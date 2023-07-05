Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Young Osakis team looks back on 2023 season

A young Osakis team made strides as the 2023 season went on.

Osakis softball team.jpg
Members of the 2023 Osakis softball team take a team photo.
Contributed photo by John Stigman
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:31 AM

OSAKIS - Osakis had a young team and a lot of unknowns to begin the 2023 season. But despite that, the Silverstreaks made an impact in the 2023 season.

The entire varsity roster earned a varsity letter and contributed to the team’s 6-15 record this season.

“Learning is hard and messy. Learning is frustrating. But learning is worth it,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “And that’s what we did this year, and it is what we need to continue to do. This year was hard, messy, and frustrating, but it has been fun to watch. We can’t wait to see more of it next year.”

Leading the way for the team awards for the Silverstreaks is Maggie Dirkes. Dirkes was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player, and she won the team’s Silverstreak Award for being the best team player. She was also an All-Prairie Conference honorable mention this year.

osakis team awards.JPG
The 2023 Osakis Softball team award winners. From left to right: Josee Hartshorn - Gold Glove; Maggie Dirkes - Silverstreak Award, Most Valuable Player; Kylee LeBrun - Most Improved Player; Kyla Thole - Silver Stick
Contributed photo by John Stigman

Charlee Thieschafer and Josee Hartshorn were named as all-conference honorable mentions as well.

Hartshorn won the team’s Gold Glove Award for her solid play in center field.

Kyla Thole won Osakis’ Silver Stick Award with her strong batting. She had a .460 batting average in 76 plate appearances, had 29 hits, five doubles, two home runs, and 11 runs batted in. She was named to the All-Prairie Conference team and the All-Section 6A team as well.

Rounding out the team awards, Kylee Lebrun was named the team’s Most Improved Player.

Charlee Thiescafer, Josee Hartshorn, Maggie Dirkes all Honorable Mention. Kyla Thole All Conference, All Section.jpg
1/2: Osakis' All-Prairie Conference honorees from left to right - Charlee Thiescafer, Josee Hartshorn, Maggie Dirkes, all Honorable Mention. Kyla Thole All Conference, All Section
Prairie Conference Academic Award Leila Sanford, Joy Kral, Charlee Thieschafer, Brooklyn Dropik, Jaclyn Dietrich, Maggie Dirkes.JPG
2/2: Osakis' All-Prairie Prairie Conference Academic Award winners pictured from left to right: Leila Sanford, Joy Kral, Charlee Thieschafer, Brooklyn Dropik, Jaclyn Dietrich, Maggie Dirkes

The Silverstreaks also had a couple of academic honors, which are listed below.

Prairie Conference Academic Award - (GPA higher than 3.7) - Brooklyn Dropik, Joy Kral, Leila Sanford, Jaclyn Dietrich, Maggie Dirkes, Charlee Thieschafer, Maddi Bouldin

Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association Team Academic Award - Team GPA of 3.779 Gold Award

