SCORERS - 200 MEDLEY RELAY - Chelsey Weigel, Rayna Holm, Selby Olson, Grace Urke, 1st 2:09.03; Hannah Hoff, Ning Zhang, Mia Farrow, Izzy Rodriguez, 3rd, 2:21.23; 200 FREESTYLE - Mia Farrow, 2nd, 2:32.88; Izzy Rodrigues, 4th, 2:36.40; Madeline Boe, 5th, 2:40.00; 200 IM - Jisella Haskamp, 1st, 2:23.63; Elise Magaard, 2nd, 2:46.45; 50 FREESTYLE - Rayna Holm, 1st, 27.09; Grace Urke, 2nd, 27.44; Ning Zhang, 5th, 29.42; 1-METER DIVE - Erica Johnson, 1st, 201.15; Hayden Underwood, 4th, 117.65; Abbey Hegg, 5th, 91.10; 100 BUTTERFLY - Jisella Haskamp, 1st, 1:03.29; Elise Maagard, 2nd, 1:10.43; Selby Olson, 4th, 1:27.04; 100 FREESTYLE - Chelsey Weigel, 1st, 1:03.13; Hannah Hoff, 2nd, 1:05.97; Ning Zhang, 3rd, 1:06.79; 500 FREESTYLE - Grace Urke, 1st, 6:11.68, Izzy Rodriguez, 3rd, 6:58.91; Regan Tatge, 4th, 7:11.71; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY - Rayna Holm, Elise Magaard, Ning Zhang, Jisella Haskamp, 1st, 1:51.04; 100 BACKSTROKE - Hannah Hoff, 1st, 1:08.64; Chelsey Weigel, 2nd, 1:11.53; Madeline Boe, 4th, 1:17.85

Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
