Softball: Osakis takes down Minnewaska; Parkers Prairie holds off B-E

OSAKIS - The Osakis Silverstreaks have been on a roll as of late, and that continued with a 15-6 win over Minnewaska at home on Thursday.

“We played well all around,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. Defensively we minimized errors. Offensively we got some clutch hitting with a runner in scoring position and some good two-out hitting. Brooklyn Dropik pitched well, getting a complete game win. We have sandwiched 14 games in about three weeks. It has been hard to play this much without practice, but this team has been able to learn on the fly and compete each day. They have gotten much better in the process.”

Osakis scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the fourth, and four in the sixth.

Osakis had 13 hits in the game, led by Zoie Wright and Kylee Lebrun with three apiece. Charlee Thieschafer and Maggie Dirkes each had two hits in the game. Thieschafer had a team-high five RBIs.

Dropik had three strikeouts in her win in the circle.

Minnewaska (2-13) had 11 hits in the game led by Emma Poegel who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Leslie Murken and Jenna Drewes each had two hits in the game.

Osakis (6-13) has won five out of its last six games and hosts Pequot Lakes (16-2) to end the regular season on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Minnewaska - 1 1 1 0 0 3 0 - 6 11 4

Osakis - 2 3 0 6 0 4 X - 15 13 3

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Lelia Sanford - 1-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Zoie Wright - 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kyla Thole - 1-2, 3 R, BB; Charlee Thieschafer - 2-5, R, 5 RBI; Josee Hartshorn - 1-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Maggie Dirkes - 2-5, R, RBI; Grace Rousslang - 0-2, R; Kylee Lebrun - 3-4, 3 R, RBI; Brooklyn Dropik - 0-1, RBI, BB

OSAKIS PITCHING - Brooklyn Dropik - W - 7 IP - 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Jenna Drewes - 2-5, R; Leslie Murken - 2-3, 3 R, BB; Alison Mogard - 1-4, R, RBI; Emma Poegel - 4-4, 2 RBI; Grace Larson - 0-4, RBI; Ella Roering - 1-3, R; Emara Sanow - 1-4; Lauren Stryhn - 0-3, BB

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Mataya Mix - 3.2 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Leslie Murken - 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB

Parkers Prairie outlasts Brandon-Evansville

The Parkers Prairie Panthers got things going early against Brandon-Evansville on Thursday,

The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. That, along with a run in the third and four runs in the fifth inning gave them a 9-3 win over the Chargers.

The Chargers scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“This was a tough game from beginning to end,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. “We struggled to make the plays when we needed to. Parkers Prairie is a good team who hit the ball well and took advantage of everything we gave them. The girls did a good job of battling to the very end and we’ll learn from this game and use these lessons to prepare for the next game.”

Abbi Ruckheim led the Panthers with two hits and three runs, while Joey McKeown led the team in RBIs with three. Rose Volker earned the win in the circle and finished with five strikeouts.

B-E had four hits in the game, led by Kendra Klimek with two. Dingwall threw four strikeouts.

B-E (11-8, 10-5 Section 6A) is ready for the Section 6A playoffs, while Parkers Prairie (12-7, 5-4 Section 6A) has one more game on Friday at Swanville (10-7, 6-5 Section 6A) at 4:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie - 4 0 1 0 4 0 0 - 9 8 1

Brandon-Evansville - 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 - 3 4 4

PARKERS PRAIRIE OFFENSE - Ashley Olson - 1-3, R, BB; Skylar Ashbaugh - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Cora Johnson - 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Abbi Ruckheim - 2-3, 3 R, BB; Joey McKeown - 1-3, R, 3 RBI, BB; Evy Grinager - 1-4, 2 RBI; Hope Koep - 1-2, BB;

PARKERS PRAIRIE PITCHING - Rose Volker - W - 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Joey McKeown, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE OFFENSE - Taylin Kramer - 1-3, R; Kylee Dingwall - 0-2, 2 BB; Sydney Schaefer - 0-2, R, 2 BB; Sophie Koep - 0-2, R, BB; Tahira Schaffran - 0-0, BB; Ava Santjer - 1-3, 2 RBI; Kendra Klimek - 2-3, RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-2, BB

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 7 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO

Other area softball scores from May 18, 2023 -

Alexandria 12, Detroit Lakes 11; Detroit Lakes 5, Alexandria 4

MACA 13, West Central Area 4; MACA 21, West Central Area 9