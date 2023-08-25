Soccer: Alex boys expecting growth in 2023

Following back-to-back winning seasons, head coach Brandon Johnson is expecting to continue the program's growth and see his team make an impact on those around them.

Entering his fifth year at the helm, Johnson retains some key pieces from 2022’s section semifinals’ team. Senior Cole Haabala was the team’s MVP and will serve as one of the 2023 captains alongside senior and All-Conference goalkeeper Grayson Grove. Grove, however, underwent ankle surgery and could miss most, if not all, the season, according to the Star Tribune. The team also retains junior Otto Anderson who was named the team’s most valuable forward and had 10 total goal contributions in 2022. Senior Hunter Bollman, the team’s top defender from a year ago, rounds out a core group of veterans.

“We have some great players returning this year,” Johnson said. “The Varsity team continues to grow, and likely this year will be no different. As the program grows so do our expectations each season. With the section realignment, it will be prove to be more difficult to get out of our section than before.”

Johnson’s defense kept nine shutouts this past year and held three other opponents to a single goal after 18 games last season.

“Our defensive strategy will need to shift this year as new personnel is coming in to fill some key roles on the defensive line,” Johnson said.

Alexandria, who finished 9-6-3 last season, will also face a difficult path to a section title this year with St. Cloud Tech, Willmar, and St. Cloud Apollo all in the way - teams that Alexandria only had one win against in six matches during 2022.

St Cloud Tech beat the Cardinals in the section semifinals last year. This season the teams will face each other in Alexandria on Sept.19.

2023 ALEXANDRIA BOYS SOCCER -

HEAD COACH - Brandon Johnson, 9th year at school, 5th as head coach; ASSISTANT COACHES - Cahil Collins, Phil Pham, Zach Lamb

ALEXANDRIA BOYS SOCCER

Aug. 26 vs Detroit Lakes, 3 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs Monticello, 4 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs Willmar, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m.

Sep. 7 vs Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 vs East Grand Forks Green Wave, 5 p.m.

Sep. 12 at Rocori, 7 p.m.

Sep. 14 vs St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

Sep. 19 vs St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Sep. 21 at Sartell, 5 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Willmar, 4 p.m.

Sep. 26 vs Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at St. Cloud Cathedral 11 a.m.

Oct. 3 at Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Bemidji, 1 p.m.

VARSITY ROSTER (as of Aug. 25, 2023) -