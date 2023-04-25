99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: WCA falls to Barnesville

Barnesville dealt WCA its first loss of the season on Monday.

EP Softball
Eric Hood /Eric Hood - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM

The Barnesville Trojans softball team trailed 2-1 after three innings in a game on Monday against West Central Area, but caught fire in the fourth and fifth innings to hand WCA its first loss of the season (3-1).

“Lots of learning happened during the chilly game,” WCA head coach Vanessa McNamara said. “We have been blessed to have played three games prior, but had yet to have an outdoor practice. It showed today. We had a lot of little things going on that we hadn't been exposed to yet with this young team. We are very excited to have our first outdoor practice today (Tuesday) on our field. We have some communication pieces to clean up and some outfield things to work on to get ready for our other four games this week.”

Barnesville scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Barnesville only had 10 hits while WCA had five but Barnesville took advantage of seven WCA errors.

“Barnesville is a very aggressive base running team and made our errors hurt. We had more errors today in the game than our other three games combined. We look forward to coming back from this loss. I was proud today of our pitchers: Lily Mahoney, Nora Anderson and Claire Stark and our catchers Addison Staples and Alaina Sykora. They once again did a nice job picking off runners, holding people accountable on the bases and keeping our basemen on their toes. Our young kids who come in and run for our pitchers and catchers are also doing a great job being risky on the bases. All in all it's coming together.”

WCA plays a doubleheader on the road on Thursday against Montevideo and hosts a doubleheader against Melrose on Friday.

West Central Area - 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 - 6 10 7

Barnesville - 0 0 1 4 4 3 X - 12 5 2

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
