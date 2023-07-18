Son of former Alexandria restaurant owner gains national attention for 'Dunmire's on the Lakes' in Brainerd

Editor's note: The restaurant owner featured in this story, Chris Dunmire, is the son of Craig Dunmire, who owned The Wharf north of Alexandria for 12 years. Craig passed away last August in Brainerd.

BRAINERD — Chris Dunmire may not be punctual, but he is authentic.

His authenticity in his approach to people, to his menu at both Dunmire’s on the Lakes on Highway 371 and Dunmire’s Bar and Grill on Highway 210, and to his staff are why fans of his restaurants nominated his establishments for a feature on America’s Best Restaurants. The national media and marketing company focuses on bringing attention to independently-owned restaurants across the country. On Wednesday, June 28, the focus was Dunmire’s on the Lakes.

America's Best Restaurants crew Colin Nienaber, left, Austin Turner and Jacalyn Mains sit with owner Chris Dunmire to game plan their video shoot Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Dunmire's on the Lakes. Jeremy Millop / Brainerd Dispatch

It took a while for the focus to start as Dunmire was about 15 minutes late to his own video shoot. The two-person video crew of Austin Turner and Colin Nienaber and show host Jacalyn Mains waited patiently for the chef/owner’s arrival, but were glad they did as Dunmire impressed with his restaurant philosophy and food.

“This is a beautiful setting,” Mains said. “I love that they do all of their stuff from scratch. I love hearing that. I knew we were going to see some good food as soon as Chris said that. Chris has a really awesome energy about him. I can see why he’s successful. You can tell he just doesn’t stop. He is a go-getter. I can appreciate that.”

Colin Nienaber and Austin Turner, front, video Dunmire chef Dakota Paisley and show host Jacalyn Mains while he prepares a roasted cauliflower steak for America's Best Restaurant's Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Dunmire's on the Lakes. Jeremy Millsop / Brainerd Dispatch

The first dish prepared was an oven-roasted cauliflower steak with house-made chimichurri and a balsamic vinaigrette. Chef Dakota Paisley got the honor of preparing the dish, which the crew fell in love with.

Following the initial dish, the interviews started and began with Mains and Dunmire in the bar area. The crew was quick to say Dunmire was a natural on camera.

“He’s passionate about what he does and is willing to learn,” Nienaber said about his impressions of Dunmire. “He’s always down to help others, which I love. He was talking about helping a gentleman and that’s big for me. He’s helping others get to their dreams as well because he’s living his dream every single day. Others are just one-half step away and they need that little push and Chris is giving that push.”

America's Best Restaurant's show host Jacalyn Mains tries the cauliflower steak Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Dunmire's on the Lakes Jeremy Millsop / Brainerd Dispatch

The crew spent a week in Michigan and were in Chicago last weekend before trekking north to Brainerd. The three-person crew travels for a month and sends its videos and interviews back to the home base in Florence, Kentucky. After a quick break, they’re back on the road doing more interviews and videos. The team will actually be back in Northern Minnesota in October for more restaurant highlights.

Dunmire's on the Lake as seen Thursday, June 15, 2023. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

According to its press release, America’s Best Restaurants travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also on each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 800 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their stories broadcast coast-to-coast.

Austin Turner, left, records show host Jacalyn Mains and owner Chris Dunmire Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as they talk about Dunmire's on the Lakes, which will be featured in an upcoming segment of America's Best Restaurants. Jeremy Millsop / Brainerd Dispatch

Restaurants featured on the Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured.

Dunmire’s was customer-nominated and that brought a smile to the owner.

“This means the world,” Dunmire said. “I never expected anything like this. When I got the phone call, I thought it was a joke at first. To find out it was from the people nominating us and putting our name in there was truly a heartwarming feeling. I couldn’t explain it. It wasn’t real. Now that we’re here and filming it, it’s really a unique adventure to be on. I owe it all to the staff. I’m just here leading them. They’re the ones putting in all the work to make things happen. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. I just want to thank the staff and the support of the community that I’ve been able to be a part of. I appreciate everyone who has helped make this happen.”

Dunmire grew up in the family restaurant business, helping his father with The Wharf in Alexandria and then Ernie’s on Gull. He opened his original location, Dunmire’s Bar & Grill, in the summer of 2020.

Many of his menu items feature his father’s old recipes like his walleye fingers, which will also be featured in the show. Also featured on the show will be Dunmire’s chicken bacon ranch mac and cheese with its six cheese sauce and a pork chop with bourbon maple bacon jam and au gratin potatoes.

Videographer Austin Turner, left, of America's Favorite Restaurants takes video of owner Chris Dunmire and chef Dakota Paisley as they prepare walleye fingers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Dunmire's on the Lakes. Jeremy Millsop / Brainerd Dispatch

“It’s been unreal,” Dunmire said. “It almost feels like a dream, especially with my father just passing. Now was the big step up of let’s make a name for him and keep his legacy going. It was really a scary situation with all the COVID-19 going on in 2020, but to be able to pull through the way that we did in such a short period of time is really crazy. I owe it all to God because without him I wouldn’t be able to do this so I just appreciate all the people supporting and coming in. It’s truly a blessing that I never really expected.”

Dunmire's on the Lake as seen Thursday, June 15, 2023. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

