Softball roundup: B-E drops two games in Swanville

B-E and Osakis both got things going in game two of their week.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 04, 2023 at 11:20 AM

The Brandon-Evansville softball team played a pair of games on Wednesday and things went better for them as they went on, but they fell 10-0 to Upsala and 10-8 to Swanville.

“Upsala is a talented team that hit the ball well and we were not able to make the plays we needed to,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said about the loss to Upsala.” Offensively, we put the ball in play, but struggled to put multiple hits together and move runners around. Taylin threw the ball well, but we made too many mistakes that Upsala capitalized on.”

The Chargers found a bit of a spark in game two, earning each hits and some RBIs. But Swanville held the lead throughout the game and after going up 3-0 in the first inning, never looked back.

“We dug ourselves a hole early in this game and just weren’t able to come all the way back,” Sieling said. “After making some early miscues, the girls did a nice job of making adjustments and learning from their mistakes to make the plays later in the game. We struggled early to get something going on the offensive end, but were able to string hits together and move runners around in the later innings. These were two games we learned a lot from and will continue to improve as the season quickly progresses.”

B-E plays a doubleheader at Hancock on Tuesday.

Upsala - 1 3 4 0 0 1 1 - 10 9 1

B-E - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 3

B-E OFFENSE - Sydney Schaefer - 1-3; Kylee Dingwall - 1-3; Maddie Stich - 1-3; Tehrin Schaffran - 1-3; Claire Boesl - 0-1, BB; Haddy Baune - 1-3

B-E PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - 5.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO; Haddy Baune - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

B-E - 0 0 3 0 3 1 1 - 8 8 4

Swanville - 3 0 4 3 0 0 X - 10 12 2 

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 0-3, 2 R, BB; Taylin Kramer - 1-3, 2 RBI; Kylee Dingwall - 1-3, R, RBI; Maddie Stich - 1-3, R, RBI; Sydney Schaefer - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Sophie Koep - 1-3, RBI, BB; Haddy Baune - 1-2; Kendra Klimek - 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Tehrin Schaffran - 1-3, R, BB

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - 6 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO

Silverstreaks trying to find a rhythm

Osakis has a very young team this season and is trying to find its groove as the season goes.

Osakis recently played Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday and Melrose on Monday.

LPGE won Tuesday’s game 17-0 in five innings, and Melrose won 7-2 on Monday.

“We continue up and down play, something that is normal for a young team,” Osakis head coach John Stigman. “We are hoping to continue to take steps forward.”

Osakis plays at Browerville-Eagle Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Tuesday - 

LPGE - 1 0 3 2 11 - 17 9 1

Osakis - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 4

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Leila Sanford - 1-3; Kyla Thole - 2-2

OSAKIS PITCHING - Zoie Wright - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB; Madison Neumann - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Brooklyn Dropik - 2.1 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO

Monday - 

Osakis - 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 - 2 5 3

Melrose - 1 0 3 1 0 2 X - 7 9 2

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Lelia Sanford - 1-4, R; Charlee Thieschafer - 1-4; Kyla Thole - 1-2, R, RBI; Maggie Dirkes - 0-2, RBI; Kylee Lebrun - 1-3; Madison Neumann - 1-3

OSAKIS PITCHING - Kylee Lebrun - 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Other area softball scores -

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 -
St. Cloud, 13, Alexandria, 0; St. Cloud, 10, Alexandria, 0
West Central Area, 17, Sauk Centre 10; West Central Area, 21; Sauk Centre, 6
Parkers Prairie, 7, Pillager, 1; Parkers Prairie, 10, Pillager, 0
Melrose Area, 14, Minnewaska, 0; Melrose Area, 15, Minnewaska, 3

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
