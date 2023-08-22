Osakis girls tennis sweeps its home quad

The Osakis girls tennis team completed a clean sweep over its competition during Monday’s quadrangle with wins over Melrose, MACAWCA/West Central Area and Wadena-Deer Creek.

The wins bump the Silverstreaks up to a 3-2 record on the year.

“We had a great day getting three wins,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “Every girl that played ended up getting a win at some point. All the girls played well at some point. We are happy with their efforts so far this season.”

Osakis’ No. 1 Leah Maddock got things started with a shutout sweep over her Melrose opponent and dispatched her WDC opponent in straight sets before competing and winning with No. 2 Bria Hoffarth as the No. 1 doubles against the MACAWCA team. Hoffarth won both her singles matches against Melrose and WDC.

The No. 3 Bella Weisser picked up wins in all three matches, and the No. 4 Ava Drevlow won her matches against Melrose and MACAWCA while adding a win in doubles against WDC with partner Maddi Bouldin.

The team of Madeline and Lauren Anderson split their No. 1 doubles appearances, knocking off Melrose but falling to WDC. Madeline added a singles win over MACAWCA, and Lauren won another doubles match against MACAWCA with Jaclyn Dietrich.

The No. 2 Brenna Moen and Dietrich won both matches against Melrose and WDC. Moen also earned a singles win over MACAWCA.

And the No. 3 Reece Euerle and Bouldin notched a win over Melrose. Euerle lost a singles match against WDC, and Bouldin added a third win over MACAWCA with partner Lucy Gleuetzke.

Osakis had another quad at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday, Aug 22.

Osakis 7 , Melrose 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Alexis Baumann (M), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Gretta Hellermann (M), 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Bella Weisser (O) def. Jada Rausch (M), 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Kendall Beuning (M), 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) def. Jessica Pohlmann/Anessa Redepenning (M), 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 - Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Macy Davis/Jenna Butkowski (M), 6-4, 6-0

No. 3 - Reece Euerle/Maddi Bouldin (O) def. Ramona Lurken-Tvrdik (M), 6-2, 6-0

EXTRA - Lucy Gleuetzke/Rylee Humble (O) def. Hailey Hammond/Rihana Pitzer (M), 6-0, 6-0

Osakis 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Anna Fiemeyer (WDC), 6-0, 7-5

No. 2 - Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Charli Snyder (WDC), 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 - Bella Weisser (O) def. Claire Kapphahn (WDC), 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 - Ryann Schmidt (WDC) def. Reece Euerle (O), 7-6 (9-7), 6-2

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Katie Fiemeyer/Kaylee Endres (WDC) def. Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O), 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Kelanie Oldakowski/Cadie Leeseberg (WDC), 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 - Ava Drevlow/Maddi Bouldin (O) def. Genevieve Pinnella/Chloe Leeseberg (WDC), 6-0, 6-2

EXTRA - Morgan Baker/Aubrey George (O) def. Emma Weniger/Allison Westrum (WDC), 7-5, 7-6 (8-6)

EXTRA - Faith Schmidtbauer/Payton Drum (O) def. Andrea Malone/Lydia Helmbrecht (WDC) 6-4, 6-3

Osakis 7 , MACAWCA 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson (O) def. Cate Kehoe (MACAWCA), 8-5

No. 2 - Bella Weisser (O) def. Chloe Zimmel (MACAWCA), 8-2

No. 3 - Brenna Moen (O) def. Lilin Asmus (MACAWCA), 8-1

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Ava Breuer (MACAWCA), 8-0

EXTRA - Faith Schmidtbauer (O) def. Hallie Grimm (MACAWCA), 6-3

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock/Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Ashley Koehl/Nora Meek (MACAWCA), 8-3

No. 2 - Lauren Anderson/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Grace Haugue/Izabell Hoffman (MACAWCA), 8-4

No. 3 - Maddi Bouldin/Lucy Gleuetzke (O) def. Heidi Seales/Molly Wayne (MACAWCA), 8-0