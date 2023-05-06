Softball: B-E sweeps Hancock in Thursday doubleheader

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers earned a solid pair of team wins on Thursday against Hancock.

B-E won game one 14-4 and game two 18-2 (four innings).

“These were two good team victories,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said. “In game one, we played clean defense and did a nice job of making plays to back up Taylin Kramer and Claire Boesl. Coming off of two tough losses the day before, it was nice to see the girls make the adjustments we talked about learning from those losses and playing together to get come out with two big conference wins.”

Kramer struck out eight in the game one win and had three hits in the game on offense.

In game two, B-E lead 4-2 after the second inning but scored 14 runs combined in the next two innings to get the game two win.

“Kylee Dingwall did a nice job of maintaining control in the circle in game two and helped keep the defense focused on making plays to get out of innings,” Sieling said. “Offensively, it was good to see the girls to come in with a more aggressive mindset and ready to hit the ball hard and make things happen. We were able to get all of the girls' opportunities in different parts of the lineup throughout the two games, and it was fun to see everyone collect hits and make plays in the field.”

Dingwall struck out six in four innings pitched and had two hits. Sydney Schaefer went 3-for-3 at the plate and had four RBIs.

B-E hosts a doubleheader against Ashby at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Game one -

B-E - 1 3 0 2 1 4 3 - 14 9 0

Hancock - 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 - 4 4 4

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-5; Ava Santjer - 0-0, RBI, BB; Taylin Kramer - 3-5, 2 R, RBI, BB; Kylee Dingwall - 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB; Maddie Stich - 0-3, 2 BB; Sydney Schaefer - 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Sophie Koep - 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB; Haddy Baune - 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; K; Kendra Klimek - 0-1, 2 RBI, BB; Tahira Schaffran - 1-2, 2 R, BB; Claire Boesl - 0-0, RBI, 2 BB; Jenna Sturges

B-E PITCHING - Taylin Kramer - W - 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO; Claire Boesl - 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO

Game two -

Hancock - 0 2 0 0 - 2 2 6

B-E - 2 2 6 8 - 18 12 2

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB, Taylin Kramer - 1-2, RBI; Ava Santjer - 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Kylee Dingwall - 2-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Maddie Stich - 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB; Sydney Schaefer - 3-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson - 1-1, 2 RBI; Haddy Baune - 0-3, 3 R, RBI; Kendra Klimek - 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Tahira Schaffran - 0-2, R

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO

Other area softball scores from May 4-5, 2023

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 1; Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Alexandria 1

Browerville 8, Osakis 1; Browerville 17, Osakis 5

Minnewaska 8, Montevideo, 7; Montevideo 18, Minnewaska 7

Upsala 13, Osakis 1; Upsala 5, Osakis 3

Browerville 12, Parkers Prairie 2