State golf roundup: ACCS' Ayla Larson ties for 32nd at girls Class A meet

Alexandria Community Christian School made its first-ever trip to the MSHSL Class A Girls State Tournament this spring, with sophomore Ayla Larson qualifying for the state meet in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Course on June 13-14, 2023.

Larson had a round of 96 on day one and a round of 95 on day two to finish with a total of 189.

That total of 189 gave her a tied-for 32nd finish out of 87 golfers at the state tournament in what is just her second year of varsity golf.

Larson had five pars in the tournament.

Raquelle Nelson of Legacy Christian Academy won the Class A individual title with a two-day total of 161.

Minnewaska's Riley Larson finishes high school career with top-25 performance

Riley Larson putts on the No. 1 green on Aug. 5, 2022 during his semifinals match in the Men's Regular Division at the Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club. Larson won that match 6-5 and went on to take the championship match in 19 holes against Cory Pelzel. Larson finished his senior season of high school at Minnewaska with a top-25 finish at the Class AA State Tournament on June 13-14, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Pres

Minnewaska senior Riley Larson wrapped up his school career with a tied-for-21st finish at the MSHSL Class AA Boys State Tournament at the Ridges at Sand Creek on June 13-14, 2023, in Jordan.

Riley Larson (76 78) had two eagles, three birdies, and 16 pars in the tournament.

Carter White of Staples-Motley won the individual title with a total of 144 (72 72).

West Central Area was represented by junior Mitch Dewey at the state tournament. He tied for 33rd with a two-day total of 158 (79 79).

“First off, we are very proud of Mitch representing WCA,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. “He is a true competitor. Mitch played the course well and hit many good shots. He did not have the best two days of putting. He gave himself a lot of good looks, but with some of the pin placements, it was hard to be aggressive, and there were a few 3-putts which is normally a strength of Mitch's. Being the competitor he is, of course he feels he could have gotten more out of his score had he gotten a few more putts to drop. But for those that have played golf, that can be the nature of this game sometimes. I think when you step back and look at the big picture, Mitch tied or beat some of the golfers that finished high in the state tournament last year. When you look at his overall season, he was outstanding all season and another state tournament experience will only help him going into his senior season next year.”

WCA's Mitch Dewey practicing at the putting green before the MSHSL Class AA State Tournament in 2023 in Jordan. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

Dewey had two birdies and 21 pars in the tournament.

Junior Chase Triebenbach represented the Osakis Silverstreaks at the MSHSL Class AA State Tournament.

He finished 68th out of 88 with a two-day total of 170 (88 82).

Triebenbach had two birdies and 11 pars in the tournament.

Young Minnewaska duo shines at girls state tournament

Sophomore Arivia DeBoer and freshman Ava Kollman rounded out their season with playing at the girls Class AA State Tournament in Jordan.

DeBoer tied for 25th overall with a two-day score of 167 (84 83). DeBoer had a birdie and 17 pars in the tournament.

Kollman placed 57th overall in the tournament with a two-day score of 187 (98 89). Kollman had two birdies and five pars in the tournament.

Providence Academy’s Grace Petzold won the individual tournament with a total of 145 (75 70).

