99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Alexandria gets game in against Moorhead at NDSU; Pierz tops Osakis

Alexandria played a game at a college venue on Monday.

Aubrie Porter-DSC_7675.JPG
Alexandria's Aubrie Porter throws the ball from shortstop to first base during game one of doubleheader against Willmar on April 13, 2023. Porter knocked in Alexandria's two runs in a game against Moorhead on May 15, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:14 AM

The Alexandria softball team had the chance to compete against Moorhead at the North Dakota State softball field on Monday in Fargo.

“It was a fun atmosphere for both teams to be able to be a part of,” Alexandria head coach Brittney Bruzek said.

Moorhead jumped ahead 4-0 early and went on to win 10-2.

For Alexandria, Emma Walters had a hit in the game, while Aubrie Porter knocked in two runs.

Tiahna Goeke and Ava Klimek drew walks in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatum Ketelsen started in the Cardinals and pitched two strong innings.

8th-grader Mya Herges made her varsity debut on Monday, pitching four good innings for the Cardinals before Addy Johnson came in to relieve her.

Alexandria hosts a doubleheader against Fergus Falls on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m. then plays a doubleheader at Detroit Lakes on Thursday and then a single game against Bemidji on Saturday.

Osakis falls to Pierz

Osakis hosted a tough Pierz team on Monday. Pierz jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and scored nine runs in the third through the fifth inning to earn an 11-0 win over Osakis.

“Pierz is an excellent team and they showed that,” Osakis head coach John Stigman said. “They played an excellent small ball game, which allowed the game to snowball in the third inning. It’s good to play a team of this caliber at this time of year. Next week we will be playing teams like this, so this will hopefully help us prepare for the section tournament.”

Kyla Thole had Osakis’ lone hit in the game.

Madison Neumman threw two strikeouts in the circle, while Zoie Wright threw one.

Osakis plays at Holdingford at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierz - 2 0 6 1 2 - 11 10 1 

Osakis - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 3

OSAKIS OFFENSE - Kyla Thole - 1-1; Maggie Dirkes - 0-1, BB; Joy Kral - 0-1, BB

OSAKIS PITCHING - Madison Neumann - 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Zoie Wright - 2.1, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB; 1 SO

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Alex - Brett Thornburg - DSC_0510.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria completes six matches in three day stretch
May 16, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
12-Rachel Bowen-DSC_0629.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: Alexandria girls lead the pack after Day 1 of CLC Championship; Osakis boys win in Sauk Centre
May 16, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
0C7A3070.JPG
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late runs lift Alexandria over Detroit Lakes
May 15, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Massman 0009.jpg
Business
Massman breaks ground on new 73,000 square-foot facility in Alexandria
May 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
AndersonPaul20.jpg
News
Ag and broadband legislation approved in MN House, Senate
May 15, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Meghan and Bev.jpg
News
Track and Field event at AAHS will honor Title IX 'trailblazers'
May 12, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman