Softball: Balanced offense leads B-E to win over Minnewaska; Osakis wins with a late rally

All nine batters got in on the action for Brandon-Evansville offensively in Friday’s win over Minnewaska in Glenwood.

B-E scored at least one run in each inning in what was a 13-3 win in five innings.

“The rain made for a tough start for both teams, but we were able to hit the ball hard and move runners in to take the lead in the second and added to it from there,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said.

B-E had a total of 15 hits in the game, led by Taylin Kramer with three, and Maddie Stich, Ava Santjer, and Haddy Baune each had two.

“Our batters did a nice job of hitting the ball hard and being strong from top to bottom of the lineup,” Sieling said. “This was a solid win to end a busy week and take us into the final week of the regular season on a high note.”

Baune earned the win in the circle as she struck out two batters in three innings pitched

“Haddy did a great job of battling through the rain, and the defense played sound behind her, and Claire did a nice job of coming in to finish the game out strong,” Sieling said.

Leslie Murken had a hit for Minnewaska, while Ava Staples had an RBI.

B-E plays at West Central Area at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while Minnewaska hosts a doubleheader against Benson starting at 4 p.m.

B-E - 1 5 1 1 5 - 13 15 1

Minnewaska - 2 0 1 0 0 - 3 3 7

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-5, R, 2 RBI; Maddie Stich - 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Taylin Kramer - 3-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Kylee Dingwall - 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sophie Koep - 1-4; Ava Santjer - 2-3, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Kendra Klimek - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Haddy Baune - 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB

B-E PITCHING - Haddy Baune - W - 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Claire Boesl - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Leslie Murken - 1-2, R, BB; Alison Mogard - 0-2, R; Emma Poegel - 1-3, R; Grace Larson - 1-2; Emara Sanow - 0-1, BB; Ava Staples - 0-1, RBI, BB; Lauren Stryhn - 0-1, BB

MINNEWASKA PITCHING - Mataya Mix - 5 IP, 15 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO

Late offense guides Osakis to win over Foley

The Osakis Silverstreaks followed a clutch win over Staples-Motley on the road on Thursday with another clutch win on Friday on the road against Foley.

Osakis trailed 8-6 heading into the top of the sixth inning but plated seven runs in the inning to take a 13-8 lead.

Foley put three across in the bottom half of the inning but Osakis scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh and shut down Foley in the final inning to walk away with a 14-11 lead.

“This was a hard-fought battle for our team,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “We battled with them the whole game. “Credit goes to the girls; we played good small ball. It was fun to watch this team experience some success this week. They have earned it.”

Osakis had 10 hits in the game, led by Zoie Wright with three, and Josee Hartshorn had two. Zoie Wright earned the win in the circle for Osakis.

Osakis hosts Pierz at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Osakis - 1 4 1 0 0 7 1 - 14 10 6

Foley - 2 1 1 4 0 3 0 - 11 17 5

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Lelia Sanford - 0-2, R, BB; Grace Rousslang - 0-2, R; Zoie Wright - 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kyla Thole - 1-2, 3 R, 1 RBI; Charlee Thieschafer - 1-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Maggie Dirkes - 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Josee Hartshorn - 2-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Kylee Lebrun - 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Harley Tulio - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Brooklyn Dropik - 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB

OSAKIS PITCHING - Kylee Lebrun - W - 7 IP, 17 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 3 BB

