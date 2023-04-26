Softball: Osakis gets the bats going in loss to Royalton

Though the Osakis softball team was on the losing end of its game against Royalton on Tuesday, the team is proud that their offense is beginning to come together.

The Silverstreaks had 13 hits in the 11-4 loss.

“Our bats are coming to life,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. We hit a lot of balls really hard. We still have work to do on each part of our game and things are progressing with our team. We have to continue to put together the bits and pieces that we show each game.”

Madison Neumann had three hits in Tuesday’s road game, and Kyla Thole, Charlee Thieschafer, Zoie Wright, Josee Harsthorn, and Maggie Dirkes each had two.

The Silverstreaks are now 1-3 so far this season.

Osakis hosts a doubleheader against Upsala at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Other area softball scores from Tuesday, April 25, 2023 -

Sebeka 6, Parkers Prairie 5; Sebeka 6, Parkers Prairie 5

