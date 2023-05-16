Softball: Alexandria gets game in against Moorhead at NDSU; Pierz tops Osakis

The Alexandria softball team had the chance to compete against Moorhead at the North Dakota State softball field on Monday in Fargo.

“It was a fun atmosphere for both teams to be able to be a part of,” Alexandria head coach Brittney Bruzek said.

Moorhead jumped ahead 4-0 early and went on to win 10-2.

For Alexandria, Emma Walters had a hit in the game, while Aubrie Porter knocked in two runs.

Tiahna Goeke and Ava Klimek drew walks in the game.

Tatum Ketelsen started in the Cardinals and pitched two strong innings.

8th-grader Mya Herges made her varsity debut on Monday, pitching four good innings for the Cardinals before Addy Johnson came in to relieve her.

Alexandria hosts a doubleheader against Fergus Falls on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m. then plays a doubleheader at Detroit Lakes on Thursday and then a single game against Bemidji on Saturday.

Osakis falls to Pierz

Osakis hosted a tough Pierz team on Monday. Pierz jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and scored nine runs in the third through the fifth inning to earn an 11-0 win over Osakis.

“Pierz is an excellent team and they showed that,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “They played an excellent small ball game, which allowed the game to snowball in the third inning. It’s good to play a team of this caliber at this time of year. Next week we will be playing teams like this, so this will hopefully help us prepare for the section tournament.”

Kyla Thole had Osakis’ lone hit in the game.

Madison Neumman threw two strikeouts in the circle, while Zoie Wright threw one.

Osakis plays at Holdingford at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pierz - 2 0 6 1 2 - 11 10 1

Osakis - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 3

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Kyla Thole - 1-1; Maggie Dirkes - 0-1, BB; Joy Kral - 0-1, BB

OSAKIS PITCHING - Madison Neumann - 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Zoie Wright - 2.1, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB; 1 SO

