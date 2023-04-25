99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Osakis defeats Sauk Centre on a walk-off

Harley Tulio hit a walk-off RBI single to give Osakis its first win of the season.

18-Charlee Thieschafer-DSC_3847.JPG
Osakis' Charlee Thieschafer hits a ball during a game on May 3, 2022, against LPGE. Thieschafer had three hits and three RBIs in Osakis' 9-8 win over Sauk Centre on April 24, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM

In the final inning of a game at home on Monday, the Osakis softball team matched the output of the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters. Both teams had eight runs, 10 hits and two errors, but a Harley Tulio walk-off RBI single gave Osakis the 9-8 win, its first win of the season.

“We are real happy and proud of this team,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “We have been really out of sync so far this season, especially with the weather creating all of this uncertainty. We did some really good things, especially offensively, after our bats warmed up. Defensively we really did a good job limiting scoring opportunities, minimizing the damage. And we showed a ton of resilience; we kept battling.”

Tulio had two hits in the game, while Zoie Wright had two as well. Charlee Thieschafer had a team-high three hits and three RBIs.

Wright earned the win in the circle for Osakis as she limited Sauk Centre to two hits and two runs in four innings pitched.

“Building this team to be competitive is going to take time, but we will take this as a little victory to help build confidence,” Stigman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osakis hits the road to play Royalton at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sauk Centre - 0 0 1 5 0 1 1 - 8 10 2

Osakis - 0 0 2 5 0 1 1 - 9 11 2

OSAKIS PITCHING - Madison Neumann, 3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Zoie Wright - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Zoie Wright - 2-4, R; Grace Rousslang - 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Maggie Dirkes - 1-3, 2 RBI, BB; Charlee Thieschafer - 3-4, 3 RBI; Josee Hartshorn - 1-4, R; Jaclyn Dietrich - 0-3, R, BB; Kylee Lebrun - 0-1, R; Harley Tulio - 2-3, R, RBI; Brooklyn Dropik - 1-2, 2 R, BB

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff