Softball: Alexandria shows promise in losses to Rocori

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria softball team had a tall task playing the defending Section 8AAA champions, the Rocori Spartans, on Tuesday.

Rocori defeated Alexandria, 13-2, in the 2022 Section 8AAA semifinals, but things were much closer this time around.

Alexandria's Peyton Goetsch takes a practice swing before an at-bat against Rocori on April 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

And while Rocori won game one, 6-2, and game two, 12-7, Alexandria (1-5) is focusing on building on the positives from these games.

"We faced a very tough Rocori team, and we were able to jump on them," Alexandria head coach Brittney Bruzek said. "Finding a way to have a lead in both games is huge. Being able to execute on the small ball offensively and having big plays from Aubrie Porter at third base is huge. Being able to jump in front of a really good team is a good thing, and I was excited to see those things happen."

In game one, Alexandria led 2-1 after the third inning.

But the Spartans had the answer they needed in the final three innings as they scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth and seventh to seal the 6-2 win.

Alexandria freshman Maari Kvidt had two hits in the game, while seniors Aubrie Porter, Emma Walters, and Brianna Burtzel, along with junior Chloe Loch, each had one.

Junior Tatum Ketelsen and freshman Addy Johnson split time in the circle in game one for the Cardinals.

Ketelsen had two strikeouts in game one, while Johnson had five.

"Tatum threw a phenomenal first game; she came out and gave us four strong innings," Bruzek said. "Addy is a freshman, and she's got a lot of potential, and she's got a lot of growth coming in."

To begin game two, Alexandria and Rocori traded runs in the first inning.

Alexandria broke open a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning by executing "small ball" to perfection with good bunts and baserunning.

"That's definitely something I'm trying to drill home to them," Bruzek said about playing small ball. "I preach to them that small ball wins games and championships, and you can lose a game on a small ball. Every day we're working on hitting, we're working on bunting, we're talking about the different styles of how to execute those things. We were dialed in that way."

Alexandria's Emma Walters smiles after putting her team up 1-0 in game one of a doubleheader against Rocori on April 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Rocori (5-1) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning to knot the game back up at four, and after Alexandria took a 7-5 lead into the top of the sixth inning, Rocori scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal game two.

"I think we ran out of pitching juice," Bruzek said. "I think our bats were there. I think our defenses there, but we just ran out of ran on the gas with the pitching."

Johnson pitched most of game two, while Ketelsen and Johnson pitched as well.

Johnson led Alexandria in hitting with two hits in game two, while junior Peyton Goetsch, freshman Ava Klimek, junior Sydney Menk, and Johnson had one.

Tuesday's doubleheader was Alexandria's first game on their home field this season, as their season-opening series against Willmar on April 13, 2023, was played on the football field and not the softball field.

"You know what, it dried up pretty fast," Bruzek said. "The field did pretty well. It was nice to have some of that rain wash out, and that washed out the rest of that snow; it all dried up pretty well. It was a little bit soft, so balls on bunts did stop, so that kind of helped us out. But other than that, I was pretty happy to be able to play on our home field."

The Cardinals hit the road to face the Fergus Falls Otters in a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

Game one:

Rocori - 0 0 1 0 1 2 2 - 6 9 2

Alexandria - 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 6 1

Game two:

Alexandria - 1 0 3 1 0 2 0 - 7 6 1

Rocori - 1 0 3 0 1 7 X - 12 14 3

