Soccer: Alexandria girls move to 1-0 in quick fashion

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria girls soccer team didn't waste much time in its season-opener against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Cardinals jumped on the Storm early with a pair of goals in the first seven minutes of the contest and never looked back in their 8-0 win over the Storm.

"It's a great start," Alexandria head coach Amy Korynta said. "We didn't give them much. We're always super proud of being able to hold our opponents off the board. We brought great intensity."

"This was fun," Senior co-captain Elle Heydt said. "We were all intense throughout, and it was exciting to see how we all played."

Alexandria's Allie Haabala runs off the field after scoring a goal in the first half of the team's 8-0 win over the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Aug. 24, 2023. Haabala scored two goals in the win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Cardinals (1-0) scored five goals in the first half, starting with a goal by junior Mackenzie Jurchenko five minutes in, and junior Camree Miller scored a goal two minutes later.

Junior Allie Haabala, junior Paislee Dummer, and senior Sophia Korynta rounded out the first half scoring for the Cardinals as they led 5-0 at the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haabala scored her second goal of the night two minutes into the second half, which was followed eight minutes later by Miller's second goal of the night and a goal from junior Emma Paulson later in the half.

"I think we had a lot of different types of balls and a lot of different people scoring," Coach Korynta said. "We had a lot of different shots and different passing combinations. We're working at being creative and building on each other's strengths."

This season, Alexandria will have a new full-time goaltender as Sophia Vinje, a six-year starter for the team, graduated this past spring.

On Thursday, it was junior Aubrie Johnson who got the start between the posts.

Alexandria's Aubrie Johnson directs traffic in a game against Sauk Rapids-Rice, on Aug. 24, 2023. She faced just one shot on goal in what was a clean sheet win for Alexandria, 8-0. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We knew it was going to be kind of weird without Sophia [Vinje], but we're very confident in Aubrie," coach Korynta said. "She had a little bit of time last year, so she has some experience. She's worked hard in the offseason. We're doing a lot of keeper stuff at practices. She's pretty sharp at practice, too. So it's a different look, but we're confident in Aubrie."

Only one shot came her way on Thursday, which she handled. Alexandria had a 15-1 shot on goal advantage in the win.

Thursday's win was reminiscent of how the Cardinals handled most of their opponents in the 2022 season en route to winning the Section 8AA title, making the state tournament, and finishing 16-3 on the year.

Alexandria's Greta Oldenkamp dribbles the ball during the team's 8-0 season-opening win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Aug. 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria outscored opponents 70-11 last season and started off that campaign with an 8-0 win over Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals' mission this season is to win their third section title in a row and make another deep postseason run.

"We have some pretty high goals for ourselves this year," Oldenkamp said. "We want to be section champs again; we want to keep it running. We think we have the personnel and the depth on our bench to keep it going. We want to be competitive in the state this year."

Alexandria's Brenna Eggebraaten dribbles the ball during the team's season-opening 8-0 win over the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Aug. 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

One thing the Cardinals have working in their favor is depth.

The Cardinals have 47 players who tried out for the team.

"One of the things I think we like to pride ourselves on is how many girls say that they joined the sport because they find it to be such a fun time," Sophia Korynta said. "It's just the best. Everyone in soccer is the nicest person you'll ever meet. So I think that we do a really good job of developing a great culture here. And that brings a lot of girls in."

"Getting a lot of people to play who are underclassmen or who will be carrying the program on next year is awesome, especially in games like this," senior co-captain Greta Oldenkamp said. "It's nice for us to honestly sit back and see like how we've developed this program and how it's going to carry on. We have a super good junior class."

Alexandria has three captains: Heydt, Korynta, and Oldenkamp.

"They work so hard; they have a lot of determination, grit, intensity, and lots of really good communication skills, too," Coach Korynta said. "They have great leadership, and they set good examples."

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria's next challenge comes on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. This a rematch of a Section 8AA semifinal game from 2022, which Alexandria won 1-0.