Softball: Alexandria, Parkers Prairie eliminated from playoffs

The Alexandria Cardinals, the No. 4 seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, found itself in the driver's seat in an elimination game against the No. 3 seed, Little Falls (8-17) in Cold Spring Tuesday afternoon.

Alexandria harbored a 5-1 lead after the top of the second inning. However, Little Falls rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning and led 7-5 in the seventh.

Little Falls got the outs needed in the final inning to extend its season and eliminate Alexandria.

Alexandria had three hits in the game, including a Tiahna Goeke 2-RBI double.

Alexandria finishes the season with a 6-18 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkers Prairie beats LPA, falls to Browerville

The Parkers Prairie Panthers, the No. 4 in 6A-East, found itself in an elimination game on Tuesday as well.

Parkers Prairie beat Lake Park Audubon, 6-3, to start the day in New York Mills.

But then Browerville beat Parkers Prairie, 6-2, to eliminate Parkers Prairie.

Parkers Prairie finishes the season with a 15-8 record.