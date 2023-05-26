99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Alexandria stays alive with win over Detroit Lakes

Alexandria and Parkers Prairie both face an elimination game in their respective playoff brackets.

Emma Walters-DSC_3635.JPG
Alexandria's Emma Walters (left) throws the ball Maari Kvidt (center) to first base for an out in Alexandria's 4-3 playoff win over Willmar on May 23, 2023. Alexandria lost a playoff game, 5-1, to Rocori on May 25, 2023, but stayed alive in the playoffs with a 5-2 win over Detroit Lakes.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 3:39 PM

The four-seeded Alexandria Cardinals didn’t back down from the challenge of facing the top-seeded Rocori Spartans in Thursday’s Section 8AAA playoff game in Cold Spring.

Much like the regular season, the Cardinals kept the game close, but the Spartans grinded out a 5-1 win to move on to the Section 8AAA semifinals, while Alexandria had to play an elimination game quickly after the loss.

The Cardinals rallied well, defeating the Detroit Lakes Lakers, 5-2, Thursday night to keep their season alive.

Alexandria now meets the No. 3 seed Little Falls in an elimination game on Tuesday at Noon in Cold Spring.

The winner of the Alexandria (6-17) versus Little Falls (7-16) game plays in an elimination game on Tuesday at 2 p.m. against the loser of the Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-12) versus Rocori (12-9) game for a chance to go to the Section 8AAA Championship on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Ben’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria beat Little Falls earlier in the season, 14-1, in Alexandria on May 6, 2023.

Parkers Prairie falls to Upsala, win elimination game

The Parkers Prairie Panthers (No. 5 seed, Section 6A-East) are still alive in the playoffs but faced an elimination game after falling 15-5 to Upsala (21-2) in New York Mills on Thursday.

They held off Swanville, 9-8, to stay alive in the playoffs.

Parkers Prairie (14-9) faces Lake Park Audubon in an elimination game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in New York Mills. The winner of that game faces Browerville or Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in another elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie takes care of Browerville; B-E splits final doubleheader
May 26, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Golf
Prep
Golf: Minnewaska boys tied for fourth after day one of Section 3AA meet; girls sit in second
May 26, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
PXL_20230525_203823952.MP.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria's Owen Gilbertson and Cole Haabala punch their ticket to state
May 26, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Home run-DSC_4022.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Cardinals head into the playoffs with a full head of steam
May 25, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
vaping.jpg
News
Alexandria Area High School faculty combating student vaping
May 25, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Editorials
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, May 26
May 26, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
Douglas County YMCA Roundabout Detour Map .png
News
YMCA roundabout work to start May 31
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff