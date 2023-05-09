Softball: B-E sweeps Ashby; LPGE tops Osakis in a high-scoring affair

The Brandon-Evansville Chargers shined defensively in a pair of wins over the Ashby Arrows on Monday.

B-E won game one 6-0 and game two 4-2 (five innings).

“These were two good wins to start a busy week for us,” B-E head coach Kasi Sieling said.

B-E had nine hits in game one, led by Kendra Klimek with two.

Kylee Dingwall pitched a complete game shutout and struck out three batters.

“Offensively, the girls were able to hit the ball hard and we moved runners around in all parts of our lineup,” Sieling said. “Kylee continued to throw well in the circle and our defense did a nice job of making heads up plays to get outs.”

The Chargers’ bats were a little quieter in game two, but they still got four runs in five innings to win game two.

“Our bats were a little quiet in this second game, but fortunately, we were able to get enough timely hits and aggressively run the bases to stay ahead,” Haddy Baune did a nice job of throwing strikes and staying consistent in the circle. Freshman Mia Elmer made her first varsity appearance and struck her first batter out, which is always exciting to see.”

B-E plays at Browerville at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Game one -

Ashby - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 3

Brandon-Evansville - 1 2 0 0 1 2 X - 6 9 1

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-4, R, RBI; Taylin Kramer - 1-4, R, RBI; Kylee Dingwall - 1-3, RBI; Maddie Stich - 1-3; Sydney Schaefer - 1-3, R; Sophie Koep - 1-3, R, RBI; Kayla Bitzan-Anderson - 0-1, R; Kendra Klimek - 2-3, R, RBI; Claire Boesl - 1-2

B-E PITCHING - Kylee Dingwall - W - 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Game two -

Brandon-Evansville - 0 1 1 0 2 - 4 5 1

Ashby - 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 2 1

B-E OFFENSE - Hallie Richter - 1-3, R; Taylin Kramer - 1-3, R; Kylee Dingwall - 0-0, R, RBI, 2 BB; Maddie Stich - 1-2, RBI, BB; Sophie Koep - 1-3, R; Ava Santjer - 1-2, BB; Kendra Klimek - 0-1, BB

B-E PITCHING - Haddy Baune - W - 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Mia Elmer - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO

Osakis, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle play high-scoring battle

28 runs were scored in the Osakis versus Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Monday.

After a seven-run first inning, LPGE came out on top 16-12.

“We had one bad inning again,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “Outside of that first inning, we battled to keep the game close. The girls did not give up. They kept battling. Success is never a straight line but a bunch of squiggly lines. Learning is never fluid, it is always messy.”

Osakis had 14 hits in the game led by Kyla Thole and Charlee Thieschafer, who had four a piece.

Maggie Dirkes had three RBIs in the game.

Osakis hosts Swanville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Osakis - 1 3 1 3 3 0 1 - 12 14 6

LPGE - 7 0 5 2 0 2 X - 16 16 6

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Lelia Sanford 0-3, R; Harley Tulio - 1-2; Zoie Wright - 0-5, R; Charlee Thieschafer - 4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kyla Thole - 4-5; Brooklyn Dropik - 0-0, 2 R; Maggie Dirkes - 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Josee Hartshorn - 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Kyle Lebrun - 1-5, R, RBI; Grace Rousslang - 0-3, R; Jaclyn Dietrich - 1-4, R

OSAKIS PITCHING - Kylee Lebrun - 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 2 BB; Madison Neumann - 3.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brooklyn Dropik - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO