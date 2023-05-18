99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Osakis shows growth in win over Swanville

The Silverstreaks have now won four out of their last five games.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:47 AM

At the beginning of the season, the Osakis Silverstreaks lost 12-2 in five innings to the Swanville Bulldogs, but in Wednesday’s game, things were much different.

Osakis scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to jump ahead 7-5 over Swanville and would go on to win by that score.

“This was a good win for us again,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “Four weeks ago, we were 10-run ruled by them, so it’s good to see our progress. We are feeling good about how we have been progressing. We knew this was going to be a learning process and would take time. We have improved in every aspect of our game, but we still have more strides to take. We came from behind again today, showing that we have a lot of fight in us. We also have a lot of tools to work with. We have options we can go to off our bench, making us fairly deep.”

Osakis (5-13) has won four out of its last five games.

Kyla Thole and Maggie Dirkes had a pair of hits in the game, while Jacyln Dietrich led the team in RBIs with two.

Kylee Lebrun earned the win in the circle with three strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings pitched, while Brooklyn Dropik earned the save by allowing not hits or runs in the two-thirds of a inning she pitched.

Osakis plays Minnewask (2-12) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Swanville - 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 - 5 5 4

Osakis - 0 2 2 1 0 3 0 X - 7 7 5

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Kyla Thole - 2-4, R; Emma Drum - 0-0, R; Josee Hartshorn - 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB; Maggie Dirkes - 2-2, R, BB; Madison Neumann - 1-3, R, RBI; Jaclyn Dietrich - 1-3, 2 RBI; Brooklyn Dropik - 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddi Bouldin - 0-0, R

OSAKIS PITCHING - Kylee Lebrun - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 6 BB; 3 SO; Brooklyn Dropik - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

