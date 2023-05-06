99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: B-E sweeps Hancock in Thursday doubleheader

B-E earned two large victories on Thursday.

Taylin Kramer-DSC_9102.JPG
B-E's Taylin Kramer hurls a pitch to the mound during game one of a doubleheader against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross on April 27, 2023. Kramer had a big day in a pair of wins on May 4, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 06, 2023 at 1:43 PM

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers earned a solid pair of team wins on Thursday against Hancock.

B-E won game one 14-4 and game two 18-2 (four innings).

“These were two good team victories,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. “In game one, we played clean defense and did a nice job of making plays to back up Taylin Kramer and Claire Boesl. Coming off of two tough losses the day before, it was nice to see the girls make the adjustments we talked about learning from those losses and playing together to get come out with two big conference wins.”

Kramer struck out eight in the game one win and had three hits in the game on offense.

In game two, B-E lead 4-2 after the second inning but scored 14 runs combined in the next two innings to get the game two win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kylee Dingwall did a nice job of maintaining control in the circle in game two and helped keep the defense focused on making plays to get out of innings,” Sieling said. “Offensively, it was good to see the girls to come in with a more aggressive mindset and ready to hit the ball hard and make things happen. We were able to get all of the girls' opportunities in different parts of the lineup throughout the two games, and it was fun to see everyone collect hits and make plays in the field.”

Dingwall struck out six in four innings pitched and had two hits. Sydney Schaefer went 3-for-3 at the plate and had four RBIs.

B-E hosts a doubleheader against Ashby at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Game one -

B-E - 1 3 0 2 1 4 3 - 14 9 0

Hancock - 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 - 4 4 4

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-5; Ava Santjer - 0-0, RBI, BB; Taylin Kramer - 3-5, 2 R, RBI, BB; Kylee Dingwall - 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB; Maddie Stich - 0-3, 2 BB; Sydney Schaefer - 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Sophie Koep - 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB; Haddy Baune - 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; K; Kendra Klimek - 0-1, 2 RBI, BB; Tahira Schaffran - 1-2, 2 R, BB; Claire Boesl - 0-0, RBI, 2 BB; Jenna Sturges

B-E PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - W - 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO; Claire Boesl - 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two - 

Hancock - 0 2 0 0 - 2 2 6

B-E - 2 2 6 8 - 18 12 2

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB, Taylin Kramer - 1-2, RBI; Ava Santjer - 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Kylee Dingwall - 2-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Maddie Stich - 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB; Sydney Schaefer - 3-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson - 1-1, 2 RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-3, 3 R, RBI; Kendra Klimek - 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Tahira Schaffran - 0-2, R

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO

Other area softball scores from May 4-5, 2023

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 1; Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Alexandria 1

Browerville 8, Osakis 1; Browerville 17, Osakis 5

Minnewaska 8, Montevideo, 7; Montevideo 18, Minnewaska 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Upsala 13, Osakis 1; Upsala 5, Osakis 3

Browerville 12, Parkers Prairie 2

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Jordan Kuhnau-DSC_2147.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria thumps Willmar at home ahead of key stretch of road games
May 12, 2023 12:53 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff