Softball: WCA sweeps B-E in Plainview

The Brandon-Evansville and West Central Area softball teams kicked off their seasons in an interesting way.

Because of the snow in late March/early April and the effects of it, these teams and other sports teams in their school made the decision to travel down to Plainview to play on Thursday.

"Huge thanks to Plainview-Elgin-Millville School for allowing us to use their field, their practice time, and their umpires," WCA head coach Vanessa McNamara said. "It was such a good opportunity for both Brandon Evansville and us."

"We were given a unique opportunity to travel with our baseball and track team to Plainview-Elgin-Millville to play a doubleheader versus West Central Area," B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. "Even though the games didn't have the outcome we would like, it was great to get on a real field and play a game after the spring we've had. A huge thanks goes out to Trent Hintermeister, our AD, for all of his hard work making this happen and creating an opportunity for our kids to compete."

WCA won game one 16-6 and game two 8-7.

"We were very happy with our three pitchers and two catchers--how they performed, especially for not being outside yet," McNamara said. "Throwing on dirt is so different than a gym floor. Our lineup was consistent, and all got better as the day went on. We brought a handful of young runners to come with us and relieve our pitchers and catchers. They stepped up, were quick, took chances, and really impressed us."

B-E built a 4-0 lead after the second inning in game one.

"We started out strong in this game and were able to work out of situations with runners on base without allowing runs in the first two innings," Sieling said. "Offensively, in the first three innings, we got runners on base by being patient and putting the ball in play. In the last half of the game, we struggled to put the ball in play and get anything going to bring runners in. Haddy [Baune] did an excellent job stepping up and throwing a solid job in the circle the first five innings."

WCA outscored B-E 16-2 down the stretch by scoring three runs in the third and fourth inning, one in the sixth, and nine in the seventh.

"In the seventh inning, we struggled to make a play and gave up too many extra chances, which are all things we will work on and hope to learn from as the season progresses," Sieling said.

In game two, WCA needed to have some late-game magic to earn the win.

B-E had a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh, but WCA scored three runs in the final half-inning to win the game and start the season 2-0.

"I'm thankful for the leadership senior Claire Stark provided," McNamara said. "Leading a team made of primarily 8th and 9th graders takes a lot of hard work. Captains Alaina Sykora, Sophie Sanstead, and Claire Stark really have their work cut out with this amazing group! They all get along so well, sacrifice their bodies for the game and pick each other up when needed. I couldn't be more proud of how our first games started."

"In game two, we were able to come out strong and jump to an early lead but just couldn't hold on to finish the game on top," Sieling said. "We had some young girls really step up and hit the ball hard to make things happen, which is great to see in the first games of the spring. I was happy to see the way Kylee [Dingwall] battled through the entire game in the circle. We played a much cleaner second game but just weren't able to make the key play or get the timely hit when we needed them."

Game one -

WCA - 0 0 3 3 0 1 9 - 16 12 5

B-E - 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 - 6 5 4

Game two -

B-E - 3 0 0 2 0 1 1 - 7 10 0

WCA - 0 0 3 2 0 0 3 - 8 7 1