Softball: Alexandria stays alive with win over Detroit Lakes

The four-seeded Alexandria Cardinals didn’t back down from the challenge of facing the top-seeded Rocori Spartans in Thursday’s Section 8AAA playoff game in Cold Spring.

Much like the regular season, the Cardinals kept the game close, but the Spartans grinded out a 5-1 win to move on to the Section 8AAA semifinals, while Alexandria had to play an elimination game quickly after the loss.

The Cardinals rallied well, defeating the Detroit Lakes Lakers, 5-2, Thursday night to keep their season alive.

Alexandria now meets the No. 3 seed Little Falls in an elimination game on Tuesday at Noon in Cold Spring.

The winner of the Alexandria (6-17) versus Little Falls (7-16) game plays in an elimination game on Tuesday at 2 p.m. against the loser of the Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-12) versus Rocori (12-9) game for a chance to go to the Section 8AAA Championship on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Ben’s.

Alexandria beat Little Falls earlier in the season, 14-1, in Alexandria on May 6, 2023.

Parkers Prairie falls to Upsala, win elimination game

The Parkers Prairie Panthers (No. 5 seed, Section 6A-East) are still alive in the playoffs but faced an elimination game after falling 15-5 to Upsala (21-2) in New York Mills on Thursday.

They held off Swanville, 9-8, to stay alive in the playoffs.

Parkers Prairie (14-9) faces Lake Park Audubon in an elimination game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in New York Mills. The winner of that game faces Browerville or Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in another elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

