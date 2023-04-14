Softball: Alexandria splits doubleheader on opening day with Willmar

ALEXANDRIA - Sometimes, you have to be adaptable to get spring sports started in the Midwest. And on Thursday, April 13, 2023, that was the case as the Alexandria and Willmar softball teams faced off on the football and soccer field at Viking Bank Stadium in Alexandria.

Opening day resulted in wins for both teams as Alexandria took game one 13-0 in five innings, and Willmar took game two 13-2 in five as well.

"We got to start when our first game was supposed to start, and that was really nice," Alexandria head coach Brittney Bruzek said. "As this season started, it wasn't looking too promising. It was nice to see events turn with the weather. You always hold out hope with the turf that it gets dried and cleaned up real fast."

Alexandria's Aubrie Porter throws the ball from shortstop to first base during game one of doubleheader against Willmar on April 13, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Work has been done on the softball fields adjacent to Viking Bank Stadium to get them ready for play, and the team is hoping to play on them in a few weeks.

"The majority of our snow is gone, but it's very saturated," Bruzek said. "So, thankfully, next week, we have just one game up in Brainerd, and then we don't have anything until the following week home, so we could have an opportunity to let that thing dry out. Once it's dried out, we'll be there for sure."

Addy Johnson got the win on the mound for Alexandria in game one on Thursday. She pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out three (all player stats are currently unofficial).

In game one at the football field on Thursday, Alexandria won by a near two-touchdown margin thanks and in large part to discipline at the plate.

Alexandria's Peyton Goetsch smiles after scoring one of the team's seven runs in the first inning of a 13-0 win over Willmar in game one of a doubleheader on April 13, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"In both games, we had great at-bats," Bruzek said. "We had a lot of discipline. We were watching balls, and we were attacking the ones that we could attack. We were also being patient and not pressing. In that second game, we made an adjustment in the box, and we were being more aggressive and taking hacks. The ball just didn't want to fall where we wanted to fall. But we were hitting the ball hard. And that's something exciting to see. They just have to continue to adjust on trying to drive down on someone that's throwing a little bit softer versus trying to lift."

Peyton Goetsch got things started for Alexandria with a lead-off triple in the bottom of the first inning in what was the first of her two hits in the game.

Maari Kvidt hit a big triple later in the inning to knock in some runs, and Alexandria held a 7-0 lead after the first inning.

Kinzie Johnson rounded out the hitting for Alexandria in the third inning with RBI doubles that helped Alexandria score six runs in the third inning of game one.

Alexandria was strong on the base path and crisp on defense in the shutout win.

Alexandria's Kinzie Johnson (left) high-fives Emma Walters (right) after Walters scored a run in Alexandria's 13-0 win in game one of a doubleheader on April 13, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We spent maybe a month in the gym, and the bounces in the gym are a lot different than out on the turf," Alexandria's Aubrie Porter said. "The turf is slippery, so if you lose your footing, it's hard to get back, and then the ball is coming a lot faster than it would in the dirt. So you just have to be able to react a lot quicker than normal."

Things were a little different to start in game two in Alexandria.

Willmar got its bats going early and led 10-0 two innings in after scoring nine runs in the second inning.

"It comes down to energy," Bruzek said. "Energy wins ball games; it's contagious. Hits can be contagious. Once one hit falls, the second hit is like right behind. It kind of just snowballed. Their hits were able to find the alleyways for them at the right spot at the right time. They did a good job, just keeping that momentum going."

Kvidt got Alexandria on the board in the top of the third inning with an RBI triple. Alexandria got one more across in the inning on a sacrifice fly, but that did it for the scoring in game two for Alexandria, while Willmar added two in the third and one in the fourth inning.

Rachael Mohr hit a triple in game two for Alexandria, while Chloe Loch, Brianna Brutzel, and Porter had a hit.

1 / 3: Alexandria's Ava Klimek catches a pop fly from her second base position during game one of a doubleheader against Willmar on April 13, 2023. 2 / 3: Alexandria's Chloe Loch runs to third base during a game against Willmar on April 13, 2023. 3 / 3: Alexandria's Peyton Goetsch slides into third base during a game against Willmar on April 13, 2023. Alexandria had strong baserunning in its 13-0 win in game one of the doubleheader.

Alexandria is now 1-1 (1-1 Central Lakes Conference) to begin the season.

"We're working on taking care of the small things, taking care of the small things, doing your job, and doing your job before you do someone else's job," Bruzek said. "We have to hold each other accountable. We have a lot of returners that have been through the program, but we have a great freshman class, and we pulled up some eighth graders that have really jumped in and caught on to our sequencing of everything. So we're just really honing in on the little responsibilities."

Alexandria is back on the field Friday against Albany on Friday at 5 p.m.

Game one (hits and errors are unofficial) -

Willmar - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 5

Alexandria - 7 0 6 0 X - 13 5 1

Game two (hits and errors are unofficial) -

Alexandria - 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 6 3

Willmar - 1 9 2 1 X - 13 8 0

