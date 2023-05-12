Softball: B-E sweeps Rothsay; Osakis earns clutch win over Staples-Motley

It took a little bit of time for the Brandon-Evansville Chargers to get going in Thursday’s doubleheader on the road against Rothsay.

But once the Chargers got rolling, they were hard to stop. The Chargers scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and two in the seventh to win game one 11-3.

The Chargers kept the momentum going from there, winning game two 12-2 in five innings.

Taylin Kramer earned the win in the circle in game one. She struck out five and pitched a complete game. Hallie Richter went 4-for-5 at the plate in game one.

“We had a slow start in game 1 and made some baserunning mistakes we needed to adjust and learn from,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. “Defensively, we made mistakes but were able to work out of several situations and strand nine base runners throughout the game. Taylin threw a solid game and helped herself offensively with some timely hits. The bottom of our order did an excellent job of putting the ball in play and getting things going to get runs in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chargers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning of game two.

Maddie Stich went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Kylee Dingwall earned the win in the circle for the Chargers.

“We played a much cleaner game in the field in game 2 and started out hot from the beginning offensively,” Sieling said. “Kylee found her groove in the circle, and the defense made nice plays behind her. These were two big conference wins that we learned a lot from, and were able to make adjustments on the field, in the box, and on the bases to help us improve as the night went on.”

B-E plays at Minnewaska on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Game one -

B-E - 0 1 1 0 7 0 2 - 11 12 5

Rothsay - 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 - 3 3 2

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 4-5, 2 RBI’; Taylin Kramer - 2-5, 2 R, RBI; Kylee Dingwall - 0-2, R, RBI, BB; Maddie Stich - 0-4, R; Sophie Koep - 0-2, 2 R, BB; Tahira Schaffran - 1-3, 3 RBI; Claire Boesl - 0-0, R, BB; Haddy Baune - 2-3, 2 R, BB

ADVERTISEMENT

B-E PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - W - 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO

Game two -

Rothsay - 1 0 0 1 0 - 2 2 3

B-E - 7 1 4 0 X - 12 8 0

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Taylin Kramer - 1-2, 3 R, BB; Maddie Stich - 3-3, R, 2 RBI; Sydney Schaefer - 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Sophie Koep - 0-2, R, RBI, BB; Kendra Klimek - 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Ava Santjer - 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Haddy Baune - 0-2, 2 RBI

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO

Osakis defeats Staples-Motley in extra innings

The Osakis Silverstreaks earned a hard-fought win on the road over Staples-Motley on Thursday.

With the game tied at 10 in the top of the eighth inning, Kylee Lebrun scored the go-ahead run

ADVERTISEMENT

for Osakis after Jaclyn Dietrich hit into a fielder’s choice.

This run gave Osakis an 11-10 lead that they held onto and Osakis walked away with the win.

“This was a very back-and-forth game and the outcome was always a question,” Osakis head coach Jaclyn Dietrich said. “We will take this win and any win however we can get them. We have to applaud the efforts of your defense late in the game. Staples had the winning run on third base with no one out. We did a very good job defensively to prevent the winning run from scoring. In the bottom of the eighth, we had another stellar defensive play by Jaclyn Dietrich, making a highlight reel grab on a hard one-hopper up the middle and throw out at first base to end it. It was a great play to end the game.”

Both teams scored a combined nine runs in the first three innings, but Osakis took a 10-9 lead with a run in the fourth. Staples-Motley knotted the game up a 10 with a run in the sixth inning.

Lelia Sanford had three hits and two RBIs in the game, while Charlee Thieschafer had two hits, four RBIs and Brooklyn Dropik had two hits.

Dropik earned the win in the circle for the Silverstreaks.

“The biggest takeaway from this is, while we didn't play our best game, we made our best plays at the end when we needed them,” Stigman said. “It was a great job by our team to come up with the plays when we needed them.”

Osakis plays at Foley at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osakis - 2 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 - 11 11 5

Staples-Motley - 3 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 - 10 7 1

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Lelia Sanford - 3-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Zoie Wright - 0-5, R, RBI, BB; Charlee Thieschafer - 2-5, 1 R, 4 RBI; Kyla Thole - 3-6, 2 RBI; Josee Harstshorn - 1-3, R; Kylee Lebrun - 0-2, 2 R, 3 BB; Jaclyn Dietrich - 0-4, RBI; Brooklyn Dropik - 2-4, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

OSAKIS PITCHING - Kylee Lebrun - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB; Brooklyn Dropik - W - 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, SO

