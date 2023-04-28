Softball: Brandon-Evansville overcomes trouble in game one against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross; WHN wins game two

BRANDON - After Wheaton-Herman-Norcross pushed seven runs across in the top of the sixth in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, the Brandon-Evansville softball team found themselves with a deficit and momentum, not on their side.

That 7-run inning gave the Warriors a 9-5 lead, but the score didn't stay that way for long.

The Chargers flipped the script on the Warriors, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth and would go on to win game one 15-9.

B-E's Hallie Richter runs after laying down a bunt in the first game of a doubleheader on April 27, 2023, against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"In that inning, we made an error that led to six runs for them, and that's hard to come back from," B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. "When they came into the dugout, it just was a matter of saying, 'How do you want to respond to this? Are you going to roll over and let them have that, or are you going to fight?' They definitely chose to fight, and they strung a bunch of hits together. And every single one of them stepped up and responded. And that's all we can ask for."

Things didn't go the Chargers' way in game two, as the Warriors won 3-1 in a five-inning game.

B-E's Claire Boesl gets ready to throw a pitch in game one of a doubleheader against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross on April 27, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We just couldn't get in our groove, and when there's a shorter game, they don't have as much time to adapt and figure things out," Sieling said. "And we spotted them a couple of runs in early just because they hit the ball well, and we weren't able to adjust quickly enough."

The Chargers are aiming to use that come-from-behind game one win as a momentum builder moving forward.

"I think it's huge," Sieling said. "We were missing a senior leader in Sydney Schaefer due to BPA Nationals, so missing her and these younger girls, a bunch of our sophomores really stepped up and got a confidence boost. Kendra Klimek got some great hits. Getting that confidence for all of them and seeing that they can do that is a really big deal at this point in the season."

Junior Kylee Dingwall played a major factor with her bat in the sixth inning of game one, as she knocked across five runs with a pair of doubles.

"When Kylee is confident and when Kylee believes in Kylee, she is unstoppable," Sieling said. "She has one of the strongest bats I've seen. When she can attack and when she makes contact, you know she's going to hit the ball hard. In the early games, she had a case of the 'at thems' where she would hit the ball right at them. In this one, she was able to find some gaps, and that's huge. And if she can do that, and the three spots are where she's hitting, it's going to get it's contagious. The rest of the girls are going to do that."

Dingwall had a total of four hits and six RBIs in game one.

Brandon-Evansville's Kylee Dingwall (left) tags out a Wheaton-Herman-Norcross runner during the first inning of a game on April 27, 2023. Dingwall had four hits and six RBIs in game one of the doubleheader. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We had a lot of momentum; everyone was excited, and everybody does better when people are happy," Dingwall said. "We wanted to win.

Sophomore Tahria Schaffran started the sixth inning in game one for the Chargers with a hit, then scored. When she came up again later in the inning, she knocked in a key run that helped the Chargers win in game one.

Sophie Koep had two hits and four RBIs in game one.

"Our batting was pretty good," Koep said. "Once one of us got going, others followed."

The Chargers had 15 hits in game one.

B-E (3-3) plays a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, against Upsala at 1 p.m. and Swanville at 3 p.m. in Swanville.

"I think they do a really good job of backing each other up," Sieling said. "Our pitching staff has worked really well. Defensively, they're able to respond and our infield has played fairly well. Batting-wise, they put the ball in play. We put it in play, and we put the pressure on the defense, and I think that's a big thing."

Game one -

W-H-N - 0 1 0 1 0 7 0 - 9 11 3

B-E - 1 0 0 4 0 10 X - 15 15 3

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 2-5, 3 R; Taylin Kramer, 1-2, 2 R, 3 BB; Kylee Dingwall - 4-5, 6 RBI; Haddy Baune - 1-5, 2 R; Maddie Stich - 0-4, 2 R, RBI; Sophie Koep - 2-4, 2 R, 4 RBI; Kendra Klimek - 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Tahira Schaffran - 2-4, 2 R, 4 RBI;

B-E PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - 5.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Claire Boesl - W - 1.1 IP, H, BB, 2 SO

Game two -

B-E - 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 1

W-H-N - 3 0 0 0 0 - 3 3 1

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-3; Taylin Kramer - 0-1, R, 2 BB; Kendra Klimek - 1-2

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO