Softball: B-E hands out honors after big season

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - The Brandon-Evansville Chargers had a successful 2023 season. The Chargers had a 12-8 record and with a 10-2 record in Little Eight Conference games, the Chargers earned a share of the conference title along with Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross.

Senior Sydney Schaefer was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player. The centerfielder had a .400 batting average, 17 RBI, 15 stolen bases, was walked 10 times and scored 20 runs.

Sydney Schaefer file mug

B-E had two players make the all-conference team, senior Hallie Richter and Taylin Kramer.

Kramer finished as the Miss Hustle award winner with a solid season at shortstop and pitcher. Kramer had a .415 batting average, 12 RBIs, 20 runs, 10 stolen bases, and was walked 12 times. In the circle, she had a 2.42 ERA and had 50 strikeouts.

B-E's Taylin Kramer hurls a pitch to the mound during game one of a doubleheader against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross on April 27, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Junior Kylee Dingwall made the All-Little Eight Conference team. She had a .267 batting average, 21 RBIs, and 17 runs. In the circle, she had a 3.47 ERA, and 31 strikeouts.

Freshman Maddie Stich made the all-conference second team and won the team’s Gold Glove award. Stitch had a .290 batting average, 11 RBIs, six stolen bases, and she scored 10 times. Behind the plate, she caught 111 innings and caught 20 runners stealing.

Rounding out the team awards, Sophomore Hallie Richter was voted the team’s Most Improve Player. She had a .333 batting average, 10 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and she scored 16 times.

Schaefer was also named to the all-conference second team and made the Academic All-State team (Seniors with a 3.75 GPA or higher) with Kramer and Kayla Bitzan-Anderson.

As a team, the Chargers finished as an Academic Team Gold Level Team with a 3.75 team GPA or better.

