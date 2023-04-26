99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Osakis gets the bats going in loss to Royalton

A young Osakis team is making strides in the batter's box.

8-Maggie Dirkes-DSC_4146.JPG
Osakis' Maggie Dirkes swings at a pitch in a game against LPGE on May 3, 2022. DIrkes had two of Osakis' 13 hits in an 11-4 loss to Royalton on April 25, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM

Though the Osakis softball team was on the losing end of its game against Royalton on Tuesday, the team is proud that their offense is beginning to come together.

The Silverstreaks had 13 hits in the 11-4 loss.

“Our bats are coming to life,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. We hit a lot of balls really hard. We still have work to do on each part of our game and things are progressing with our team. We have to continue to put together the bits and pieces that we show each game.”

Madison Neumann had three hits in Tuesday’s road game, and Kyla Thole, Charlee Thieschafer, Zoie Wright, Josee Harsthorn, and Maggie Dirkes each had two.

The Silverstreaks are now 1-3 so far this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osakis hosts a doubleheader against Upsala at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Other area softball scores from Tuesday, April 25, 2023 -

Sebeka 6, Parkers Prairie 5; Sebeka 6, Parkers Prairie 5

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff