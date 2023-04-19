Softball: Chargers put up 46 runs in doubleheader against Hillcrest

The Brandon-Evansville softball team got the bats going in its doubleheader against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Tuesday.

The Chargers outscored the Comets 46-1 in the doubleheader to earn their first two wins of the season.

B-E (2-2) won game one 15-0 in four innings, and game two 31-1, in three innings.

Taylin Kramer threw a no-hitter in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader and struck out 12.

Kylee Dingwall hit a triple in game one while, Maddie Stich and Claire Boesl each hit a double.

The Chargers scored in each inning, including a six-run third inning. The Chargers' offense capitalized off of errors, wild pitches, and walks.

In game two, the Chargers jumped on the Comets early with 18 runs in the top of the first inning.

Kramer along with Sydney Schaefer scored four times in the second game, while Dingwall scored four times.

Dingwall hit three doubles and had eight RBIs in the game. Mia Elmer also hit a double while Schaeffer and Tahira Schaffran each hit a triple.

The Chargers totaled 25 RBI in game two of the doubleheader.

Dingwall and Schaefer combined to throw a no-hitter in game two. Dingwall pitched two innings and struck out three, while Schaefer pitched the final inning and struck out three.

The Chargers had 21 hits in the two games combined.

The Chargers have a little bit of a break in their upcoming schedule. They are off until Thursday, April 27, 2023, when Wheaton-Herman-Norcross comes to town for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.

Game one -

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy - 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3

Brandon-Evansville - 4 2 6 3 - 15 7 0

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - W - 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 12 SO

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE OFFENSE - Sydney Schaefer - 2-2, 2 R, H, 2 RBI; Taylin Kramer - 1-3, R; Kylee Dingwall - 1-3, RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Sophie Koep - 0-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Maddie Stich - 2-3, RBI; Jenna Sturges - 1-1, R; Tahira Schaffran - 0-0, 2 BB, 2 R; Claire Boesl - 1-1, 2 R, BB; Taylor Dingwall - 2 R

Game two -

Brandon-Evansville - 18 7 6 - 31 14 0

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy- 0 0 1 - 1 0 9

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 3 SO; Sydney Schaefer - 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE OFFENSE - Sydney Schaefer - 3-4, 5 R, 4 RBI, BB; Taylin Kramer - 2-2, 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Kylee Dingwall - 3-5, 4 R, 8 RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Jadyn Deschene - 0-2, RBI; Mia Elmer - 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson - 0-1, R; Jenna Sturgest - 1-3, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB; Tahira Schaffran - 1-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Claire Boesl - 2-3, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB; Taylor Dingwall - 2 R

Other area softball scores from Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (stats not yet available) -

Brainerd (3-0) 10, Alexandria (1-3) 0