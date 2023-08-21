Football: Silverstreaks set sights high for 2023 season

OSAKIS - Over the past five years, Osakis head football coach, Bill Infanger, has led his team to four section championship games, with the lone exception being 2020, when the playoffs were canceled.

However, only once in those four section championship appearances has Osakis won and advanced to the state tournament. But heading into the 2023 season, the Silversteaks are bullish about their chances to make it back to state and can’t wait to get back under the lights.

“You wait all summer for this, especially when you’ve got a lot of guys returning from a good year last year. It’s finally here, and we’re loving it,” Infanger said.

Despite returning a solid core group of 11 seniors and three juniors with varsity experience, the team did have a couple of question marks entering summer workouts: running back and offensive line.

Osakis graduated its lead back, who had accounted for over a thousand yards both of the past two seasons, and the team also lost four of its five starting offensive linemen - the lone carry-over: senior left guard Logan Baumgartner. And he is one of just two seniors expected to get significant snaps on the line this season, with three juniors filling the other spots and another junior on rotation.

Replacing 80 percent of such an integral piece of the team was never going to be easy.

“So far, everyone is definitely knocking a little bit of the rust off,” Baumgartner laughed. “But I am excited about our potential on the offensive line. I’m excited to work hard and be part of it.”

Standing from the sidelines, the potential of the offensive line is clear. All four juniors on the o-line are at least 280 pounds.

“This is probably the biggest offensive line we’ve ever had; those guys are huge,” Infanger said.

“The younger guys have a lot of strength, and the older guys have the experience. If we merge that all together, we could be scary,” Baumgartner added.

Coach Bill Infanger works with his new offensive line to prepare for the upcoming season. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

As for running back, senior Gaven Cimbura is stepping up to fill the void. Cimbura took some snaps in 2022 as part of the two-back sets, so he has some experience, but this year he is finally getting his shot as the premier back.

“He is one of the fastest guys on the team and one of the hardest workers, so it’s great to see him finally get his turn,” Infanger said.

While having to rebuild in those two areas, the team is also grateful to boast a stellar group of skill-position athletes, including seniors Kyle Mages (QB/SS), Grant Mages (TE/OLB), and Drew Imdieke (FB/LB).

Kyle Mages is entering his third year as starting quarterback and is hopeful the innate chemistry with his brother, Grant, will yield some big plays downfield throughout the season. And Grant has his eyes set on the school’s records for receptions and yards.

The fullback Imdieke is a third-year starter and amassed double-digit touchdowns this past year and will once again feature as a powerful and integral weapon for the team, especially near the goal line.

“He’s 235 pounds and moves as well as he ever has,” Infanger said. “A few other teams probably hoped he’d have graduated by now, but he’s back. He knows what he’s doing, and we’re lucky to have him at both linebacker and fullback.”

With such a strong returning group and a dynamic, speedy running back, the Osakis offense is poised for a high-scoring year.

Osakis football players continue to workout in preparation for the 2023 season. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

“With this senior group of skill-position players around them, [the offensive line] might feel a little bit of pressure, but I also think they’re excited because they know what this year can be if we get all this stuff worked out, so they’re working hard, and we’re impressed with what they’ve done.”

The Silverstreaks will need to have all the details ironed out before they start the season because they’ll be facing one of the most difficult schedules they’ve had in years. The team has been moved to the Three Rivers Blue district for this season and will square off against state semifinalist Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1) and other state hopefuls like Kimball Area (9-1) and Royalton (7-3).

The only Section 6AA opponent Osakis will face in the regular season is Pillager.

“We’ll be battle-tested heading into playoffs,” Infanger said. “With this special group of players, it’ll be good to have faced a tough schedule to prepare us for the postseason.”

Last season, Osakis held opponents to 14.1 points per game, and this year aims to be strong on that end again, led by a strong defensive line.

Section 6AA looks a little bit different this year as the defending section champions, Sauk Centre, has moved up to Class AAA, and West Central Area-Ashby has moved down to Class A.

Ashby has joined a co-op with Brandon-Evansville and will play in Section 6A along with schools such as Parkers Prairie and West Central Area.

2023 OSAKIS FOOTBALL ROSTER (according to school website)

SENIORS - Jacob Johanson, Ben Berger, Blake Bouldin, Grant Mages, Kyle Mages, Wyatt Sell, Andrew Imdieke, Gaven Cimbura, Tyler Baumgartner, Noah Goodwin, Mekai Hoelscher, Brennen Gustafson; JUNIORS - Gavin Muenzhuber, Wyatt Klimek, Austin Dickinson, Lukas Duchene, Taven Ebnet, Seth Staloch, Micah Moore, Mikkel Steinert, Grant Winkle, Zain Wright, Caiden Knox, Micah Soderholm, Reggie George, Andrew Ziesmer; SOPHOMORES - Emry Stewart, Trenton VanNyhuis, Devan Moe, Levi Middendorf, Zachary Harlow, Simon Jacobson, Conner Tenhoff, Zachary Winkle, Levi Ries, Caleb Karnes, Christian Nathe; FRESHMEN - Tucker Hagen, Conner Koep, Gabe Will. Ashton Pastian, Tyler Wolbeck, Tal Loverink, Keaton Lien, Ethan Owens, Ezequiel Rodriguez, Logan Holmquist, Kegan Thole, Marchello Falzone, Zachariah Sadlemyer, Preston Steinert, Tytus Dorman, Blake Fischer, Brock Marthaler, Garett Niehaus, Caden Judd, Clayton Kruse, Carter Johnstone; COACHES - Head Coach - Bill Infanger - 15th season; ASSISTANT COACHES - Matt Hoelscher, Dylan Kohorst, Kendall Proell, Tom Quiram, Chris Ludwig, Jared Ziesmer, Hunter Johnson, TJ Mead; ATHLETIC TRAINER - Beth Swanson

OSAKIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 (Thursday) at Pillager, 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 vs Kimball Area, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 vs St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Holdingford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, at Paynesville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, vs Royalton, 7 p.m.