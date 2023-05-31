99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Alexandria, Parkers Prairie eliminated from playoffs

Alexandria finished the 2023 season with six wins, and Parkers Prairie finished with 15.

Tiahna Goeke-DSC_3527.JPG
Alexandria junior Tiahna Goeke tracks down a fly ball in left field and catches for an out in Alexandria's 4-3 win against Willmar to open up the Section 8AAA playoffs on May 23, 2023. Goeke hit a 2-RBI double in the team's 7-5 loss in the Section 8AAA playoffs to Little Falls on May 30, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 11:21 AM

The Alexandria Cardinals, the No. 4 seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, found itself in the driver's seat in an elimination game against the No. 3 seed, Little Falls (8-17) in Cold Spring Tuesday afternoon.

Alexandria harbored a 5-1 lead after the top of the second inning. However, Little Falls rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning and led 7-5 in the seventh.

Little Falls got the outs needed in the final inning to extend its season and eliminate Alexandria.

Alexandria had three hits in the game, including a Tiahna Goeke 2-RBI double.

Alexandria finishes the season with a 6-18 record.

Parkers Prairie beats LPA, falls to Browerville

The Parkers Prairie Panthers, the No. 4 in 6A-East, found itself in an elimination game on Tuesday as well.

Parkers Prairie beat Lake Park Audubon, 6-3, to start the day in New York Mills.

But then Browerville beat Parkers Prairie, 6-2, to eliminate Parkers Prairie.

Parkers Prairie finishes the season with a 15-8 record.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
