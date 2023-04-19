99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Chargers put up 46 runs in doubleheader against Hillcrest

The Chargers got their offense going in two large wins.

16-Maddie Stich-DSC_6449.JPG
Maddie Stich was a mainstay at catcher for Brandon-Evansville in 2022. Stich and the Chargers put up 46 runs in a doubleheader against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on April 18, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM

The Brandon-Evansville softball team got the bats going in its doubleheader against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Tuesday.

The Chargers outscored the Comets 46-1 in the doubleheader to earn their first two wins of the season.

B-E (2-2) won game one 15-0 in four innings, and game two 31-1, in three innings.

Taylin Kramer threw a no-hitter in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader and struck out 12.

Kylee Dingwall hit a triple in game one while, Maddie Stich and Claire Boesl each hit a double.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chargers scored in each inning, including a six-run third inning. The Chargers' offense capitalized off of errors, wild pitches, and walks.

In game two, the Chargers jumped on the Comets early with 18 runs in the top of the first inning.

Kramer along with Sydney Schaefer scored four times in the second game, while Dingwall scored four times.

Dingwall hit three doubles and had eight RBIs in the game. Mia Elmer also hit a double while Schaeffer and Tahira Schaffran each hit a triple.

The Chargers totaled 25 RBI in game two of the doubleheader.

Dingwall and Schaefer combined to throw a no-hitter in game two. Dingwall pitched two innings and struck out three, while Schaefer pitched the final inning and struck out three.

The Chargers had 21 hits in the two games combined.

The Chargers have a little bit of a break in their upcoming schedule. They are off until Thursday, April 27, 2023, when Wheaton-Herman-Norcross comes to town for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game one -

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy - 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3

Brandon-Evansville - 4 2 6 3 - 15 7 0

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - W - 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 12 SO

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE OFFENSE - Sydney Schaefer - 2-2, 2 R, H, 2 RBI; Taylin Kramer - 1-3, R; Kylee Dingwall - 1-3, RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Sophie Koep - 0-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Maddie Stich - 2-3, RBI; Jenna Sturges - 1-1, R; Tahira Schaffran - 0-0, 2 BB, 2 R; Claire Boesl - 1-1, 2 R, BB; Taylor Dingwall - 2 R

Game two - 

Brandon-Evansville - 18 7 6 - 31 14 0

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy- 0 0 1 - 1 0 9

ADVERTISEMENT

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 3 SO; Sydney Schaefer - 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE OFFENSE - Sydney Schaefer - 3-4, 5 R, 4 RBI, BB; Taylin Kramer - 2-2, 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Kylee Dingwall - 3-5, 4 R, 8 RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Jadyn Deschene - 0-2, RBI; Mia Elmer - 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson - 0-1, R; Jenna Sturgest - 1-3, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB; Tahira Schaffran - 1-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Claire Boesl - 2-3, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB; Taylor Dingwall - 2 R

Other area softball scores from Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (stats not yet available) -

Brainerd (3-0) 10, Alexandria (1-3) 0

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff