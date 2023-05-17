Softball roundup: Alexandria splits close games with Fergus Falls

The Alexandria Cardinals and Fergus Falls Otters played a pair of hectic close games on Tuesday in Alexandria in a doubleheader.

Alexandria grinded out a 5-4 win in extra innings in game one, while Fergus Falls earned a 7-6 win in game two.

Kinzie Johnson, who had a big RBI double in the sixth inning, knocked in the game-winning run (Gretta Kelly) in the eighth inning of game one.

Tiahna Goeke went 3-for-4 at the plate in the game, while Ava Klimek went 2-for-3.

Addy Johnson earned the win in the circle for the Cardinals.

She also pitched a complete game in game two, pitching all eight innings.

Alexandria had big hits in game two, including some from Johnson, Goeke, Klimek, Aubrie Porter, and Chloe Loch.

Maari Kvidt had some big bunts for the Cardinals in game two.

Alexandria wraps up the season with a tilt at Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Silverstreaks continue to grow with win over Holdingford

The Osakis Silverstreaks caught fire in a game against Holdingford on Tuesday, as the team had 14 hits and 20 runs in a 20-12 win.

“This was a big and much-needed win for us going into seeding for the section tournament,” Osakis head John Stigman said. “We had a wealth of scoring opportunities in the early innings it could not get the big hit we needed to open the game up. We finally came through with multiple big hits in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach. We have seen good progress and growth in the last two weeks. That’s a good sign for the future.”

The game was tied at 12 heading into the fifth inning, but Osakis jumped ahead with a run in the top of the fifth inning and seven in the seventh inning.

Maggie Dirkes had a team-high four RBIs in the game, along with three hits. Kyla Thole also had three hits in the game Brooklyn Dropik had three RBIs.

Dropik earned the win in the circle. She pitched the final four and one-third innings and struck out two batters.

Osakis plays at home against Swanville at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Osakis - 4 1 7 0 1 0 7 - 20 14 6

Holdingford - 1 7 2 2 0 0 0 - 12 10 6

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Lelia Sanford - 1-4; Harley Tulio - 0-1, R, RBI; Zoie Wright - 2-4, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB; Kyla Thole - 3-4, 3 R, RBI, BB; Charlee Thieschafer - 2-6, 2 R, 2 RBI; Maddi Bouldin - 0-0, R; Josee Hartshorn - 1-3, 2 R, 3 BB; Kylee Lebrun - 0-4, R, 2 BB; Maggie Dirkes - 3-4, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB; Madison Neumann - 0-1, R, RBI; Grace Rousslang - 1-3, R, RBI; Brooklyn Dropik - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Joy Kral - 0-0, RBI, BB

OSAKIS PITCHING - Kylee Lebrun - 2.2 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Brooklyn Dropik - W - 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

B-E splits with CGB

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers played Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in two different kinds of games on Tuesday.

In game one, it was an offensive showcase that CGB won 13-8.

“We started strong in the first game putting two runs on the board right away, but struggled to get anything going after that,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. “CGB hit the ball extremely well, and we had a difficult time limiting their bases and getting out of innings before they put several runs on the board. I thought we did a nice job in this game of putting the ball in play, but just couldn’t get enough timely hits to come out on top in this game.”

Game two, however went B-E’s way 2-1 in five innings.

The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Hallie Richter laid down a good bunt to knock a run in to give B-E the 2-1 win.

“It was a battle, and the girls did an awesome job of doing what they needed to do so we could come home with a split against a tough team,” Sieling said. “Kylee Dingwall threw a great game, and the defense made some huge plays to back her up. The girls did a nice job of executing our bunts to get runners on and move them around to take the lead.”

Dingwall had two strikeouts in the game.

B-E hosts Parkers Prairie at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Game two -

C-G-B - 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 5 1

B-E - 0 1 0 0 1 - 2 1 1

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-3, RBI; Taylin Kramer - 0-1, BB; Sydney Schaefer - 01-, R, BB; Ava Santjer - 0-2, R; Kendra Klimek - 0-1, BB

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO