Softball: Osakis defeats Sauk Centre on a walk-off

In the final inning of a game at home on Monday, the Osakis softball team matched the output of the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters. Both teams had eight runs, 10 hits and two errors, but a Harley Tulio walk-off RBI single gave Osakis the 9-8 win, its first win of the season.

“We are real happy and proud of this team,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “We have been really out of sync so far this season, especially with the weather creating all of this uncertainty. We did some really good things, especially offensively, after our bats warmed up. Defensively we really did a good job limiting scoring opportunities, minimizing the damage. And we showed a ton of resilience; we kept battling.”

Tulio had two hits in the game, while Zoie Wright had two as well. Charlee Thieschafer had a team-high three hits and three RBIs.

Wright earned the win in the circle for Osakis as she limited Sauk Centre to two hits and two runs in four innings pitched.

“Building this team to be competitive is going to take time, but we will take this as a little victory to help build confidence,” Stigman said.

Osakis hits the road to play Royalton at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sauk Centre - 0 0 1 5 0 1 1 - 8 10 2

Osakis - 0 0 2 5 0 1 1 - 9 11 2

OSAKIS PITCHING - Madison Neumann, 3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Zoie Wright - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Zoie Wright - 2-4, R; Grace Rousslang - 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Maggie Dirkes - 1-3, 2 RBI, BB; Charlee Thieschafer - 3-4, 3 RBI; Josee Hartshorn - 1-4, R; Jaclyn Dietrich - 0-3, R, BB; Kylee Lebrun - 0-1, R; Harley Tulio - 2-3, R, RBI; Brooklyn Dropik - 1-2, 2 R, BB

